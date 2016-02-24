Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

Shares fall sharply with oil prices, yen in demand

LONDON - Shares fall sharply as oil prices drop after Saudi Arabia effectively rules out output cuts by major producers, lifting investor appetite for low-risk assets such as the Japanese yen and gold. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 615 words)

Sterling falls past $1.39 as Brexit risks intensify

LONDON - Sterling sinks to a seven-year low as companies and investors rush to insure themselves against the chances of a British exit from the European Union that HSBC says could knock off a fifth of the value of pound. (BRITAIN-STERLING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham, 505 words)

Google tax deal "disproportionately small" - UK committee

Britain's Committee of Public Accounts says the amount Google agreed to pay in a tax settlement with the government is "disproportionately small" when compared with the size of the company's business in the country. (GOOGLE-BRITAIN/TAXATION (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

BHP's boss faces $11 billion dilemma as prices languish

SYDNEY/LONDON - The world's largest miner BHP Billiton is sitting on an $11 billion cash pile and what CEO Andrew Mackenzie does with the money will be a critical test of his ability to invest during the industry's worst downturn in decades. (BHP BILLITON-M&A/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jim Regan (Australia) and Clara Denina, 765 words)

MARKETS

Jittery markets send safe-haven yen soaring, sterling sliding

LONDON - Worries over falling oil prices and the possibility of a British exit from the European Union drives the euro to a three-year low against the yen and sterling to a seven-year trough against the dollar. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 380 words)

Portugal yields fall after initial budget approval, bond buyback nears

LONDON - Portuguese borrowing costs fall after the parliament gives initial approval to the minority Socialist government's 2016 budget and the country prepares to buy back bonds from investors. (EUROZONE-BONDS/PORTUGAL (UPDATE 2), moved, by John Geddie, 545 words)

OIL

BP sees end in sight for oil glut, but impact will linger

BRUSSELS - Strong demand should start to cut into an oil glut around the end of this year, even as new Iranian supplies enter the market and doubts persist over whether major oil producers will reduce output, BP's chief economist says. (OIL-BP/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Barbara Lewis, 415 words)

ECONOMY

Fed's Lacker says there still a case for further rate hikes

WASHINGTON - Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker says there is still a case for raising interest rates further, a sign the central bank's internal debate over rate hikes remains a live one. (USA-FED/LACKER (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

South Africa unveils austere budget to trim deficit, avoid downgrade

CAPE TOWN - South Africa unveils relatively austere budget proposals aimed at avoiding credit rating downgrades, vowing to focus spending to priority areas after weak economic growth slashed revenue. (SAFRICA-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stella Mapenzauswa and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, 560 words)

Hong Kong braces for weaker growth as "political volatility" strains economy

HONG KONG - Hong Kong rolls out a multi-billion dollar package of sweeteners to bolster its economy, as a slowdown in China and rising political tensions deepen its economic woes. (HONGKONG-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Clare Baldwin and Donny Kwok, 635 words)

Moody's says BOJ negative rates unlikely to boost lending

TOKYO - Europe's experience with negative interest rates suggests the Bank of Japan's adoption of the same policy is unlikely to spur lending to businesses and households, Moody's Investors Service says. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ, moved, 330 words)

UK house prices to rise faster than pay, inflation

LONDON - British house prices are set to rise much faster than almost non-existent consumer inflation and outstrip modest pay gains, making home the ownership dream even harder for the average first-time buyer, a Reuters poll found. (PROPERTY-POLL/BRITAIN, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 555 words)

COMPANIES

Solid support for Apple in iPhone encryption fight - Reuters/Ipsos

BOSTON - Nearly half of Americans support Apple Inc's decision to oppose a federal court order demanding that it unlock a smartphone used by San Bernardino shooter Rizwan Farook, according to a national online Reuters/Ipsos poll. (APPLE-ENCRYPTION/POLL (POLL, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jim Finkle, 860 words)

Lowe's Q4 sales, full-year sales forecast tops estimates

Lowe's Cos Inc, the world's No.2 home improvement chain by market share, reports a better-than-expected rise in quarterly sales and forecast 2016 sales above estimates as it benefits from a steady improvement in the U.S. housing market. (LOWE'S-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 295 words)

RBC profit misses market estimates; energy impact in focus

TORONTO - Royal Bank of Canada reports a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by weakness in its insurance and capital markets businesses, but it raised its quarterly dividend. (RBC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expected by 1430 GMT/0930 AM ET, by John Tilak, 400 words)

Wolters Kluwer's digital focus brightens 2016 outlook

Dutch business information and publishing company Wolters Kluwer expects profitability to edge higher this year as digital operations gain momentum and past cost cuts start to pay off, it says after posting better than expected 2015 results. (WOLTERS KLUWER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wout Vergauwen and Alan Charlish, 235 words)

Allianz seeks buyers for South Korean insurance unit-sources

HONG KONG - Europe's largest insurer Allianz has put its South Korean life insurance business on the block as part of a global overhaul in a tough low-interest rate environment, sources with direct knowledge of the matter says. (ALLIANZ-SALE/ (PICTURE), moved, by Denny Thomas, 450 words)

Airbus Group lifts A330 output goal as profits meet expectations

LONDON - Airbus Group performs a partial U-turn on plans to cut production of its profitable A330 aircraft, easing the delicate transition to newer models as it posts 2015 profits in line with expectations. (AIRBUS GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer, 500 words)

Delta Lloyd cuts size of planned share issue to 650 mln euros

AMSTERDAM - Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd says it will reduce the size of a planned share issue to 650 million euros ($715.65 million) from 1 billion euros, in a bid to appease shareholders. (DELTA LLOYD-SHAREISSUE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Toby Sterling, 320 words)

Bayer names strategy chief Baumann as new CEO

FRANKFURT - Bayer names Werner Baumann, its head of strategy and a veteran at the drugmaker, as its new chief executive, in a move some industry watchers said could herald more deal-making in the German firm's non-pharma markets. (BAYER-BAUMANN/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 380 words)

Improved earnings strengthen Bouygues' hand in Orange talks

PARIS - An improved performance from its telecoms business helped French conglomerate Bouygues beat 2015 operating profit forecasts, strengthening its hand in merger talks with larger rival Orange. (BOUYGUES-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 555 words)

SpaceX set to launch satellite, then try to land rocket on ocean platform

CAPE CANAVERAL - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is being readied for launch from Florida on a mission to thrust a European satellite toward orbit and then attempt a return touchdown on an ocean platform, company officials says. (SPACE-SPACEX/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Irene Klotz, 386 words)

PSA Peugeot Citroen hits medium-term goals early

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen says it will consider paying a dividend for 2016 after reaching its medium-term targets ahead of schedule, helped by cost cuts, price increases and a recovery in European demand. (PSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

Electrolux turns to emerging markets after GE bid collapse

STOCKHOLM - Appliance maker Electrolux will focus on acquisitions in emerging markets and its lucrative professionals business after its failed bid for GE Appliances, the Swedish firm's new CEO says. (ELECTROLUX-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm, 410 words)

NWR's restructuring left in bondholder hands as top investor exits

PRAGUE - New World Resources' (NWR) majority owner has agreed to give up its shares, leaving control of the struggling Czech coal miner to bondholders during a restructuring needed to survive. (NEW WORLD RES-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet, 460 words)

Rising costs hit hedge fund Man Group's profit

LONDON - British hedge fund firm Man Group says that rising staff costs weighed on its full-year pretax profit, rattling its shares. (MAN GROUP-RESULTS/, moved, by Simon Jessop, 305 words)

Fresenius eyes 8-12 pct profit growth on hospitals, dialysis

FRANKFURT - German healthcare group Fresenius SE says it aims to increase 2016 net income by 8 to 12 percent, adjusted for currency swings and one-off items, driven by its hospital chain, kidney dialysis operations and hospital development business. (FRESENIUS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 265 words)

Spanish supermarket chain Dia sees further recovery in sales

MADRID - Spanish discount supermarket Dia says net sales rose last year despite another slip in its domestic and Portuguese market for a third year running as Spaniards shop for more upmarket brands amid an economic rebound. (DIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 155 words)

Spain's Iberdrola targets 6 percent growth in core earnings

MADRID - Spanish utility Iberdrola says it will target a growth rate in core earnings of 6 percent over the next five years and would increase its dividend in line with that trend as it continues to expand internationally. (IBERDROLA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Angus Berwick and Jose Elías Rodríguez, 305 words)

New York asks SEC to force climate vote onto Exxon proxy

HOUSTON - New York state's comptroller and four other Exxon Mobil shareholders asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week to force the oil producer to include a climate change resolution in its annual shareholder proxy, according to a filing seen by Reuters. (EXXON MOBIL-SHAREHOLDERS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ernest Scheyder, 655 words)