ECONOMY

Falling gasoline prices dampen U.S. producer inflation

WASHINGTON - U.S. producer prices rose marginally in July as a decline in the cost of energy goods offset higher food prices, pointing to a moderation of inflation pressures at the factory gate. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, GRAPHICS), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 520 words)

MARKETS

Wall St gains, on track for strong week

U.S. stocks rise, putting major indexes on track for a second week of gains, as the growing consensus that there would be no immediate escalation in the tense situations in Ukraine or Iraq overshadowed weak data on manufacturing and the consumer. (MARKETS-USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ryan Vlastelica, 560 words)

Stocks, bonds set for weekly gain on loose policy

LONDON - European stocks rise and are on track for their biggest weekly gains since mid-February, while German Bund yields hold near record lows as recent weak data shortens the odds on central bank action to lift the economy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 650 words)

ANALYSES

Smaller banks see regulatory relief after US elections

WASHINGTON - All but the biggest U.S. banks could see relief from some financial reforms after the November elections even if control of the U.S. Congress remains divided between Democrats and Republicans. (USA-BANKS/REFORM (ANALYSIS), moved, by Emily Stephenson, 950 words)

U.S. regulators pushing banks to rid casinos of money laundering

NEW YORK - Large global banks are facing increased pressure from U.S. regulators to clamp down on casino money-laundering as the government pushes the industry to police not only its own transactions but also that of customers. (BANKS-CASINOS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Peter Rudegeair and Brett Wolf, 1,275 words)

INTERVIEW

Pemex sees 2.8 mln bpd by 2018, likely to import light U.S. crude

MEXICO CITY - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex expects to lift output to 2.8 million barrels a day (bpd) by 2018 and is likely to start importing light crude from the United States in the next few months for refining, Chief Executive Officer Emilio Lozoya says. (MEXICO-REFORMS/ (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by David Alire Garcia and Noe Torres, 600 words)

FEATURES

Corporate founders battle boards to overturn forced exits

NEW YORK - From American Apparel Inc to Lululemon Athletica Inc, Men's Wearhouse Inc and Best Buy Co Inc, a series of boardroom battles across North America underscores how difficult it can be for companies to part ways with their founders. (CORPORATE GOVERNANCE-FOUNDERS/ (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Nadia Damouni, 1,050 words)

Top hedge funds flocked to Allergan amid bid backed by Ackman

BOSTON - Billionaire investor William Ackman, who often says he is flattered when others follow him into a stock he likes, was joined by several prominent hedge funds that made new bets on takeover target Allergan Inc during the second quarter. (ALLERGAN-VALEANT/HEDGEFUNDS, moved, by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 720 words)

COMPANIES

HP Billiton set to spin off unwanted assets

MELBOURNE/LONDON - BHP Billiton declares its preference for a de-merger of its unwanted aluminium, manganese and nickel assets, setting the stage for the formation of a separate company that one report said could be worth at least $12 billion. (BHP BILLITON-DIVESTITURE/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Sonali Paul and Silvia Antoniolo, 576 words)

Apple begins storing users' personal data on China servers

BEIJING - Apple Inc has begun keeping the personal data of some Chinese users on servers in mainland China, marking the first time the tech giant is storing user data on Chinese soil. (APPLE-DATA/CHINA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gerry Shih and Paul Carsten, 600 words))

Alibaba film unit finds possible accounting irregularities

HONG KONG - A media firm recently bought by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd says a review of its finances revealed possible accounting irregularities, casting doubts about the Chinese e-commerce giant's due diligence as it prepares for a U.S. initial public offering. (ALI PICTURES-ACCOUNTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 620 words)

Estee Lauder profit doubles as retailers bring forward orders

Estee Lauder Cos Inc's quarterly profit doubles, helped by strong demand for new skincare and makeup products and as retailers brought forward orders ahead of a planned technology upgrade. (ESTEE LAUDER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

INSIGHT

Puerto Rico keeps lights on, but debt crisis far from over

NEW YORK - Puerto Rico managed to keep its electricity flowing this week - but creditors made it clear that the crisis enveloping the island's power utility is far from over. (USA-PUERTORICO/UTILITY (INSIGHT), moved, by Luciana Lopez, 1533 words)