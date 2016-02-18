Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

Iran sees oil freeze pact as not enough to help market - Iranian sources

ANKARA/LONDON - Iran believes a global agreement to freeze oil output will not be enough to help prop up prices as the world is producing too much crude, Iranian oil sources told Reuters. (OPEC-OIL/IRAN, moved, by Parisa Hafezi and Alex Lawler, 500 words)

+ See also:

- IRAQ-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words

- SAUDI-OIL/EXPORTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 170 words

- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Alex Lawler, 395 words

- OIL-PROJECTS/, moved, by Ron Bousso, 750 words

OECD urges world leaders to tackle flagging growth

PARIS - The OECD pours cold water on any lingering hopes of a pick-up in global economic growth this year, slashing its forecasts for the United States, Europe and Brazil and urging world leaders to act collectively to strengthen demand. (OECD-ECONOMY/, moved, by Michel Rose, 385 words)

ECB sees increased risks, some pressing for pre-emptive action

FRANKFURT - Growth and inflation risks are on the rise in the euro area, the minutes of the European Central Bank's January meeting shows, and some policymakers are advocating the need to act pre-emptively in the face of new threats. (ECB-POLICY/MINUTES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Balazs Koranyi, 565 words)

Nestle tempers sales growth expectations in tough markets

VEVEY, Switzerland - Food group Nestle misses forecasts with a 4.2 percent rise in annual underlying sales and predicted only a similar outcome this year, saying it was getting harder to raise prices in a tough economic environment. (NESTLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 455 words)

MARKETS

Brexit nerves knock FTSE as oil rally cools

LONDON - A four-day rally in world stocks cools in Europe, as oil prices steady and nerves set in ahead of crunch talks between EU leaders aimed at keeping Britain in the 28-member bloc. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 640 words)

Yen inches higher, sterling up on EU deal hopes

LONDON - The yen gains against the euro and dollar as a rebound in oil prices and European stock markets fail to convince currency markets that the rough start to 2016 is over. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Patrick Graham, 505 words)

Peripheral bond yields tumble as risk appetite returns

LONDON - Southern European bonds lead declines in yields across the euro zone, reflecting growing risk appetite after weeks of turbulence in global markets. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 475 words)

Stocks hit one-month high; bomb blast weakens Turkish assets

LONDON - Emerging stocks gain for a fourth straight day, reaching their highest in more than a month, as rising oil prices increase investor appetite for riskier assets. Turkish assets remain under pressure after a bomb blast in Ankara. (EMERGING-MARKETS/, moved, by Claire Milhench, 540 words)

INSIGHT

Parmesan bonds replace bank loans in Italy's new credit order

ROME/MILAN - When Parmesan prices proved too volatile for Italy's strained banks a dairy cooperative near Bologna came up with a novel solution to its funding needs, bonds backed by wheels of cheese. (ITALY-BANKS/COMPANIES (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Isla Binnie, Francesca Landini and Giulio Piovaccari, 855 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims fall as labor market tightens

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to labor market strength that could keep Federal Reserve interest rate hikes on the table this year. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, 345 words)

China Jan inflation data shows deflationary pressure persists

SHANGHAI/BEIJING - China's consumer inflation quickened to a five-month high in January due to rising food prices but producer prices shrank for a 47th straight month as falling commodity markets and weak demand add to deflationary pressure in the world's second-largest economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nathaniel Taplin and Xiaoyi Shao, 680 words)

Market's long view of BoE rate hikes unwarranted - Cunliffe

BRUSSELS - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe describes market moves signalling an interest rate hike only by the end of the decade as unwarranted, a clear sign of the central bank's unease with market expectations. (BRITAIN-BOE/CUNLIFFE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 425 words)

Swedish inflation surges, pressure on central bank eases

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's inflation rate reached its highest level since mid-2011 in January, figures shows, easing pressure on the central bank to cut already ultra-low interest rates. (SWEDEN/CPI (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words)

BOJ's Ishida says negative rates won't boost investment much

FUKUOKA, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida says negative interest rates will do little to nudge firms into boosting investment or taking on risk, underscoring divisions in the central bank over last month's radical policy change. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 450 words)

+ See Also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 450 words

Gordhan's S.African budget must juggle demands of voters and credit agencies

JOHANNESBURG - South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan must juggle the conflicting demands of voters and credit rating agencies next week in his first budget since he returned to the post, charged with restoring confidence in the nation's economic management. (SAFRICA-BUDGET/GORDHAN (PICTURE), moved, by Stella Mapenzauswa, 880 words)

+ See also:

- KENYA-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Duncan Miriri, 400 words

COMPANIES

Wal-Mart quarterly earnings fall; stock slides

Wal-Mart Stores Inc reports a decline in quarterly earnings and a smaller-than-expected increase in sales at existing stores, sending its shares down more than 4 percent. (WALMART-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 200 words)

+ See also:

- ASDA-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words

AccorHotels predicts strong 2016 despite Paris attacks

PARIS - AccorHotels predicts another strong year in 2016 after Europe's largest hotel group delivers a forecast-beating record operating profit last year despite Islamist attacks in Paris that hit bookings in its home market. (ACCORHOTELS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 485 words)

S&P cuts Anglo American to junk, 3rd agency to do so this week

Global miner Anglo American Plc's credit rating is downgraded to junk by Standard & Poor's, making it the third agency to do so this week. (ANGLO AMERICAN-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 190 words)

BAE Systems sees 2016 growth on military spending recovery, cyber security demand

LONDON - BAE Systems, the world's third-largest defence contractor by revenue, forecast that annual earnings will grow by up to 10 percent this year as military budgets recover and demand for cyber and commercial electronics grows. (BAESYSTEMS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 410 words)

Centrica trims investments as energy price slump weighs

LONDON - British Gas owner Centrica has pledged more cost cuts if necessary this year to continue paying its shareholders as it reports a 4 percent fall in 2015 adjusted earnings due to decade-low energy prices. (CENTRICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 495 words)

HSBC executives rue missed chance in HQ choice

LONDON - British Finance Minister George Osborne's relief at HSBC's choice of London over Hong Kong as its headquarters is not shared by several top executives who rue a missed opportunity for its China-centred growth strategy. (HSBC-HEADQUARTERS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Lawrence White and Simon Jessop, 845 words)

Nigeria's BUA in talks with China's Sinoma over $1.9 bln steel, cement deal

LAGOS - Nigerian conglomerate BUA Group is in talks with China's Sinoma to build a steel plant in Nigeria and two cement plants in East Africa for $1.9 billion, its chairman says. (NIGERIA-BUA/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by Chijioke Ohuocha, 410 words)

Air France-KLM beats forecasts with return to profit

PARIS - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM beat forecasts with a return to profit last year, helped by a drop in the fuel bill and growth in passenger numbers, lifting its shares close to a nine-month high. (AIRFRANCEKLM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Regan and Cyril Altmeyer, 380 words)

Bombardier eyes new CSeries win after Air Canada deal

SINGAPORE - Bombardier is in talks with more potential buyers including United Airlines after winning a lifeline $3.8 billion order for its struggling CSeries jet from Air Canada, its sales chief says. (SINGAPORE-AIRSHOW/BOMBARDIER (AIRSHOW, PICTURE), moved, by Tim Hepher, 600 words)

Capgemini profit up, sees improved 2016 margin, revenue

PARIS - French information technology services company Capgemini SA has reported a 20 percent rise in full-year operating profit and predicts a wider operating margin and increased revenue for 2016. (CAPGEMINI-RESULTS/, moved, 180 words)

Geely's Volvo upbeat on 2016 after sales and profit rise

STOCKHOLM - Volvo Car Group trebled earnings in 2015 on strong demand in Europe and the United States, and forecast record sales in 2016, taking it a step closer to carving out a long-term niche in the premium auto market. (VOLVOCARS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Niklas Pollard, 505 words)

Puma sees 'female future' helped by Rihanna designs

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany - Strong demand for sneakers designed by singer Rihanna helped Puma achieve higher-than-expected sales growth in the fourth quarter and the German sportswear firm says a busy sports calendar should help it in 2016. (PUMA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 450 words)

No output growth for OMV by 2020 without Russia

VIENNA - Austrian oil and gas group OMV's output could stagnate at 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day until 2020 if an asset swap with Gazprom for a stake in a Siberian field falls through this year, Chief Executive Rainer Seele says. (OMV-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, 445 words)

Rabobank earnings rise on sharp fall in loan provisions

AMSTERDAM - Rabobank, the Dutch cooperative banking group and a major lender to the international agriculture sector, reports a 20 percent rise in 2015 net profit to 2.21 billion euros ($2.46 billion) in a rebounding Dutch economy. (RABOBANK-RESULTS/, moved, 225 words)