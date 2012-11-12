Editor: Maureen Bavdek + 646-223-6200
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
No immediate aid for Greece despite austerity vote
BRUSSELS - The euro zone will not authorize more money for
Greece, despite the country approving a tough 2013 budget,
because there is still no agreement on how to make its debts
sustainable (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by
Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski, 990 words)
+ See also:
- GREECE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved
Obama to meet labor, business leaders for fiscal talks
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama meets business, labor
and civic leaders this week ahead of negotiations with top
lawmakers to avert sharp tax increases and deep spending cuts
that loom at the end of the year (USA FISCAL/OBAMA, moved, by
Mark Felsenthal, 350 words)
+ See also:
- USA-FED/RULEBOOK, moved
MARKETS
Shares dip on U.S. fiscal cliff, Greece woes
LONDON - World shares stabilize after last week's sharp
falls with concerns about a potential U.S. fiscal crisis and a
Greek bailout keeping a limit on the recovery (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 960 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 3), moved
- MARKETS-FOREX/ (UPDATE 6), moved
- MARKETS-OIL/ (update 4), moved
INTERNATIONAL
"Frankenstein" jibe greets Merkel as Lisbon sees black
LISBON - Anti-austerity protesters drape Lisbon statues in
black mourning sashes to greet Angela Merkel and a local
business newspaper blames the visiting German chancellor for
"Frankenstein" policies driving Portugal into poverty
(PORTUGAL-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Axel
Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga, 720 words)
U.S. to overtake Saudi as top oil producer - IEA
LONDON - The United States will overtake Saudi Arabia as the
world's top oil producer by 2017, the West's energy agency says,
predicting the energy importer will almost be able to achieve a
previously unthinkable self-sufficiency in energy
(IEA-OIL/REPORT (UPDATE 4), moved, by Peg Mackey, 870 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
Greece's far-right party goes on the offensive
ATHENS - In Greece, the nationalist party Golden Dawn has
risen from fringe group to third in the polls. The party
combines welfare for impoverished Greeks with a pledge to remove
all illegal immigrants. Reuters examines how Golden Dawn
operates, what it stands for and how far its influence now
reaches (GREECE-CRISIS/DAWN (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC),
moved for subscribers to Reuters Special Reports, by Dina
Kyriakidou, 2,300 words)
ECONOMY
China economy recovering, bad debt risks dismissed
BEIJING - Comments by China's two top banking officials
playing down the risks of bad debt in the banking system
provides the latest upbeat signal from Beijing suggesting seven
straight quarters of slowing growth have ended
(CHINA-CONGRESS/ECONOMY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Aileen Wang and
Kevin Yao, 1,330 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-YUAN/, moved
Japan economy shrinks 0.9 pct in Q3, points to recession
TOKYO - Japan's economy shrank in the September quarter for
the first time since last year, adding to signs that slowing
global growth and tensions with China are nudging the world's
third-largest economy into recession (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3,
TV), moved, by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko, 950 words)
Dismal trade, production data deepens fears about India
NEW DELHI - India's economic gloom deepens with a surprising
contraction in industrial production, a fall in exports and
higher retail inflation, dashing hopes of a quick revival in an
economy on track to post its slowest growth in a decade (INDIA
ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Arup Roychoudhury and Matthias
Williams, 750 words)
COMPANIES
Starbucks, Amazon and Google to face UK lawmakers over tax
LONDON - British lawmakers will quiz executives of
Starbucks, Google and Amazon about how they have managed to pay
only small amounts of tax in Britain while racking up billions
of dollars worth of sales here (BRITAIN-TAX/, moved, by Tom
Bergin, 535 words)
Tycoon Sawiris offers to buy Telecom Italia stake
MILAN - Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris has offered to buy a
stake in Telecom Italia, Italy's largest telecoms company says,
in the latest sign of interest by deep-pocketed emerging-markets
investors for vulnerable euro zone companies
(TELECOMITALIA-SAWIRIS/OFFER (UPDATE 3), moved, by Danilo
Masoni, 825 words)
ANALYSIS
Groupon fights for its life as daily deals fade
CHICAGO/SAN FRANCISCO - Groupon and its compatriots in the
much-hyped daily deals business were supposed to change the very
nature of small-business advertising. Instead, it is the daily
deal vendors that are racing to change as evidence mounts that
their business model is fundamentally flawed
(GROUPON-DAILYDEALS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Nivedita
Bhattacharjee and Alexei Oreskovic, 1,000 words)
Hyundai's focus on quality risks emerging market share
SRIPERUMBUDUR, India/SEOUL - Running around the clock and
selling everything it can build, Hyundai Motor's Indian factory
is bursting at the seams. But as demand grows and rivals scale
up, the carmaker has chosen to take its foot off the
pedal(HYUNDAI-CAPACITY/ (ANALYSIS, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by
Henry Foy and Hyunjoo Jin, 1,250 words)
China's corn revolution promises great leap forward
BEIJING/SINGAPORE - China's farmers are using
higher-yielding seeds and embracing modern technology in a shift
that makes it less likely China will be a long-term major corn
importer (CHINA-CORN/ (PIX, ANALYSIS), moved, by Niu Shuping and
Naveen Thukral, 990 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
More stores to kickstart Black Friday with Thursday openings
The stakes are high for U.S. retailers as they earn more
than one-third of their annual sales in the holiday season.
Traditionally, they have waited until Black Friday, the day
after Thanksgiving, to make their big end-of-year push, but this
year many will kickstart shopping on Thursday
(USA-RETAIL/THANKSGIVING, moving shortly, by Dhanya Skariachan,
770 words)