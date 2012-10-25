REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 1030 ET/1430 GMT OCT 25, 2012
TOP STORIES
Olympics helps Britain leap out of recession
LONDON - Olympics spending fuels Britain's strongest
quarterly growth in five years, springing the country out of
recession in the third quarter, data shows (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Peter Griffiths and Olesya Dmitracova, 600
words)
Euro zone seeks to give Greece more time to cut, find funds
BRUSSELS - Euro zone officials are expected to press ahead
with plans to give Athens two more years to meet its budget
goals as well as examine ways of closing the yawning gap in
Greece's finances (EUROZONE-GREECE/, moved, by Jan Strupczewski,
600 words)
Spain speeds up 2013 funding, will cover regional needs
MADRID - Spain is ready to start funding itself for 2013,
including the needs of its indebted regions, after having nearly
completed its debt issuance plan for this year, the head of the
Spanish Treasury says (SPAIN-TREASURY/(UPDATE 1), moved, pix,
tv, 800 words)
Credit Suisse to cut $1 bln more costs as profits fall
ZURICH - Credit Suisse will cut an extra 1 billion Swiss
francs of costs, including axing more jobs, a s part of efforts
to bolster its profits and capital position
(CREDITSUISSE/EARNINGS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Katharina Bart, 650
words)
MARKETS
UK pick up lifts European shares, Wall Street eyes Apple
LONDON - Global shares and commodity markets rise, pulled
out of their recent slide by encouraging data from Britain and
China and the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest commitment to
support growth (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by
Marc Jones, 800 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. data suggests uncertainty weighing on economy
WASHINGTON - A gauge of planned U.S. business spending was
flat in September, a sign that heightened uncertainty is
weighing on factories although new orders for long-lasting
manufactured goods increase during the month (USA-ECONOMY/
(WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, 780 words)
European parliament rejects Mersch for ECB board
STRASBOURG, France - The European Parliament rejects the
nomination of Luxembourg's Yves Mersch to the European Central
Bank's executive board on the grounds that insufficient effort
has been made to find a suitable woman for the post
(EU-PARLIAMENT/MERSCH, UPDATE 1, moved, by Claire Davenport, 430
words)
Strikes in mining sector cost S.Africa $1.1 bln
CAPE TOWN - Strikes hitting South Africa's platinum and gold
mines have cost the continent's largest economy just over 10
billion rand ($1.14 billion) so far this year, the National
Treasury says (SAFRICA-BUDGET/MINING, (UPDATE 1), moved, 400
words)
+ See also:
- ANGLOAMERICAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1500, by
Clara Ferreira-Marques, 550 words
China factories eye stronger Q4, external risks remain
BEIJING - China's factory output should grow faster in the
last three months of 2012 than in the third quarter, though the
recovery remains clouded by uncertainty in export markets, the
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology says
(CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Aileen Wang and
Nick Edwards, 850 words)
COMPANIES
Santander urges Spain to seek bailout as profit plunges
MADRID - Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, urges the
government to seek an international bailout to reduce borrowing
costs for struggling lenders, as writedowns on bad property
investments almost wiped out its third-quarter profit
(SANTANDER/RESULTS (UPDATE 3), by Sonya Dowsett, moved, 800
words)
Ford axes British van plants to stem Europe losses
LONDON/BASILDON - Ford will stop making vans in Britain next
year, cutting 1,400 jobs on top of 4,300 to be axed in Belgium
as part of a plan by the U.S. car maker to stem European losses
expected to exceed $1.5 billion this year (FORD-BRITAIN/(UPDATE
4), moved, by Rhys Jones and Alessandra Prentice, 680 words)
+ See Also
- DAIMLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Hendrik Sackmann
and Christiaan Hetzner, 600 words
Procter & Gamble blows past profit expectations
Procter & Gamble Co's profit rises more than expected on
Thursday, indicating that the world's largest household products
maker is showing progress after coming under pressure from
activist investor William Ackman and sending its shares to their
highest level in four years (PROCTER-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), expect
by 11 a.m. ET, by Jessica Wohl, 800 words)
+ See also:
- COLGATE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words
- HERSHEY-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words
- MEADJOHNSON-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words
- UNILEVER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 500
words
EXCLUSIVE-Huawei partner offered U.S. tech to Iran
LONDON - An Iranian partner of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, a
Chinese company that has denied breaking U.S. sanctions, last
year tried to sell embargoed American antenna equipment to an
Iranian firm, according to documents and interviews
HUAWEI-IRAN/, moved, by Steve Stecklow, 680 words)
Catch-up time as BP eyes closure on Russia, spill
LONDON - International oil company BP, focusing on fighting
its way free of troubles in the United States and Russia, has
some catching up to do on a broader business front (BP-FUTURE/,
moving shortly, by Andrew Callus, 1,400 words)
Sprint financials impress but it warns of network delay
Sprint Nextel posts a third-quarter loss that was narrower
than Wall Street on marketing savings but it warned that its
network upgrade has been delayed by a quarter (SPRINT-EARNINGS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Sinead Carew, 330 words)
Coca-Cola Enterprises profit hit by European weakness
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc reports quarterly earnings that
beat analysts' estimates, helped by share buybacks, and says the
stronger dollar is less of a drag than previously expected
(COCACOLAENTERPRISES-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)
WPP cuts revenue outlook on Europe, U.S. slowdown
LONDON - WPP, the world's largest advertising group, cuts
its revenue outlook for the second time in as many months after
a sharp slowdown in September in North America and Continental
Europe hit its third quarter (WPP/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate
Holton, 500 words)
BASF bolstered by Libyan oil and pesticides
Libyan oil and demand for pesticides will help Germany's
BASF meet its target of higher operating profit this year,
offsetting a downturn in its main industrial chemicals and
plastics business (BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig
Burger, 460 words)