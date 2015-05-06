Editor: Alden Bentley +646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

U.S. private payrolls growth moderates; productivity falls

WASHINGTON - U.S. private employers in April added the fewest number of workers in more than a year, which could heighten worries about the economy's potential to rebound strongly from a first-quarter slump. (USA-ECONOMY/(WRAPUP 2), expect by 1600 GMT/noon ET, 512 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (GRAPHICS, PICTURES), moved, by Wayne Cole, 615 words

Venezuela probes drugmakers for alleged improper currency use

CARACAS - Venezuela's socialist government investigates whether drug companies including Merck and Bayer have improperly profited from subsidized foreign exchange amid a growing medicines shortages, health minister tells Reuters. (VENEZUELA-PHARMACEUTICALS/ (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Brian Ellsworth and Corina Pons, moving shortly)

MARKETS

Wall St lower as Yellen says equity valuations high

U.S. stocks lower after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said equity valuations at this point are "generally quite high," and warned of potential dangers. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 3), updates through day, 456 words)

Deepening bond rout rattles world markets

LONDON - A worldwide sell-off in government bonds deepens on, with the rise in long-term borrowing costs to their highest level this year spreading unease across all assets and putting stock markets under pressure too. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), updates through day, 820 words)

Oil bulls drive crude to 2015 high on fall in U.S. stocks

LONDON - Oil prices rise to 2015 highs as a month-long rally gained further impetus from the first fall in U.S. crude stocks since the beginning of January. (MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 7), updates through day, 418 words)

U.S. shale firms, new oil swingers, may put a $70 cap on prices

U.S. shale drillers, widely seen as having taken over from OPEC as the swing suppliers to the world, quickly adjust production as prices ebb and flow, and may have just put a $70 a barrel lid on oil. (USA-OIL/SWINGERS (ANALYSIS), moved, 730 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Dow's top auditor challenged CEO on spending for years, documents show

MIDLAND, Michigan - Just before he left the company almost two years ago, the former chief auditor at Dow Chemical Co sent a two-page memo to his boss. It was labeled "DOW CONFIDENTIAL." (DOW-SPENDING/ (SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by Joshua Schneyer and Brian Grow, 3,490 words)

INSIGHT

As millennials reach parenthood, fund managers bet on 'burbs

NEW YORK - Amy Paternite, a real estate agent in Maplewood, New Jersey, is getting used to hearing from clients in their late twenties and early thirties who say they never thought they would leave New York City for the suburbs. Parenthood - or a second baby on the way - has changed their minds. (MILLENNIALS-FUNDS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by David Randall, 975 words)

FOREX POLLS

Dollar to resume rally soon on Fed hike expectations

BENGALURU - The U.S. dollar will soon resume its rally, provided the economy recovers from a weak start to the year sufficiently to justify an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, a Reuters poll shows. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, moved, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/LATAM, moved, by Silvio Cascione, 450 words

- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/CANADA, moved, by Leah Schnurr and Anu Bararia, 600 words

COMPANIES

FAA partners with companies on beyond-line-of-sight drone tests

WASHINGTON- The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to announce new plans to partner with drone manufacturers and operators to test commercial drones that can fly beyond an operator's line of sight, a capability critical to sophisticated drone operations such as package delivery (USA-DRONES/FAA, expect 1600 GMT/noon ET, by David Morgan, 400 words)

Tesla reports first quarter results

Tesla Motors is expected to report a wider first quarter loss. Investors will be watching for an update on the launch of the Model X SUV, and plans to raise more cash. (TESLA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE1, PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Joe White, 500 words)

SpaceX puts Dragon passenger spaceship through test run

CAPE CANAVERAL - A Space Exploration Technologies' passenger spaceship makes a quick debut test flight, shooting itself off a Florida launch pad to demonstrate a key emergency escape system. (SPACE-SPACEX/TESTFLIGHT (PIX), moved, by Irene Klotz, 250 words)

Chesapeake Energy has loss, sees more output

Chesapeake Energy Corp raises its oil and gas production forecast for the year even as the second largest U.S. producer of natural gas reports a quarterly loss related to lower commodity prices. (CHESAPEAKE ENRGY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 190 words)

Occidental Petroleum boosts 2015 production outlook

Occidental Petroleum Corp boosts its 2015 production forecast after reporting an adjusted quarterly profit in line with expectations as cost cuts help balance the recent drop in oil prices. (OCCIDENTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 298 words)

Crestwood to buy unit in $3.5 bln deal to simplify structure

Crestwood Equity Partners LP says it will buy affiliate Crestwood Midstream Partners LP in a $3.5 billion stock-deal to simplify its corporate structure. (CRESTWOOD EQUITY-M&A/CRESTWOOD MDSTM (UPDATE 1), moved, 216 words)

Wendy's revamped restaurants drive comparable sales beat

Wendy's Co, the No.3 U.S. burger chain, reports better-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales on increased traffic to its revamped outlets, and says it plans to sell its bakery operations this month. (WENDY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 399 words)

Safety regulators probe Fiat Chrysler SUV recall fix in U.S.

DETROIT - U.S. safety regulators open an investigation into a potential wire-related fire hazard from a recall repair by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles implemented last year on more than 660,000 SUVs in the United States. (FIAT CHRYSLER-PROBE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 192 words)

Oculus to sell virtual reality headsets for consumers from early 2016

Virtual reality technology company Oculus says it will start shipping the much-awaited consumer version of its Rift headset in the first quarter of 2016. (FACEBOOK-OCULUS/RIFT, moved, 105 words)

JPMorgan gets SEC subpoenas over mutual fund sales

JPMorgan Chase & Co says it has received subpoenas from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over how it sells its mutual funds. (JPMORGAN-SEC/, moved, 172 words)

Keurig shakes up coffee buying team ahead of move to Switzerland

NEW YORK - Keurig Green Mountain will begin purchasing green coffee out of its new Switzerland office in June, a move that has prompted a reshuffling of the coffee buying team of the largest U.S. roaster by sales. (KEURIG GREEN-SWITZERLAND/, moved, By Luc Cohen, 369 words)

Motorola Solutions profit beats estimates

Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker of walkie-talkies and radio systems, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand in North America and lower operating expenses. (MOTOROLA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 305 words)

Alexion Pharma to buy Synageva BioPharma for $8.4 bln

Drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc says it will buy Synageva BioPharma Corp for $8.4 billion to boost its rare drug pipeline. (SYNAGEVA-M&A/ALEXION (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 255 words)

AB InBev profits from Brazil prices as U.S. sales drop

BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, increased first quarter profit by more than expected as it lifted prices and sold more premium lagers in Brazil and China, making up for sharply lower U.S. shipments. (A B I-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 400 words)