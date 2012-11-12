Editor: Maureen Bavdek + 646-223-6200

TOP STORIES

No immediate aid for Greece despite austerity vote

BRUSSELS - The euro zone will not authorize more money for Greece, despite the country approving a tough 2013 budget, because there is still no agreement on how to make its debts sustainable (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski, 990 words)

Obama to meet labor, business leaders for fiscal talks

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama meets business, labor and civic leaders this week ahead of negotiations with top lawmakers to avert sharp tax increases and deep spending cuts that loom at the end of the year (USA FISCAL/OBAMA, moved, by Mark Felsenthal, 350 words)

MARKETS Shares dip on U.S. fiscal cliff, Greece woes

LONDON - World shares stabilize after last week's sharp falls with concerns about a potential U.S. fiscal crisis and a Greek bailout keeping a limit on the recovery (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 960 words)

INTERNATIONAL

"Frankenstein" jibe greets Merkel as Lisbon sees black

LISBON - Anti-austerity protesters drape Lisbon statues in black mourning sashes to greet Angela Merkel and a local business newspaper blames the visiting German chancellor for "Frankenstein" policies driving Portugal into poverty (PORTUGAL-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga, 720 words)

U.S. to overtake Saudi as top oil producer - IEA

LONDON - The United States will overtake Saudi Arabia as the world's top oil producer by 2017, the West's energy agency says, predicting the energy importer will almost be able to achieve a previously unthinkable self-sufficiency in energy (IEA-OIL/REPORT (UPDATE 4), moved, by Peg Mackey, 870 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Greece's far-right party goes on the offensive

ATHENS - In Greece, the nationalist party Golden Dawn has risen from fringe group to third in the polls. The party combines welfare for impoverished Greeks with a pledge to remove all illegal immigrants. Reuters examines how Golden Dawn operates, what it stands for and how far its influence now reaches (GREECE-CRISIS/DAWN (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved for subscribers to Reuters Special Reports, by Dina Kyriakidou, 2,300 words)

ECONOMY

China economy recovering, bad debt risks dismissed

BEIJING - Comments by China's two top banking officials playing down the risks of bad debt in the banking system provides the latest upbeat signal from Beijing suggesting seven straight quarters of slowing growth have ended (CHINA-CONGRESS/ECONOMY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao, 1,330 words)

Japan economy shrinks 0.9 pct in Q3, points to recession

TOKYO - Japan's economy shrank in the September quarter for the first time since last year, adding to signs that slowing global growth and tensions with China are nudging the world's third-largest economy into recession (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko, 950 words)

Dismal trade, production data deepens fears about India

NEW DELHI - India's economic gloom deepens with a surprising contraction in industrial production, a fall in exports and higher retail inflation, dashing hopes of a quick revival in an economy on track to post its slowest growth in a decade (INDIA ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Arup Roychoudhury and Matthias Williams, 750 words)

COMPANIES

Starbucks, Amazon and Google to face UK lawmakers over tax

LONDON - British lawmakers will quiz executives of Starbucks, Google and Amazon about how they have managed to pay only small amounts of tax in Britain while racking up billions of dollars worth of sales here (BRITAIN-TAX/, moved, by Tom Bergin, 535 words)

Tycoon Sawiris offers to buy Telecom Italia stake

MILAN - Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris has offered to buy a stake in Telecom Italia, Italy's largest telecoms company says, in the latest sign of interest by deep-pocketed emerging-markets investors for vulnerable euro zone companies (TELECOMITALIA-SAWIRIS/OFFER (UPDATE 3), moved, by Danilo Masoni, 825 words)

ANALYSIS

Groupon fights for its life as daily deals fade

CHICAGO/SAN FRANCISCO - Groupon and its compatriots in the much-hyped daily deals business were supposed to change the very nature of small-business advertising. Instead, it is the daily deal vendors that are racing to change as evidence mounts that their business model is fundamentally flawed (GROUPON-DAILYDEALS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Alexei Oreskovic, 1,000 words)

Hyundai's focus on quality risks emerging market share

SRIPERUMBUDUR, India/SEOUL - Running around the clock and selling everything it can build, Hyundai Motor's Indian factory is bursting at the seams. But as demand grows and rivals scale up, the carmaker has chosen to take its foot off the pedal(HYUNDAI-CAPACITY/ (ANALYSIS, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Henry Foy and Hyunjoo Jin, 1,250 words)

China's corn revolution promises great leap forward

BEIJING/SINGAPORE - China's farmers are using higher-yielding seeds and embracing modern technology in a shift that makes it less likely China will be a long-term major corn importer (CHINA-CORN/ (PIX, ANALYSIS), moved, by Niu Shuping and Naveen Thukral, 990 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

More stores to kickstart Black Friday with Thursday openings

The stakes are high for U.S. retailers as they earn more than one-third of their annual sales in the holiday season. Traditionally, they have waited until Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, to make their big end-of-year push, but this year many will kickstart shopping on Thursday (USA-RETAIL/THANKSGIVING, moving shortly, by Dhanya Skariachan, 770 words)