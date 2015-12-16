Editor: Peter Graff +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

Euro zone marks solid Q4 but with slight loss of momentum: PMIs

LONDON - Euro zone businesses are about to mark their best quarter in 4-1/2 years but those in core economies reported a slight loss of momentum running into year-end with still no sign of inflation picking up, surveys show. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 740 words)

Shares climb, dollar steady as Fed prepares to lift rates

LONDON - Shares rise and bond markets and the dollar are steady as investors ready for what is expected to be the first rise in U.S. interest rates in almost a decade. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 765 words)

Fed has new tools to jig rates after first hike in 9 years

NEW YORK - No sooner will the Federal Reserve raise U.S. interest rates than it must make more decisions on how to drain markets awash in cash and, further down the road, how to shrink its swollen balance sheet. (USA-FED/MARKETS, moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 550 words)

German lobby group says excess emissions detected in Mercedes model

BERLIN - German environmental lobby group DUH turns on carmaker Daimler, saying test results have shown nitrogen oxide emissions from one of its Mercedes diesel models far exceeds European legal limits. (DAIMLER-EMISSIONS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Andreas Cremer, 600 words)

AstraZeneca boosts respiratory unit with $575 mln Takeda deal

LONDON - Britain's AstraZeneca has agreed to buy Takeda Pharmaceutical's respiratory business, including expanded rights to roflumilast, a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). (TAKEDA PHARMA-M&A/ASTRAZENECA (UPDATE 1), moved, 190 words)

MARKETS

Oil falls on U.S. supply build, expected Fed rate hike

LONDON - Oil falls on fresh evidence of growing global oversupply and as investors await the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where interest rates are likely to be raised, boosting the dollar and pressuring commodities. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Simon Falush, 480 words)

Beyond the Fed: euro zone bond market focuses on ECB response

LONDON - Hours before what looks set to be the first rise in U.S. interest rates in nearly a decade, euro zone bond markets are focused on how the European Central Bank might respond. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe and Marius Zaharia, 530 words)

Dollar steady around 1-week high, all eyes on Fed

LONDON - The dollar trades around one-week highs against a basket of major currencies, with moves limited in the countdown to an expected hike in U.S. interest rates later in the day. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Patrick Graham, 520 words)

Debt and reforms top investor concerns as Spain goes to the polls

LONDON - Spain may no longer be in economic or financial crisis but record public debt and the ability - or willingness - of the incoming government to pursue "structural reforms" are reasons for investors to be cautious ahead of Sunday's general election. (SPAIN-ELECTION/MARKETS, moving shortly, by Jamie McGeever, 860 words)

INSIGHT

Black presence on US boards shrinks, hedge funds cited by some

BOSTON - African-Americans have become a shrinking presence in the boardrooms of the biggest U.S. companies in recent years, setting back a push by pension funds for greater diversity. (BOARDROOM-RACE/ (INSIGHT, GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by Ross Kerber, 1,435 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. housing starts surge, permits hit 5-month high

WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts in November rebounded from a seven-month low and permits surged to a five-month high, signs of strength in the housing market that could give the Federal Reserve more confidence to raise interest rates on Wednesday. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, 365 words)

Euro zone inflation revised up to 0.2 pct in Nov

BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation was revised up to 0.2 percent in November, rising slightly more than expected mostly because of a slowdown in the decline of energy prices, the EU statistics agency says. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 240 words)

British pay growth slows, pushing back interest rate hike bets again

LONDON - Workers' pay in Britain grew at a slower than expected pace in the three months to October, suggesting the Bank of England will take even longer to raise interest rates from the record low in place for nearly seven years. (BRITAIN-JOBS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 485 words)

Japan govt expects higher nominal GDP growth of 3.1 pct in FY2016 -sources

TOKYO - Japan's government is on course to raise its economic growth forecast for next fiscal year on the assumption consumers will step up on spending, but some economists worry the figures rely on unrealistic expectations for wage gains. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/GROWTH (UPDATE 1), moved, by Takashi Umekawa and Stanley White, 330 words)

COMPANIES

New CEO cuts management layer at struggling Rolls-Royce

LONDON - Rolls-Royce, the British engineering company which has issued four profit warnings in little over a year, is scrapping a layer of senior management in the first major move by new boss Warren East to try to turn the business around. (ROLLS-ROYCE-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah Young, 490 words)

RBS looks at Williams & Glyn sale as buyers circle

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) may ditch plans to float its Williams & Glyn business after attracting interest from buyers looking to own a slice of Britain's rebounding bank sector. (RBS-WILLIAMS&GLYN/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sinead Cruise and Steve Slater, 555 words)

Dixons Carphone says Black Friday has taken root in Britain

LONDON - Black Friday is firmly entrenched in Britain, consumer electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone says, though many opted to shop online this year rather than head to the shops for the United States imported discount event. (DIXONS CARPHONE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by James Davey, 490 words)

Valeant cuts 2015 revenue, profit forecasts

Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc cut its revenue and profit forecasts for 2015, but says it still expects double-digit percentage sales growth through higher volumes in 2016. (VALEANT PHARMS-FORECAST/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 260 words)

Julius Baer to buy Commerzbank Luxembourg arm for 68 mln euros

ZURICH - Swiss private bank Julius Baer will buy Commerzbank AG's Luxembourg private banking franchise that has close to 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion) in assets under management, Baer announces. (JULIUS BAER-COMMERZBANK/LUXEMBOURG (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)

Rocket Internet names new chairman, denies dispute

BERLIN - German ecommerce firm Rocket Internet has denied a dispute with major investor Sweden's Kinnevik as it put a new chairman in charge of its supervisory board, replacing Kinnevik's chief executive. (ROCKET INTERNET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 455 words)

Barclays sells benchmark indices unit to Bloomberg

LONDON - Barclays Plc has sold its benchmark indices and risk analytics business, which includes the widely used Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, to financial information provider Bloomberg for about 520 million pounds ($781 million). (BARCLAYS-BLOOMBERG/SALE (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Ireland's recovering banks: want to lend, can't lend

DUBLIN - A working couple in their early 30s, Aoife and her husband James should be ideal mortgage customers for Irish banks keen to lend into Europe's fastest growing economy and strengthen a fledgling recovery. (IRELAND-BANKS/RISK (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 975 words)

SAS swings to Q4 profit, long-hauls and efficiency in focus

STOCKHOLM - Scandinavian Airline SAS posts a bigger than expected pretax profit for its fourth quarter, and says it will focus on efficiency and more long-haul flights this year amid intense competition. (SAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

Steelmaker SSAB warns of Q4 operating loss, shares plunge

STOCKHOLM - Swedish steelmaker SSAB warns of a surprise operating loss in the fourth quarter, with earnings hit by lower volumes and falling prices in Europe and North America, sending its shares sharply lower. (SSAB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words)

Cheap gas spurs SUV sales and puts U.S. climate goals at risk

WASHINGTON/DETROIT - Surging demand for trucks and SUVs fueled by cheap gasoline is holding back improvements in U.S. fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions, a government report due out on Wednesday is expected to show. (AUTOS-EMISSIONS/ (PICTURE), moved, by David Shepardson and Paul Lienert, 640 words)