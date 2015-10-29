Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542-3479

TOP STORIES

Allergan says in talks on merger with Pfizer

Botox maker Allergan Plc says it is in preliminary, friendly talks with Pfizer Inc on a potential merger, a deal that would create the world's largest drugmaker. (ALLERGAN-M&A/PFIZER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Bill Berkrot and Ransdell Pierson, 150 words)

Deutsche Bank Q3 trading gains overshadowed by writedowns

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank is slashing 15,000 jobs and shedding assets in which some 20,000 staff are employed as new Chief Executive John Cryan starts to implement a deep overhaul aiming to improve returns at Germany's biggest bank. (DEUTSCHE BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould, 900 words)

Oil industry is slipping into the red

LONDON - The oil industry is gradually slipping into a loss after years of fat profits as slumping oil prices and a grim outlook bite deeper. The world's top oil companies have struggled in recent months to cope with the halving of oil prices, slashing spending repeatedly, making thousands of job cuts and scrapping projects. (OIL-MAJORS/RESULTS (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1600/noon ET, by Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps, 600 words)

Inventories hurt U.S. third-quarter GDP, domestic demand strong

WASHINGTON - U.S. economic growth braked sharply in the third quarter as businesses cut back on restocking warehouses to work off an inventory glut, but solid domestic demand could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 650 words)

MARKETS

European stocks firm, dlr near 2 1/2 mth highs as Fed revives Dec hike talk

LONDON - European shares rise and the U.S. dollar stands near 2 1/2 month highs against the euro after the Federal Reserve gives a vote of confidence to the U.S. economy and revives expectations it may raise interest rates by year-end. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1600/noon ET, by Anirban Nag, 600 words)

Crude oil futures hold gains after Fed sits pat on rates, inventory build

TOKYO - Crude futures hold on to strong gains in early Asian trading, after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged and a weekly government report on oil stockpiles showed an inventory build that was within expectations. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Aaron Sheldrick, 300 words)

Dollar at 2-1/2-month high after Fed brings Dec rate hike into view

TOKYO - The dollar holds near 2-1/2-month highs against a basket of currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it may raise interest rates in December, when the European Central Bank is widely expected to add to its stimulus. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 650 words)

INSIGHTS

INSIGHT-GMO backlash threatens beet farmers as foodmakers swap sugars

NEW YORK - America's sugar beet growers are under siege as U.S. food companies increasingly shun genetically modified (GMO) crops. (SUGAR-GMO/ (INSIGHT, GRAPHICS), moved, by Chris Prentice, 1204 words)

INSIGHT-Better late than never? Samsung IT arms push into autos

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics and group companies are trying a belated push into the business of supplying technology to car makers, while rivals are already sewing up lucrative deals with an industry that is notoriously difficult to break into. (SAMSUNG GROUP-AUTOS/ (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 2100 GMT/5.00 PM ET, by Se Young Lee, 790 words)

North Korea's black market becoming the new normal

PYONGYANG -The black market has become the new normal in communist North Korea's isolated economy. The country's leader, Kim Jong Un, is allowing free enterprise to put down roots, but at the risk of losing his regime's complete control over the economy (NORTHKOREA-CHANGE(INSIGHT, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by James Pearson, 1,500 words)

ECONOMY

UK housing market gathers more speed

LONDON - British mortgage approvals fall for the first time in four months and retail sales growth softens, casting a shade of uncertainty over hopes the economy will regain momentum in the final months of the year. (BRITAIN/ECONOMY, expect by 1430 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Andy Bruce and David Milliken, 400 words)

INTERVIEW-Israel economy faces risks, current policy "appropriate" -central bank chief

JERUSALEM - Israel's economy is facing increased risks, including from the recent upsurge in violence, and short-term interest rates are unlikely to rise for the foreseeable future, central bank governor Karnit Flug said in an interview. (CENBANK ISRAEL/GOVERNOR (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, by Steven Scheer, 779 words)

Tax hike may rattle UK motor, home insurers

LONDON - A tax hike on UK motor and home insurance policies from November is set to hit consumers and could fuel a fresh round of margin-squeezing price competition among general insurers. (INSURANCE-BRITAIN/MOTOR, moved, by Carolyn Cohn and Noor Zainab Hussain, 564 words)

Japan Sept output rebounds, eases pressure on BOJ

TOKYO - Japanese factory output rises in September after two straight months of declines and manufacturers expect further gains in October - suggesting the economy is emerging from the doldrums as the effects of China's slowdown begin to abate. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 300 words)

PREVIEW-BOJ seen holding fire as output rebound offers some relief

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan is likely to hold monetary policy steady on Friday even while diluting its rosy inflation forecasts, sources say, clinging to the hope a tightening job market will underpin consumption and help the economy emerge from a soft patch. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (PREVIEW), moved, by Leika Kihara, 550 words)

NZ central bank pauses, but rising kiwi dlr could prompt another cut

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's central bank keeps interest rates steady as expected but voiced concern about the rising New Zealand dollar, suggesting the bank may cut rates again at its next meeting. (NEWZEALAND-RBNZ/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Charlotte Greenfield, 450 words)

Japan's pricy farmers eye export push, unfazed by TPP

FUEFUKI - Japan's high-cost farmers, sheltered by prohibitive import tariffs, might appear to be most at risk from a trans-Pacific free-trade deal agreed this month, but they are instead making an unlikely push to export more of their pricy produce. (TRADE-TPP/JAPAN-AGRICULTURE (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Kaori Kaneko, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Lufthansa, Air France-KLM bask in good summer, cost clouds loom

Lufthansa and Air France-KLM report better than expected third-quarter results thanks to a strong summer and cheap fuel, but that may make it all the more difficult to achieve the cost cuts they need in order to compete with more nimble low-cost carriers. (AIRLINES-RESULTS/EUROPE (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 450 words)

Potash Corp cuts profit view, to sell less potash due to weak prices

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, the world's biggest fertilizer producer, cuts its full-year earnings forecast and says it expects to sell less potash in the year than expected due to weak demand and prices. (POTASHCORP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Rod Nickel, 400 words)

Santander's profits hit by Brazilian currency fall

MADRID - The drop in the Brazilian real and other Latin American currencies weighs on Santander's third-quarter earnings, highlighting potential pitfalls ahead for the euro zone's biggest bank as it aims to increase returns. (SANTANDER RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2)), moved, by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, 590 words)

New drugs, currency lift Bayer's Q3 core profit

FRANKFURT - German drugmaker Bayer's core earnings jump 28 percent in the third quarter, bolstered by sales of new drugs, the $14 billion purchase of Merck & Co's consumer health business and positive currency effects (BAYER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 300 words)

Nokia beats estimates and returns cash, Alcatel deal on track

HELSINKI/PARIS - Nokia, the world's No.3 network equipment maker, reports stronger-than-expected profits as growth in China offset weaker demand in North America and Europe, and announced a new plan to return money to shareholders. (NOKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jussi Rosendahl and Leila Abboud, 447 words)

Australia's ANZ rethinks risk after China turmoil hits profit

SYDNEY - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group says it will scale back risky, low-returning investments after China's market turmoil contributed to its weakest annual profit growth since the global financial crisis. (ANZ BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Swati Pandey, 383 words)

+ See also:

- WOOLWORTHS LTD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Byron Kaye, 400 words

Hybrid technology to fill autos gap as diesel damaged by VW scandal

TOKYO - The Volkswagen diesel emissions test rigging scandal could accelerate a shift towards gasoline-electric hybrid cars and plug-in electric hybrids - even as cheaper gasoline, for now, saps demand for green cars. (AUTOSHOW-JAPAN/VOLKSWAGEN-FALLOUT (PIX), moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu and Maki Shiraki, 800 words)

Samsung Elec unveils $9.9 bln buyback as Q3 profit rebounds

SEOUL - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveils a 11.3 trillion won ($9.9 billion) share buyback after reporting its first on-year profit growth in two years thanks to strong component sales, pushing its shares sharply higher. (SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Se Young Lee, 450 words)

China, Germany sign deal for Chinese airlines to buy 30 A330 Airbus jets

BEIJING - China and Germany sign a deal that will see Chinese airlines buy 30 A330 aeroplanes manufactured by Airbus Group SE. (CHINA-GERMANY/AIRPLANE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

SoftBank internal data suggests smartphone woes worse than reported

TOKYO - New smartphone subscriptions for SoftBank Group Corp plunged 35 percent at its own stores in Japan's most populous region in the last business year, according to internal data that paints a far gloomier picture than its published financial results. (SOFTBANK GROUP-SMARTPHONES/ (PIX), moved, by Yoshiyasu Shida, 800 words)

Nintendo delays launch of smartphone videogame, shares plunge

TOKYO - Japan's Nintendo Co pushes back the much-awaited launch of its videogame service for smartphones by a few months to March 2016, disappointing gaming fans as well as investors who drove its shares down by more than 10 percent. (NINTENDO-VIDEOGAMES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ritsuko Ando, 350 words)