TOP STORIES

Moody's downgrades Japan sovereign debt, links move to tax hike delay

TOKYO - Moody's Investors Service downgrades Japan's sovereign debt rating by one notch to A1, citing rising uncertainty over the country's ability to hit its debt-reduction goal. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MOODY'S (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 500 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/CAPEX (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 400 words

Asia, Europe factory activity slackens despite price cuts

LONDON/SYDNEY - Manufacturing growth across Asia and Europe eased in November as heavy price cutting failed to revive demand, surveys shows, more evidence that a feeble global recovery may be grinding to a halt. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Jonathan Cable and Wayne Cole, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words

- PMI-INDUSTRIALOUTPUT/UK, moved, 300 words

- PMI-INDUSTRIALOUTPUT/GERMANY, moved, 300 words

Oil hits five year low, hammering rouble

LONDON - Oil prices hit five-year lows as slowing factory activity in China and Europe added to the impact of OPEC's decision to maintain supply, hammering resource-linked stocks and currencies. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Nigel Stephenson, 560 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 480 words

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Ron Bousso and Ahmed Aboulenein, 380 words

German utility E.ON to split to focus on renewables, grids

FRANKFURT - Germany's top utility E.ON says it will split in two, spinning off power plants to focus on renewable energy and power grids, a dramatic response to industry changes that could trigger similar moves at European peers. (E ON-DIVESTITURE/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURE), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 745 words)

+ See also:

- E ON-DIVESTITURE/ (FACTBOX), moved, 345 words

INSIGHT

Fed rattled by elusive inflation, but loath to sound alarm yet

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - With the U.S. economy humming along at its fastest clip in more than a decade, the Federal Reserve should be confident about its ability to weather a global slowdown and start lifting interest rates around the middle of next year. (USA-FED/INFLATION (INSIGHT), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir, 880 words)

INVESTMENT & MARKETS

Signs point to March meeting for crunch ECB decision on QE

FRANKFURT - Momentum is building for the European Central Bank to embark on a programme of sovereign-bond buying to support the sluggish euro zone economy, and most signs point to a decision at the bank's March 5 policy meeting (ECB-POLICY, expect by 1330, by Paul Carrel, 700 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-BONDS/ECB-RATES, moved, by John Geddie, 610 words

- GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Ingrid Melander, 630 words

After stress tests, tougher questions coming for Europe's banks from ECB

FRANKFURT/ROME - After subjecting European banks to year-long "stress tests" of their balance sheets, the European Central Bank is now planning a deeper examination to see whether their businesses are sufficiently profitable, efficient and well-run. (ECB-REGULATOR/, moved, by Thomas Atkins and Stefano Bernabei, 720 words)

+ See also:

- COOPBANK-BOE/TESTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 370 words

Investors split on China bank deposit insurance draft

SHANGHAI - Investors in Chinese bank stocks react cautiously to draft rules for the country's first deposit insurance scheme, with a rally in mainland-listed shares of the "big five" lenders petering out while their Hong Kong traded shares fell. (CHINA-BANKS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Engen Tham, 615 words)

ECONOMY

Iran warns against "frenzied" economic behaviour as rial dips

DUBAI - Iran's economy minister cautions against "frenzied behaviour" after Iranians sell rials for foreign currency over the weekend amid plunging oil prices and the prospect of several more months of economic sanctions. (IRAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Michelle Moghtader, 420 words)

UK consumer credit growth hits 8-year high, mortgages sink

LONDON - British consumers increased their borrowing at the fastest rate since the financial crisis in October, suggesting they remain confident even as fewer mortgage approvals pointed to a further slowing of the housing market. (BRITAIN-LENDING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken and Liisa Tuhkanen, 425 words)

COMPANIES

Altice set to buy Oi's Portugal operations

PARIS/SAO PAULO - Telecoms group Altice SA has agreed to buy the Portuguese operations of Brazil's Grupo Oi for about 7.4 billion euro ($9.2 billion), it says in a statement. (M&A-ALTICE/OI SA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leila Abboud and Guillermo Parra-Bernal, 455 words)

German property leader Annington bids $5 bln for rival Gagfah

FRANKFURT - Germany's biggest real estate firm Deutsche Annington agrees to take over third-ranked rival Gagfah in a 3.9 billion euro ($4.9 billion) cash and shares deal, strengthening its lead in a fragmented sector. (GAGFAH-M&A/DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON (UPDATE 3), moved, 435 words)

IBM signs 10-year multi-billion cloud deal with ABN Amro

AMSTERDAM - IBM has signed a 10-year, multi-billion dollar deal to provide computer infrastructure services to Dutch bank ABN Amro running on its cloud systems, the U.S. information technology firm says. (IBM-ABN AMRO BANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

China conglomerate Fosun to sweeten bid for Club Med - sources

PARIS - Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang is set to sweeten his bid for the struggling French holiday group Club Mediterranee to trump Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi's offer in France's longest-running takeover battle. (CLUBMED-M&A/FOSUN INTL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Pascale Denis and Dominique Vidalon, 410 words)

US CEOs threaten to pull tacit Obamacare support over "wellness" spat

NEW YORK - Leading U.S. CEOs, angered by the Obama administration's challenge to certain "workplace wellness" programs, are threatening to side with anti-Obamacare forces unless the government backs off, according to people familiar with the matter. (USA-HEALTHCARE/WELLNESS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Sharon Begley, 860 words)

Britain's financial watchdog toughens rules for credit brokers

LONDON - Britain's financial regulator has imposed stricter rules on companies that help people to find a loan, saying some credit brokers were treating customers in a "blatantly unfair" way and causing serious harm. (BRITAIN-REGULATOR/CREDIT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 400 words)

British fund manager Aberdeen hit by emerging markets gloom

LONDON - Fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management cites weakness in emerging markets for 20 billion pounds ($31.3 billion) of net outflows that cast a shadow over slightly better than expected full-year profit. (ABERDEEN ASSET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Carolyn Cohn and Nishant Kumar, 400 words)

BG slashes new CEO's pay package after shareholder revolt

LONDON - Oil and gas firm BG Group has cut millions of pounds off the pay package for its incoming chief executive Helge Lund, bowing to pressure from shareholders in the biggest such revolt over executive pay in recent years. (BG GROUP-CEO/SALARY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 660 words)

Lufthansa cancels almost half of flights due to strike

FRANKFURT - German flagship carrier Lufthansa cancels 1,350 flights, or 48 percent of scheduled services, for Monday and Tuesday as its pilots prepare to go on strike, their ninth walkout this year. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/CANCELLATION (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 250 words)

Euro zone companies come home as Asian costs rise

MILAN - After years of moving production to Asia, some European companies are following the example of their U.S. counterparts and coming home. (EUROZONE-RESHORING/ (PICTURE), moved, by Valentina Za, 825 words)

Statoil delays decision $5.7 bln oil recovery project

OSLO - Norway's Statoil delays a decision on a 40 billion crown ($5.74 billion) investment at a mature field, arguing that it needs more time to refine the project as its profitability is under threat. (STATOIL-INVESTMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

+ See also:

- STATOIL-EXPLORATION/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Stine Jacobsen, 895 words