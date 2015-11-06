Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

Robust U.S. jobs report bolsters December rate hike case

WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth surged in October after two straight months of tepid gains, with the unemployment rate hitting a 7-1/2-year low in a show of domestic strength that makes it almost likely the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in December. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by Lucia Mutikani, 535 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/BULLARD (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Howard Schneider, 650 words

Volkswagen design chief de Silva quits - source

HAMBURG - Scandal-hit carmaker Volkswagen's design chief Walter Maria de Silva has quit, a source familiar with the matter said, confirming a report in Auto Motor und Sport. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/RESIGNATION (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

+ See also:

- VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/EU (UPDATE 2), moved, by Barbara Lewis, 560 words

- VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/INVESTORS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Barbara Lewis, 340 words

Steep drop in German industrial output raises questions over euro zone growth

BERLIN - German industrial output posted its steepest drop in more than a year in September, raising some concerns that Europe's biggest economy may feel a year-end chill from a slowdown in emerging markets. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Caroline Copley, 390 words)

Two dead, 30 injured, dozens missing after dam bursts in Brazil

MARIANA, Brazil - Casualties from a collapsed dam at a Brazilian mine owned by Vale and BHP Billiton mount after rescue teams work through the night to find the dozens missing in mudslides that devastated a nearby village. (BRAZIL-MINING/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Roberto Moraes, 535 words)

MARKETS

Dollar at three-month high as pre-payrolls paralysis sets in

LONDON - The dollar reaches a three-month high and world shares head for their fifth week of gains out of six, before U.S. jobs data that may nudge the Federal Reserve towards its first interest rate increase in almost a decade. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 750 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Libby George, 385 words

- GLOBAL-MARKETS/TRADING, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 625 words

Euro fall past $1.08 hangs on U.S. payroll numbers

LONDON - The dollar looks set to push the euro below $1.08 for the first time since April if jobs data delivers the evidence most major banks are hoping for of the U.S. economy's readiness for higher interest rates. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Patrick Graham, 410 words)

German Bund yields slightly off two-week highs before payrolls

LONDON - German Bund yields held near to their highest in two weeks on Friday before U.S. jobs data that may have a decisive impact on expectations about the chances of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 425 words)

INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE

Toshiba tries to sell down $7 bln U.S. gas commitment

TOKYO/MILAN - Japan's Toshiba, struggling with a major accounting scandal, is trying to sell down a $7.4 billion commitment to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), which it signed two years ago as part of a plan to sweeten sales of turbines for power plants. (TOSHIBA-LNG/ (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Aaron Sheldrick and Oleg Vukmanovic, 655 words)

Allergan CEO Saunders warms up to drug discovery

NEW YORK - Brenton Saunders, the whiz-kid pharmaceutical executive with a reputation for being wary of the costs of early-stage drug development, says he's open to new ideas from outside and is now warming up to investing in drug discovery if it makes sense for his company. (PFIZERALLERGAN-CEOS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot, 900 words)

ECONOMY

UK manufacturing growth surges to 1 1/2-year high, trade deficit narrows

LONDON - British manufacturing grew in September at the fastest monthly pace since April 2014 and the trade deficit narrowed, according to figures that provided some hope a slowdown in the world's economy might not drag down Britain's. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 320 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BOE/SHAFIK (UPDATE 1), moved, 470 words

Battle brews over economic policy in Turkey's AKP after election win

ANKARA - Behind its monolithic facade, a row over economic policy is raging in Turkey's AK Party as it readies for another four years in power, with President Tayyip Erdogan's aides pumping populist growth plans while others lobby for reforms. (TURKEY-POLITICS/ECONOMY, moved, by Asli Kandemir and Nick Tattersall, 910 words)

Spain industrial output rise more than expected in September

MADRID - Spain's industrial output rose more than expected in September, official data shows, boosted by capital goods and durable consumer goods, which should help the economy motoring ahead. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, 190 words)

BOJ Kuroda highlights China slowdown as biggest threat to Japan

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warns a prolonged, deeper-than-expected slowdown in China and other emerging economies was the biggest risk facing Japan's economic outlook. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-KURODA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 360 words)

Euro zone inflationary pressures fading -ECRI indicator

LONDON - Inflationary pressures in the euro zone have faded further, suggesting the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme is having little effect, according to an indicator issued that is designed to predict cyclical trends. (EUROZONE-INFLATION/ECRI, moved, 160 words)

Greece approves reform bill, eyes bailout tranche

ATHENS - Greece's parliament approved early Friday a bill with reforms prescribed by the country's international lenders, ahead of a euro zone finance ministers meeting in three days which will decide if Athens qualifies for fresh bailout funds. (EUROZONE-GREECE/PARLIAMENT, moved, 335 words)

COMPANIES

Alibaba to pay about $3.67 billion for Youku Tudou

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd agrees to buy Youku Tudou Inc, known as China's YouTube, for about $3.67 billion, slightly more it had offered in October. (YOUKU TUDOU-M&A/ALIBABA (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

AstraZeneca buys ZS Pharma for $2.7 billion, pips Actelion

LONDON - Britain's AstraZeneca says it has agreed to buy U.S biotech company ZS Pharma for $2.7 billion, pipping Swiss firm Actelion to the prize in the latest bout of deal-making for the hyperactive healthcare sector. (ZS PHARMA-M&A/ASTRAZENECA (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

+ See also:

- SANOFI-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matthias Blamont and Noëlle Mennella, 480 words

Lufthansa flights hit as crew start longest-ever strike

BERLIN/FRANKFURT - German airline Lufthansa cancels hundreds of flights after cabin crew union UFO announce a walkout on flights from Frankfurt and Duesseldorf from 1300 GMT that could start the longest ever strike action at the carrier. (LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen, 360 words)

+ See also:

- IAG-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 410 words

Telefonica Spanish sales rise fails to impress investors

MADRID - Spain's Telefonica achieves its first rise in quarterly domestic sales since 2008 but its results fail to convince investors who had expected an even better commercial performance and higher margins. (TELEFONICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julien Toyer and Andrés González, 410 words)

+ See also:

- TELECOMITALIA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 470 words

Richemont shares tumble after warning of tough second half

ZURICH - Weak demand for luxury watches in Hong Kong and Macau spoiled the picture for Cartier-owner Richemont in the six months through September, and the company warns it expects a challenging second half. (RICHEMONT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 540 words)

Maersk profit halves, cuts global sea trade forecast

COPENHAGEN - Shipping and oil conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk says third-quarter profit almost halved and global demand for container transportation this year would grow at a slower pace than previously expected. (MAERSK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sabina Zawadzki and Ole Mikkelsen, 640 words)

Dividend in sight as Austrian bank Erste steps up recovery

VIENNA - Austrian lender Erste Group gives a first indication of how much profit it will return to shareholders after stronger than expected third-quarter results buoyed confidence over its recovery from a record loss last year. (ERSTE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Francois Murphy, 510 words)

French retailer Fnac raises offer in agreed deal for Darty

PARIS - Books and music retailer Fnac say that it had raised its offer for electrical goods company Darty in an agreed deal that would create a French market leader in white goods. (DARTY-M&A/FNAC (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)

Allianz earnings down as asset management, insurance hit

FRANKFURT - Allianz's earnings fell by more than expected in the third quarter as market turbulence hit asset management and insurance results, raising the pressure on Europe's biggest insurer ahead of this month's strategy review. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Gould, 475 words)

Puma hopeful for 2016, shrugs off report of Kering sale

BERLIN - Puma is optimistic that new products like Rihanna women's wear and running shoes promoted by Usain Bolt could restore the German sportswear firm to health in 2016 as it dismissed reports of a sale by majority owner Kering. (PUMA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 500 words)

ArcelorMittal cuts outlook as China dents steel price

BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, cut its full-year profit forecast, saying that cheap Chinese exports had hit steel prices and customers were holding off making new orders. (ARCELORMITTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 465 words)

Vimpelcom posts $1.01 bln loss for Q3 on corruption provision

AMSTERDAM - Vimpelcom reports a $1.01 billion loss for the third quarter, on a combination of falling revenue and profits and fallout from ongoing U.S. and Dutch investigations into alleged corruption at its Uzbekistan operations. (VIMPELCOM-RESULTS/, moved, 225 words)

U.S. shale producers see big budget cuts for 2016

HOUSTON/NEW YORK - U.S. shale oil producers, having slashed fat from 2015 budgets after a 50-percent drop in crude prices, risk cutting to the bone next year as they pare spending further and get ready for a prolonged downturn. (OIL-RESULTS/CAPEX, moved, by Anna Driver and Ernest Scheyder, 395 words)

After big spending and hard lobbying, Pfizer eyes new tax home

WASHINGTON - Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read, who has been lobbying Congress regularly for a corporate tax cut, is trying for the second time in as many years to do a deal with a foreign company that could produce the savings he has been unable to extract from Washington. (ALLERGAN-M&A/PFIZER-LOBBYING, moved, by Susan Cornwell and Diane Bartz, 710 words)