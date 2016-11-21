Editor: Mark Potter +44 20 7542 2943

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

British PM May says knows firms do not want "cliff edge" after Brexit

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May pledged on Monday to address business concerns that Britain could fall off a "cliff edge" into uncertain trading conditions after leaving the European Union as part of her Brexit negotiation. (BRITAIN-EU/INDUSTRY-BREXIT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Elizabeth Piper and William James, 501 words)

Germany's Schaeuble urges ECB to reverse policy

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble calls on the European Central Bank to start unwinding it expansive monetary policy, adding that such a reversal should be done cautiously. (ECB-POLICY/SCHAEUBLE (URGENT), moved, 71 words)

APEC leaders vow to fight protectionism, look to China on trade

LIMA - Pacific Rim leaders vowed on Sunday to fight protectionism and Chinese officials said more countries are looking to join a China-led trading bloc after Donald Trump's election victory raised fears the United States would scrap free trade deals. (APEC-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Mitra Taj and Jeff Mason, 600 words)

Japan Oct exports fall more than expected as strong yen drags

TOKYO - Japan's exports fell in October for a 13th consecutive month and by more than expected as the strength of the yen and sluggish foreign demand weighed on trade, although current yen weakness could change the outlook. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2,PIX), moved, by Minami Funakoshi, 400 words)

MARKETS

European shares fall on Italian worries

MILAN - European shares fall, weighed down by losses among pharmaceuticals and financials and by worries that next month's Italian referendum on constitutional reform could create political instability. (EUROPE-STOCKS/ (moved), by Danilo Masoni, 403 words)

French political surprise triggers fresh volatility for euro zone bonds

LONDON - European bond markets are volatile, with Portuguese yields briefly rising to more than nine-month highs as the first round of voting for France's conservative presidential ticket throws up another political surprise. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 2), moved by Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan, 588 words)

FOREX-Euro climbs as political uncertainty seen easing a touch

LONDON - The euro rises from an 11-month low against a broadly weaker dollar, with political developments seen easing uncertainty surrounding next year's German and French elections, lending some support to the currency. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 556 words)

Oil touches three-week highs ahead of OPEC meeting

LONDON - Oil prices rise to their highest in three weeks, catching a lift from a weaker U.S. dollar and from cautious money managers, as OPEC appeared to be moving closer to agreeing an output cut when it meets next week. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Amanda Cooper, 398 words)

Gold bounces off 5-1/2-month low as dollar retreats

LONDON - Gold rises, rebounding from 5-1/2 month lows as the dollar sheds some of the hefty gains made the previous week on bets U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's plans for fiscal stimulus will prove inflationary. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Jan Harvey, 402 words)

ECONOMY

Nigerian recession deepens, oil output falls worsen dollar shortage

LAGOS - Nigeria's recession deepens in the third quarter and oil production falls, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says, as a dollar shortage keeps Africa's biggest economy in a stranglehold. (NIGERIA-GDP/ (UPDATE 2), moved by Alexis Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha, 487 words)

Thai Q3 GDP momentum cools, but exports in early recovery

BANGKOK - Thailand's economy expanded less than expected in the third quarter on slower consumption and public spending, but early signs of an export recovery raised hopes for stronger growth ahead. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon, 375 words)

COMPANIES

Novartis buys US blood disease drugmaker in $665 mln deal

ZURICH - Novartis is buying U.S.-based Selexys Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $665 million, the Swiss drugmaker says, expanding its pipeline of medicines to combat blood diseases. (NOVARTIS-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)

GlaxoSmithKline seeks U.S. approval for triple lung drug

LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline files its new three-in-one inhaled lung drug for U.S. approval, putting it on track to reach the market ahead of rivals in 2017, assuming it wins a green light. (GSK-RESPIRATORY/ moved, 195 words)

Citi and JPMorgan top list of globally systemic banks

LONDON - Citi has joined JPMorgan at the top of global regulators' list of systemically important banks, replacing HSBC and meaning the U.S. bank will have to hold extra capital from 2019 to help preserve financial stability. (G20-BANKS/REGULATOR (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 457 words)

Daimler expresses regret after China row involving senior executive

BEIJING - Daimler AG expresses regret for an incident in China that local media said involved a senior executive of the German luxury carmaker making disparaging comments to people over a parking row. (DAIMLER-CHINA/ moved, 293 words)

Kashagan oil field starts commercial output

ASTANA - The Kashagan oil field has started commercial output, Kazakhstan's energy minister says, marking a milestone for $55 billion project which is more than a decade behind its original production plan. (KAZAKHSTAN-KASHAGAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 316 words)

Mitie warns again on profits, to pull out of home healthcare market

British outsourcing services firm Mitie warns of a further fall in profits for the second time in two months, saying the uncertainty amongst its customers over Brexit has resulted in a slowdown in new orders and that it has decided to withdraw from the low-margin home healthcare services market. (MITIE GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Esha Vaish, 481 words)

Deutsche Bank confirms chairman Achleitner nomination

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank's supervisory board unanimously nominates chairman Paul Achleitner for a second term, a spokesman of Germany's biggest lender confirms. (DEUTSCHE BANK-ACHLEITNER/ (URGENT), moved, 132 words)

Symantec to acquire LifeLock in $2.3-bln deal

Symantec Corp said it was acquiring U.S. identity theft protection services company LifeLock Inc for an enterprise value of $2.3 billion. (LIFELOCK-M&A/SYMANTEC (UPDATE 3), moved, by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis, 300 words)

Australia's Boral to buy Headwaters for $1.8 bln in bet on U.S. building market

SYDNEY - Boral Ltd, Australia's biggest supplier of building materials, said it would buy Headwaters Inc for $1.8 billion in cash, doubling its U.S. presence at a time when President-elect Donald Trump plans a huge jump in infrastructure spending. (HEADWATERS-M&A/BORAL (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Tom Westbrook, 375 words)