TOP STORIES
Fed readies first hike in almost a decade amid calm markets
WASHINGTON - Eight years after a devastating recession
opened an era of loose U.S. monetary policy, the Federal Reserve
is set to raise rates for the first time since 2006, in a sign
the world's largest economy had overcome most of the wounds of
the global financial crisis. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by
Howard Schneider, 750 words)
Wall St opens higher ahead of Fed rate decision
Wall Street rose for the third straight day as investors
prepare for a widely anticipated interest rate increase by the
Federal Reserve later in the day. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 4),
updated throughout the day, 540 words)
+ See also:
- GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), updated throughout the day,
770 words)
Fed has new tools to jig rates after first hike in 9 years
NEW YORK - No sooner will the Federal Reserve raise U.S.
interest rates than it must make more decisions on how to drain
markets awash in cash and, further down the road, how to shrink
its swollen balance sheet. (USA-FED/MARKETS, moved, by Jonathan
Spicer, 550 words)
+ See also:
- USA-FED/CONSUMERS (PICTURE), moved, by Howard Schneider,
915 words
SPECIAL REPORT-Accounting firms, SEC hobble U.S. audit
regulator
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board was set up by
the U.S. Congress to oversee the auditing profession after a
rash of frauds, but the industry has gotten the upper hand.
(USA-ACCOUNTING/PCAOB, moved, by Charles Levinson, 3,730 words)
ENERGY
Oil falls on U.S. supply build, expected Fed rate hike
LONDON - Oil falls on fresh evidence of growing global
oversupply and as investors await the outcome of a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting where interest rates are likely to be raised,
boosting the dollar and pressuring commodities. (GLOBAL-OIL/
(UPDATE 8), updated throughout the day, 460 words)
COLUMN-Congress poised to lift the ban on U.S. crude
exports: Kemp
LONDON - Congressional leaders have reached a deal to lift
the 40-year-old ban on exporting U.S. crude in a symbolically
important move that could give domestic oil producers much more
flexibility in the future. (USA-OILEXPORTS/KEMP (COLUMN), moved,
by John Kemp, 1,310 words)
INSIGHT
Black presence on US boards shrinks, hedge funds cited by
some
BOSTON - African-Americans have become a shrinking presence
in the boardrooms of the biggest U.S. companies in recent years,
setting back a push by pension funds for greater diversity.
(BOARDROOM-RACE/ (INSIGHT, GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by Ross
Kerber, 1,440 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. housing data highlights economic strength despite weak
manufacturing
WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts in November rebounded from
a seven-month low and permits surged to a five-month high, signs
of strength in the housing market that could give the Federal
Reserve more confidence to raise interest rates on Wednesday.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Lucia Mutikani, 690
words)
Euro zone marks solid Q4 but with slight loss of momentum:
PMIs
LONDON - Euro zone businesses are about to mark their best
quarter in 4-1/2 years but those in core economies reported a
slight loss of momentum running into year-end with still no sign
of inflation picking up, surveys show. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PMI,
moved, by Jonathan Cable, 740 words)
+ See also:
- GERMANY-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 340 words
- FRANCE-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 370 words
COMPANIES
German lobby group says excess emissions detected in
Mercedes model
BERLIN - German environmental lobby group DUH turns on
carmaker Daimler, saying test results have shown nitrogen oxide
emissions from one of its Mercedes diesel models far exceeds
European legal limits. (DAIMLER-EMISSIONS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Andreas Cremer, 600 words)
+ See also:
- VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
- INDIA AUTOS/POLLUTION (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Aditi
Shah, 560 words
Valeant says it can contain hit to dermatology, forecasts
2016 growth
Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc says
fourth-quarter profit was hit when it cut ties with Philidor Rx
Services but that it could contain the damage next year and
increase profit. (VALEANT PHARMS-FORECAST/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by
Caroline Humer and Carl O'Donnell, 640 words)
+ See also:
- HOUSE-VALEANT PHARMS/PROBE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah N.
Lynch, 580 words)
Cheap gas spurs SUV sales, puts U.S. climate goals at risk
WASHINGTON/DETROIT - Surging demand for trucks and SUVs
fueled by cheap gasoline is holding back improvements in U.S.
fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions, a government report
due out on Wednesday is expected to show. (AUTOS-EMISSIONS/
(PICTURE), moved, by David Shepardson and Paul Lienert, 640
words)
New CEO cuts management layer at struggling Rolls-Royce
LONDON - Rolls-Royce, the British engineering company which
has issued four profit warnings in little over a year, is
scrapping a layer of senior management in the first major move
by new boss Warren East to try to turn the business around.
(ROLLS-ROYCE-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah
Young, 490 words)