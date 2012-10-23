REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 1030 ET/1430 GMT OCT 23, 2012
TOP STORIES
Spain sells debt despite regions, recession
MADRID - Spain sells more short-term debt than planned with
demand shored up by expectations the country will ask for aid
after ratings for some of its most indebted regions were cut to
'junk' (SPAIN-ECONOMY/BILLS (UPDATE 2), moved, tv, pix, by Paul
Day and Nigel Davies, 720 words)
+ See also:
- SPAIN-BADBANK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jesus Aguado, 800
words
Shares, euro hit by weak earnings, Spain
NEW YORK - Global shares and the euro dip after a slew of
weak U.S. corporate results, a slump in French business
confidence and more pain for Spain weighed on investors' hopes
for recovery (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Angela Moon,
460 words)
Iran says may stop oil sales if sanctions tighten
DUBAI - Iran says it will stop oil exports if pressure from
Western sanctions gets any tighter and that it has a "Plan B"
contingency strategy to survive without oil revenues (IRAN-OIL/
(UPDATE 3) moved, by Daniel Fineren and Amena Bakr, 770 words)
Apple set to unwrap mini-iPad to take on Amazon, Google
SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc is expected to make its biggest
product move since debuting the iPad two years ago, launching a
smaller, cheaper tablet into a market staked out by Amazon.com
Inc and Google Inc (APPLE-IPAD/, moved, by Poornima Gupta, 840
words)
INSIGHT
Sewage, "sloppy fits" and a tomb: Goldman's India build
LONDON/MUMBAI - Goldman Sachs' reputation for hard-nosed
efficiency faces a test in the chaos of Indian building
standards, according to architects hired by the Wall Street bank
(GS-BANGALORE (INSIGHT), moved, pix, graphics, by Tom Bill and
Aditi Shah, 1,300 words)
EUROPEAN UNION
UK's Hague tells Germans "less is more" on Europe
LONDON - Britain's foreign secretary told Germany on Tuesday
his country was more disillusioned than ever with the European
Union and set out a vision of its future, based on the premise
"less is more", that clashed directly with Berlin's plans for
the euro zone (BRITAIN-EUROPE/HAGUE (UPDATE 1), moved, pix, tv,
by Stephen Brown, 650 words)
Stark: Draghi needs to reason with German MPs
FRANKFURT - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
must come armed with watertight arguments and solid analysis
justifying the ECB's new bond-purchase programme when he meets
German lawmakers, the ECB's former chief economist tells Reuters
(ECB/STARK (INTERVIEW), moved, pix, by Eva Kuehnen and Andreas
Framke, 600 words)
UK report rejects EU plan to curb high-speed trading
LONDON - European Union plans to clamp down on trading
shares faster than the blink of an eye could damage market
efficiency and reduce liquidity, a UK government-sponsored paper
says, rejecting a key Brussels proposal to force traders to hold
shares for longer (TRADING-COMPUTER/REPORT, moved, by Dasha
Afanasieva and Tommy Wilkes, 380 words)
COMPANIES
Nokia seeks $1 bln from bonds to help power fightback
HELSINKI - Mobile phone maker Nokia plans to raise 750
million euros ($980 million) by issuing convertible bonds to
bolster its cash position as it battles to claw back market
share lost to Apple and Samsung (NOKIA-BONDS/ (UPDATE 2),moved,
by Ritsuko Ando, 500 words)
DuPont cutting 1,500 jobs; slashes profit forecast
DuPont slashes its annual forecast, reports a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit and announces 1,500 job
cuts, bleak signs that demand for the chemical company's
lucrative paint and solar products is slipping around the world
(DUPONT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ernest Scheyder, 470
words)
Gadgets add complexity to brutal bank layoffs
LONDON - In the high tech, Blackberry-addicted world of
investment banking, layoffs now coming through by the thousands
are more complex to handle and brutal than ever before, as firms
try to stop sensitive data from leaving along with employees
(INVESTMENT-BANKS/REDUNDANCIES, moved, by Sarah White, 850
words)
UPS 3rd-quarter profit drops, shares rise on outlook
United Parcel Service Inc reports lower quarterly profit,
citing slowing global trade, and says there is "some
uncertainty" about the strength of the coming holiday season
(UPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 760 words)
3M cuts profit outlook on currency concerns, deal costs
Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co reports a 6.7 percent
rise in third-quarter profit but cuts its profit forecast for
the full year as acquisition costs and a strengthening dollar
hurt margins (3M-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 140 words)
Target to sell credit card portfolio to TD Bank
Target Corp strikes a deal to sell its credit card portfolio
to TD Bank Group, finding a buyer nearly two years after the
retailer first said it wanted to sell the business
(TARGET-CREDITCARDS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 520 words)
Price hikes help Whirlpool counter weak demand
Whirlpool Corp reports a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit as it benefits from price increases and improves
productivity, prompting the world's largest appliance maker to
raise its earnings outlook for the year (WHIRLPOOL-RESULTS
(UPDATE 4), moved, by Dhanya Skariachan, 500 words)
France backs Airbus in funding row with Germany
TOULOUSE, France - France backs Airbus in a row with Germany
over funding for its next jetliner in a sign of lingering
tensions following the collapse of a European aerospace industry
merger (AIRBUS-A350/ (UPDATE 1), moved, pix, tv, by Tim Hepher
and Jean Decotte, 790 words)
Mulberry profit warning savages shares
LONDON - British group Mulberry becomes the latest luxury
fashion brand to warn on profit, after sales of its leather
goods and accessories are hit by a slowdown in Asia
(MULBERRY-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 430 words)
+ See also
- COACH-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1315, by Phil Wahba,
400 words)