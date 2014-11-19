Editor: Alden Bentley + 646 223 6041

TOP STORIES

Could Obama cut deal on Keystone pipeline? Don't rule it out

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama might be open to using the Keystone pipeline as leverage with Republicans if they cooperate on other aspects of his long-stalled domestic agenda, such as investing in infrastructure, closing tax loopholes or reducing carbon emissions. (USA-KEYSTONE/OBAMA, moved, by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton, 528 words)

+ See also:

- KEYSTONE-POLITICS/SENATE-KEMP (COLUMN), moved, by John Kemp, 1091 words

U.S. regulator seeks nationwide recall of Takata air bags

WASHINGTON - The U.S. auto safety regulator has told Japanese supplier Takata Corp and five automakers to expand nationwide a regional recall of potentially lethal air bags, increasing pressure on the industry to move faster in a growing scandal. (AUTOS-TAKATA/NHTSA (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Julia Edwards and Eric Beech, 970 words)

KKR, CD&R prepare joint bid for PetSmart -sources

NEW YORK - Buyout firms KKR & Co LP and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) teaming up to take PetSmart Inc private for more than $7.5 billion, people familiar with the matter say, as the auction for the pet food retailer heats up.

(PETSMART-M&A/, moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, Olivia Oran and Nadia Damouni, 350 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Dollar hits seven-year high vs yen ahead of Fed minutes

LONDON - Dollar hits a seven-year high against the yen ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, as investors bet on an increasingly divergent outlook for the world's major economies. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, updates throughout the day, by Jemima Kelly, 600 words)

+See also:

- MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 1), moved, updates throughout day, 454 words

Saudi oil uncertainty unleashes the conspiracy theorists

LONDON - If Saudi Oil Minister Ali al Naimi wants to stop conspiracy theories spreading before a crucial OPEC meeting next week, it's too late. (OPEC/, moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alex Lawler, 890 words)

See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, updates throughout the day, 356 words

Iron ore hits five-year low, no year-end restock seen

SINGAPORE - Iron ore prices slide to their weakest level in more than five years as a supply glut keeps battering the market. (MARKETS-IRONORE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Manolo Serapio Jr, 300 words)

Banks chase trading cheats with 'fuzzy' surveillance

SINGAPORE - Stung by billion-dollar fines for malpractice on their trading floors, the world's big banks are using 'fuzzy logic' tools such as relationship mapping and behavioural analytics to read the minds of would-be cheats among their traders. (MARKETS-SURVEILLANCE/, moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 700 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. starts, permits data point to improving housing market

WASHINGTON - Starts for U.S. single-family homes rose for a second straight month in October and overall building permits approached a 6-1/2-year high, suggesting the housing market was still on a recovery path. (USA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 455 words)

Ebola impact on Africa might be less than feared -World Bank

JOHANNESBURG - The cost of the Ebola epidemic on Sub-Saharan Africa's economy is likely to be closer to $3-$4 billion, rather than a worst case scenario of $32 billion, the World Bank's chief economist for the continent says. (HEALTH-EBOLA/AFRICA-ECONOMY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joe Brock, 330 words)

COMPANIES

Lowe's raises full-year profit, sales forecast

Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement products retailer, raises its full-year profit and sales forecast as an improving job market encourages home owners to increase spending on renovations. (LOWE'S-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 345 words)

Staples beats expectations, paper and ink products strong

Staples Inc reports higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit as demand recovers for office supplies such as paper and ink products after six quarters of decline. (STAPLESINC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 404 words)

Target U.S. same-store sales up, first time in four quarters

Target Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. retailer, reports a better-than-expected quarterly profit as U.S. same-store sales increase for the first time in four quarters (TARGET-RESULTS/ (URGENT), moved, 405 words)

Volvo Cars plots U.S. resurgence with model overhaul

STOCKHOLM - Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group says a sweeping overhaul of its model range over the next five years to propel its long-suffering sales volumes in the United States back above 100,000 cars per year. (VOLVOCARS-US/, moved, 419 words)

Hackers to probe cyber crime defences at British banks

In the next few months hackers will try to penetrate the cyber defences of Britain's major banks and steal information about millions of customers. But for once they'll be welcome. (CYBERSECURITY-BANKS/BRITAIN, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 700 words, due 1600 GMT)

J&J seeks over $5 bln in damages from Boston Scientific

Nearly a decade after losing a bidding war for device maker Guidant to Boston Scientific Corp, Johnson & Johnson finally has a chance for payback at a multibillion-dollar trial set to begin on Thursday. (JOHNSON JOHNSON-BOSTON SCIENT/TRIAL, moved, by Joseph Ax, 512 words)

US sugar refiner woes mount, Mexico deal seen choking supply

At first blush, the powerful U.S. sugar industry seemed to clinch a big win last month when U.S. trade authorities struck a deal to restrict rising imports from Mexico, but looking closer it appears that big cane refiners like Domino Sugar might be the biggest losers. (USA-MEXICO/SUGAR (UPDATE 2), moved, by Chris Prentice, 780 words)

More data from clinical trials to be public under proposal

NEW YORK Federal health officials propose a rule requiring that significantly more information about clinical trials of drugs be made public, including when the results cast doubt on the drug's safety or efficacy. (HEALTH-TRIALS, by Begley, expect by noon, 395 words)