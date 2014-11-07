Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 6214

TOP STORIES

U.S. payrolls rose, unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent

WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth increased at a fairly brisk clip in October and the unemployment rate fell to a six-year low of 5.8 percent, underscoring the economy's strength in the face of slowing global demand. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 660 words)

+ See also:

- CANADA-ECONOMY/JOBS (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Ljunggren, 490 words

ECB's Noyer sees need for bond buying if deflation looms

PARIS - The European Central Bank should be ready in an emergency to buy government bonds to combat prolonged low inflation, a senior ECB policymaker says, just as the United States is ending its quantitative easing. (GLOBAL-CENBANK/ (WRAPUP 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Leigh Thomas and David Milliken, 750 words)

EXCLUSIVE-KKR mulls Samson options as oil prices plunge

KKR & Co LP's Samson Resources Corp is considering options as the energy company tries to navigate falling oil prices and persistently low natural gas prices. (SAMSONRESOURCES-M&A/ (EXCLUSIVE), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mike Stone and Greg Roumeliotis, 800 words)

Sears Holdings explores creation of REIT to raise cash

Retailer Sears Holdings Corp, which has reported losses for nine straight quarters, is exploring the conversion of 200 to 300 stores to a real estate investment trust (REIT) that it would offer to shareholders to raise cash. (SEARS HOLDINGS-REIT/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1500 GMT/ 12 PM ET, 510 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Wall St dips after payrolls, but uptrend seen intact

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks recede from record levels as investors lock in profits after the October payroll report came in weaker than expected, even as the report pointed to economic strength in the face of slowing global demand. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 3), updated throughout the day, 540 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), updated throughout the day, 320 words

UK prepares forex fines for six banks -sources

LONDON - British regulators investigating allegations of collusion and manipulation in the foreign exchange market could fine a group of six banks as early as next Wednesday, people familiar with the matter say. (BANKS-FOREX/SETTLEMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Slater and Jamie McGeever, 530 words)

Rouble recovers as market expects central bank to stem slide

MOSCOW - The rouble edges higher as investors anticipate action by the central bank to halt a slide that could destabilise Russia's financial system. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov, 840 words)

- RUSSIA-ROUBLE/VALUE, moved, by Sujata Rao and Vincent Flasseur, 755 words

ETFs gain in currency hedges gaining against unhedged peers

As the U.S. dollar reaches new highs against the yen and the euro, exchange-traded funds that hedge out international currency exposure are gaining against their unhedged peers and benchmarks, and winning assets as U.S. investors look to remove the currency risk associated with a strong greenback. (CURRENCY-HEDGE/ETFS, expect by 2200 GMT/ 5 PM ET)by Ashley Lau, 700 words

ECONOMY

German trade surge eases recession fears

BERLIN - German exports and industrial output rebounded in September after sharp falls in the prior month, likely helping Europe's largest economy to avoid falling into recession in the third quarter. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

UK trade deficit widens on higher oil imports, EU exports

LONDON - Britain's goods trade deficit widened by more than expected in September, hit by a jump in oil imports and by weak export growth to the European Union, official data shows. (BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 360 words)

Detroit's dash through bankruptcy awaits court nod

Detroit's nearly 16-month odyssey through bankruptcy reaches the finish line on Friday, when a federal judge will issue his ruling on whether the city's plan for shedding debt and investing in its future is feasible and fair. (USA-DETROIT/BANKRUPTCY, moved, 590 words)

+ See also:

- USA-DETROIT/SETTLEMENTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Lisa Lambert, 705 words

COMPANIES

Allianz shares jump as dividend vow offsets Pimco concerns

FRANKFURT - Shares in Allianz jump more than 3 percent after the German insurer promises bigger dividend payouts having posted a forecast-beating jump in third-quarter net profit. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Gould, 565 words)

Swedish tobacco speciality snus sets sights on U.S. market

STOCKHOLM - The future for Swedish Match may hinge on efforts to convince U.S. authorities that snus, a moist powdered tobacco product banned on health grounds in the rest of the European Union, are less harmful than most other tobacco products (SWEDISHMATCH-SNUS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Alistair Scrutton, 800 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Mexico scraps $3.75 bln China rail deal ahead of state visit

MEXICO CITY - Mexico revokes a $3.75 billion high-speed rail contract from a Chinese-led consortium after its uncontested bid prompted an outcry from lawmakers, souring a state visit to China next week by President Enrique Pena Nieto. (MEXICO-CHINA/RAILWAYS (UPDATE 4), moved, by Michael O'Boyle and Dave Graham, 740 words)