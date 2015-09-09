Editor: Alden Bentley + 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

United Continental analysts welcome CEO change, shares flat

Shares in United Continental Holdings Inc down slightly after the company said its Chief Executive Jeff Smisek had stepped down due to a federal probe of the airline, along with two other senior executives. (UNITED CONTINENTAL-CEO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 409 words)

Puerto Rico plan proposes reforms, debt cuts, to tackle fiscal crisis

SAN JUAN/NEW YORK - Puerto Rico officials are proposing the island cut teacher pensions, impose a financial control board and restructure $18 billion of its debt due in the coming five years, as part of a long-anticipated plan unveiled on Wednesday to pull the island out of a wrenching fiscal crisis. (USA-PUERTORICO/RESTRUCTURING (UPDATE 1), expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Nick Brown and Megan Davies, 755 words)

Apple to show off new iPhones, Apple TV on Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO - With its highly profitable iPhone due for an upgrade, Apple is expected to unveil a pair of new handsets at an event in San Francisco, analysts say, in addition to showing off a larger iPad and an updated Apple TV. (APPLE-PRODUCTS/, moved, by Julia Love, 555 words)

+ See also:

- TECH-APPLE/TOUCH, moved, by Jeremy Wagstaff and Michael Gold, 815 words

- TECH-APPLE/TOUCH (FACTBOX), moved, 360 words

MARKETS

Wall St opens higher on hopes of more stimulus in China

Wall Street opens higher as hopes for further stimulus in China cheered investors for a second day. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 2), updates through day, 398 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), updates through day, 590 words

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Libby George, 365 words

ECONOMY

Record high U.S. job openings point to skills shortage

WASHINGTON - U.S. job openings surged to a record high in July, but a steady pace of hiring suggested employers are having trouble finding qualified workers, a trend that could eventually boost wages. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, expect shortly, By Lucia Mutikani, 435 words)

U.S. mortgage applications fall in latest week -MBA

NEW YORK - Applications for U.S. home mortgages fell last week as interest rates rose, an industry group said. (USA-ECONOMY/MORTGAGES, moved, 117 words)

BASEBALL

N.J. man charged for $3.5 million fraud, impersonating Mets co-owner

NEW YORK - The head of a New Jersey equipment leasing company was arrested on Wednesday and accused of impersonating the son of New York Mets' majority owner as part of a $3.5 million fraud. (USA-CRIME/METS, moving shortly, by Nate Raymond, 328 words)

COMPANIES

Bombardier rejects Chinese offer for railway unit -documents

BEIJING - Canada's Bombardier has turned down a Chinese offer to buy up to 100 percent of its prized rail unit, documents seen by Reuters show, underscoring its reluctance to cede control of the unit to a state-owned Chinese buyer at this juncture. (BOMBARDIER-CHINA/ (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE), moved, by Benjamin Kang Lim and Matthew Miller, 730 words)

Manulife nears $400 mln deal to buy StanChart's HK pension business-sources

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE - Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp is nearing a deal to buy British bank Standard Chartered's Hong Kong pension business for about $400 million in an attempt to narrow the gap with its leading rival, people familiar with the matter says. (MANULIFE FINANCI-STANCHART/PENSIONS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar, 415 words)

KKR to buy 24.9 pct stake in UK hedge funds firm Marshall Wace

KKR & Co LP will acquire a stake in one of Europe's biggest hedge fund operators Marshall Wace, the private equity firm says, raising its bets on the rapidly growing $3 trillion industry. (KKR-MARSHALLWACE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rachel Chitra and Nishant Kumar, 180 words)

GlaxoSmithKline lung drug fails to extend life in huge study

GlaxoSmithKline's inhaled medicine Breo failed to prolong life in patients with chronic respiratory disease in a high-stakes clinical trial of 16,500 people, torpedoing hopes of a sales boost for the drug. (GLAXOSMITHKLINE-THERAVANCE/BREO (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ransdell Pierson and Ben Hirschler, 450 words)

Union urges UPS pilots to vote on authorizing strike

The union representing pilots at package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc said it had urged them to vote to authorize a strike. (UNITED PARCEL-PILOTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 304 words)

Santander Brasil taps Rial as CEO in bid to boost profits

SAO PAULO - Banco Santander Brasil SA names Chairman Sérgio Rial as chief executive officer, as Brazil's third-largest private-sector lender moves toward regaining ground lost to homegrown competitors in recent years. (MOVES-BCO SANTANDER BR/RIAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 292 words)

Tax concerns on Yahoo's Alibaba stake spinoff prompt target cuts

Wall Street analysts tempered their view on Yahoo Inc's stock after the company's plans for a tax-free spinoff of its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd hit a snag. (YAHOO-DIVESTITURE/RESEARCH (CORRECTED), moved, 360 words)

Fox, National Geographic expand partnership in $725 mln deal

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc says it will expand its 18-year partnership of operating National Geographic TV channels to include the latter's magazines and digital platforms, in a deal valued at $725 million. (TWENTY-FIRST FOX-NATIONALGEOGRAPHIC/DEALS, moved, 65 words)

Barnes & Noble sales fall for 5th straight quarter

Barnes & Noble Inc, the largest U.S. bookstore chain, reports a decline in sales for the fifth consecutive quarter, hurt by store closures, lower online sales and weak demand for its Nook tablets. (BARNES & NOBLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 278 words)

Lockheed to cut about 500 jobs in IT services unit

Lockheed Martin Corp, the maker of F-35 fighter jets, to cut about 500 jobs in its IT services unit by mid-November. (LOCKHEED MARTIN-LAYOFFS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 155 words)

Valero CEO Gorder sees acquisition opportunities

Valero Energy Corp, the leading U.S. refiner, may soon return to its roots as a buyer of refineries, Chief Executive Officer Joe Gorder said on Wednesday. (VALERO ENERGY-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 196 words)

Quiksilver files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for U.S. units

Struggling surfwear maker Quiksilver Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for its U.S. units. (QUIKSILVER-BANKRUPTCY/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 237 words)