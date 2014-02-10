Editor: Mark Porter + 1 646 223 6200
TOP STORIES
As Yellen makes Fed debut, expect theater, not fireworks
Janet Yellen's first test as chair of the Federal Reserve
comes on Tuesday when she faces U.S. lawmakers, some hostile to
the central bank, who will want to know how committed she is to
winding down the Fed's support for the economy. (USA-FED/
(PREVIEW), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 940 words)
Icahn drops Apple buyback demand
Carl Icahn says he sees no reason to persist with his
proposal that Apple buy back $50 billion of its shares given the
recent share repurchases by the iPhone maker. (APPLE-ICAHN/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)
Europe, China help McDonald's offset soft U.S. sales in
January
McDonald's reports better-than-expected global sales at
established restaurants for January as gains in Europe and China
helped the company offset weak numbers in the United States,
where customers remained cautious in their spending.
(MCDONALDS-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)
Backlash hits AOL CEO after 'distressed babies' remark
AOL Inc Chief Executive Tim Armstrong tries to tamp down a
backlash after he blamed a pension cut on costs stemming from
two employees' "distressed babies," insisting that the Internet
provider was focused on families. (AOL-HEALTHCARE/ (UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved, 470 words)
EXCLUSIVE
Duo tracks double-dipping in U.S. oil firms' toxic tank
cleanup
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - A pioneer in cleaning up toxic messes,
Thomas Schruben long suspected major oil companies of being paid
twice for dealing with leaks from underground fuel storage tanks
- once from government funds and again, secretly, from insurance
companies. (USA-ENVIRONMENT/TANKS (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Mica Rosenberg, 1,380 words)
REUTERS SUMMIT
ECB still has "big bazooka" despite court - EU's Rehn
BRUSSELS - The European Central Bank still has a "big
bazooka" with plenty of ammunition to preserve the euro despite
a German constitutional court statement that its bond-buying
plan is probably illegal, EU economics chief Olli Rehn says.
(EUROZONE-SUMMIT/REHN (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Paul Taylor
and Jan Strupczewski, 535 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-SUMMIT/PORTUGAL (REUTERS SUMMIT, PICTURE, TV),
moved, by Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves, 750 words
EUROZONE-SUMMIT/FRANCE (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Leigh
Thomas, 980 words
MARKETS
Lira and forint weaken, Ukraine CDS hit 2-mth high
SAO PAULO/LONDON - Brazil's real weakens as traders correct
an overdone rally, while Hungary's forint drops on concerns the
central bank may cut interest rates further. (MARKETS-EMERGING/,
moved, by Asher Levine and Sujata Rao, 730 words)
+ See also:
- EMERGING-PMI/, moved, 390 words
COMPANIES
Hasbro misses Wall Street estimates in holiday quarter
Hasbro Inc touts a series of toys based on the fourth
"Transformers" sequel and other upcoming films, overshadowing
concern about its weak North American holiday season and sending
its shares up. (HASBRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dhanya
Skariachan, 430 words)
Loews' unit CNA to sell life and group insurance business
CNA Financial Corp says it will sell its life and group
insurance business, on the same day that parent Loews Corp
reports a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by impairment charges.
(LOEWS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), by Avik Das, moved, 510 words)
Israeli natural gas fields hold big promise for Noble Energy
NEW YORK - Noble Energy Inc hopes developing a cluster of
massive natural gas fields off the Israeli coast will fuel most
of its growth over the next decade and more than double its
natural gas and oil production by 2018. (NOBLEENERGY-ISRAEL/
(ANALYSIS), by Ernest Scheyder, moved, 1000 words)