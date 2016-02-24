Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 6200
TOP STORIES
Shares fall sharply with oil prices, yen in demand
LONDON - Shares fall sharply as oil prices drop after Saudi
Arabia effectively rules out output cuts by major producers,
lifting investor appetite for low-risk assets such as the
Japanese yen and gold. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), updated
throughout the day, 620 words)
+ See also:
- USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2), updated throughout the day, 430
words
U.S. new home sales tumbled; services sector weakened
WASHINGTON - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes tumbled
in January from a 10-month high as sales in the West region
plunged, but the overall housing market recovery remained
intact. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 490
words)
Sterling falls past $1.39 as Brexit risks intensify
LONDON - Sterling sinks to a seven-year low as companies and
investors rush to insure themselves against the chances of a
British exit from the European Union that HSBC says could knock
a fifth off the value of pound. (BRITAIN-STERLING/ (UPDATE 2,
CORRECTED), moved, by Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham, 505 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-EU/PHARMACEUTICALS, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 310
words
UK lawmakers dismiss Google tax deal as too small
LONDON - A panel of British lawmakers criticize a back-tax
deal between Google and UK tax authorities, calling it
"disproportionately small" and branding the company's
explanation of its tax planning as disingenuous.
(GOOGLE-BRITAIN/TAXATION (UPDATE 3), moved, by Tom Bergin, 630
words)
+ See also:
- GOOGLE-FRANCE/TAXATION, moved, 190 words
U.S. Labor Dept., SEC clashed over retirement advice rule
-report
Staffers at the Securities and Exchange Commission and the
Labor Department clash over a plan to curb potential conflicts
of interest among brokers who give retirement advice, Senate
Republicans say in a report. (USA-BROKERS/FIDUCIARY, by Suzanne
Barlyn and Sarah N. Lynch, 510 words)
OIL
LONDON - Brent crude falls below $33 a barrel after Saudi
Arabia rules out production cuts and an industry report says
that U.S. crude stockpiles had reached record levels.
(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 7), updated throughout the day, 360 words)
BP sees end in sight for oil glut, but impact will linger
BRUSSELS - Strong demand should start to cut into an oil
glut around the end of this year, even as new Iranian supplies
enter the market and doubts persist over whether major oil
producers will reduce output, BP's chief economist says.
(OIL-BP/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Barbara Lewis, 420 words)
+ See also:
- OIL-OPEC/ATTIYAH (INTERVIEW), moved, by Rania El Gamal and
William Maclean, 480 words
- IRAQ-OIL/OPEC (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words
ECONOMY
Fed's Lacker says there still a case for further rate hikes
WASHINGTON - Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey
Lacker says there is still a case for raising interest rates, a
sign the central bank's internal debate over rate increases
remains a live one. (USA-FED/LACKER (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
300 words)
Moody's becomes third rating agency to cut Brazil debt to
junk
BRASILIA - Moody's Investors Services becomes the third
major rating agency to downgrade Brazil's debt to junk, cutting
its rating by two notches to Ba2, as the former emerging market
star sinks deeper into the worst recession in decades.
(BRAZIL-ECONOMY/MOODY`S (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 560 words)
COMPANIES
Solid support for Apple in iPhone encryption fight -
Reuters/Ipsos
BOSTON - Nearly half of Americans support Apple Inc's
decision to oppose a federal court order demanding that it
unlock a smartphone used by San Bernardino shooter Rizwan
Farook, according to a national online Reuters/Ipsos poll.
(APPLE-ENCRYPTION/POLL (POLL, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jim Finkle,
860 words)
Lowe's 4th-qtr, full-year sales forecast tops estimates
Lowe's Cos Inc, the world's No. 2 home improvement chain by
market share, reports a bigger-than-expected increase in
quarterly sales and forecasts 2016 sales above estimates as it
benefits from a steady improvement in the U.S. housing market.
(LOWE'S-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)
Target's focus on high-margin goods boosts 4th-qtr
comparable sales
Target Corp's quarterly comparable sales beat analysts'
estimates, helped by higher traffic and strong demand for goods
in its higher-margin signature categories, which include
apparel, products for children, and health and wellness items.
(TARGET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sruthi Ramakrishnan, 400
words)
Off-price retailer TJX's sales beat on strong holiday demand
TJX Cos Inc, the owner of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls off-price
retail chains, reports higher-than-expected quarterly sales as
it attracted more bargain-hungry shoppers in the holiday season.
(TJX COMPANIES-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 270 words)
RBC profit misses market estimates; energy impact in focus
TORONTO - Royal Bank of Canada reports a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit, hurt by weakness in its insurance and capital
markets businesses, but it raises its quarterly dividend.
(RBC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by John Tilak, 380
words)
SpaceX set to launch satellite, then try to land rocket on
ocean platform
CAPE CANAVERAL - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is being readied
for launch from Florida on a mission to thrust a European
satellite toward orbit and then attempt a return touchdown on an
ocean platform. (SPACE-SPACEX/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Irene
Klotz, 390 words)
New York asks SEC to force climate vote onto Exxon proxy
HOUSTON - New York state's comptroller and four other Exxon
Mobil shareholders asks the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to force the oil producer to include a climate change
resolution in its annual shareholder proxy, according to a
filing seen by Reuters. (EXXON MOBIL-SHAREHOLDERS/ (EXCLUSIVE),
moved, by Ernest Scheyder, 660 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
UBS, others reach $100 million muni bond rigging settlements
NEW YORK, Feb 24 UBS AG, Natixis SA and four
other banks and brokerages agree to pay just over $100 million
to settle investor claims that they conspired to rig prices for
municipal securities. (BANKS-BIDRIGGING/SETTLEMENTS, moved, by
Jonathan Stempel, 330 words)