TOP STORIES
Microsoft to buy Minecraft maker Mojang for $2.5 billion
STOCKHOLM/SEATTLE - Microsoft Corp has agreed to acquire the
Stockholm-based developer of the wildly popular Minecraft video
game for $2.5 billion, as it tries to lure a new and mostly
young audience into its mobile world. (MOJANG-M&A/MICROSOFT
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Mia Shanley and Bill Rigby, 904 words)
Apple iPhone 6 pre-orders hit record 4 mln on first day
Apple Inc says many customers will have to wait until next
month for their new iPhones after a record 4 million first-day
pre-orders were logged, double the number for the iPhone 5 two
years ago. (APPLE-IPHONE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lehar Maan, 497
words)
Germany's ZF to buy TRW for $13.5 bln to prepare for
self-driving cars
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT - German car parts maker ZF
Friedrichshafen agrees to buy U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings
Corp for $13.5 billion including debt, creating a major global
supplier ready for the age of self-driving cars. (TRW AUTO
HLDG-M&A/ZF FRIDRICHSHFN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Soyoung Kim,
Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze, 759 words)
GM to offer compensation for 19 deaths related to ignition
switch
WASHINGTON - General Motors Co will pay compensation for 19
deaths linked to a faulty ignition switch, according to the
lawyer overseeing the compensation process, more than the 13
deaths the automaker had previously admitted were caused by the
now recalled part. (GM-RECALL/COMPENSATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Julia Edwards, 373 words)
SABMiller soars on ignited hopes of takeover by AB InBev
NEW YORK/LONDON - SABMiller shares surge to an all-time high
on hopes a long-rumoured takeover bid by the world's largest
brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev may be getting closer.
(SABMILLER-M&A/ANHEUSERBUSCHINBEV (UPDATE 2), moved, by Olivia
Oran and Martinne Geller, 487 words)
EXCLUSIVE
Nissan faces battery plant cuts as electric car hopes fade
PARIS - Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is preparing to cut battery
manufacturing, people familiar with the matter say, in a new
reversal on electric cars that has re-opened deep divisions with
alliance partner Renault. (RENAULT SA-NISSAN/BATTERIES
(EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Laurence Frost, 1,375 words
SPECIAL REPORT
Poultry firms systematically feed low-dose antibiotics to
flocks
By Brian Grow and P.J. Huffstutter
ATLANTA/CHICAGO - Major U.S. poultry firms are administering
antibiotics to their flocks far more pervasively than regulators
realize, posing a potential risk to human health. Internal
records examined by Reuters reveal that some of the nation's
largest poultry producers routinely feed chickens an array of
antibiotics - not just when sickness strikes, but as a standard
practice over most of the birds' lives. (FARMACEUTICALS-CHICKEN/
(SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by Brian Grow and P.J. Huffstutter,
3,513 words)
ECONOMY
Autos weigh on U.S. factory output; outlook still upbeat
WASHINGTON - U.S. manufacturing output fell for the first
time in seven months in August, but the underlying trend remains
consistent with a steadily expanding factory sector.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 544 words)
MARKETS
Dow edges up but tech weighs on S&P, Nasdaq
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks are mixed with the tech sector
weighing on the Nasdaq and S&P 500 as investors make space for
Alibaba's planned debut later this week. (MARKETS-USA-STOCKS/
(UPDATE 8), moved, by Rodrigo Campos, 399 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), moved, by Herbert Lash, 571
words
COMPANIES
As U.S. farm cycle turns, tractor makers may hurt longer
than farmers
As farmers around the globe tighten their belts, the
companies that sell them tractors and harvesters, including
Deere & Co and CNH Industrial NV, are reporting lower sales.
While the companies insist the downturn will be short-lived,
there are signs that the slump may last longer than the
equipment makers are letting on. (USA-FARMING/EQUIPMENT-SALES
(PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 0500 GMT / 1:00 a.m. ET, by James B.
Kelleher, 900 words)
RadioShack CFO resigns amid reports of bankruptcy rescue
package
RadioShack Corp's chief financial officer resigns, citing
personal reasons, amid reports that the cash-strapped
electronics retailer is negotiating a financial package to help
it avoid bankruptcy. (RADIOSHACK-CFO/, moved, by Ramkumar Iyer,
353 words)
Bankrate reveals SEC probe, CFO resigns
Bankrate Inc, which runs websites comparing personal finance
packages, says U.S. regulators are investigating its financial
reporting during 2012 and that its chief financial officer has
resigned. The operator of websites such as Bankrate.com and
CreditCards.com says its financial statements for fiscal
2011-2013 should not be relied upon, pending the conclusion of
an internal review. (BANKRATE-SEC/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Neha
Dimri, 344 words)