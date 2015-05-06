Editor: Steve Orlofsky +646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

U.S. private payrolls growth moderates; productivity falls

WASHINGTON - U.S. private employers in April added the fewest number of workers in more than a year, according to the ADP National Employment Report, heightening worries about the economy's potential to rebound strongly from a first-quarter slump. (USA-ECONOMY/(WRAPUP 2), moved, Lucia Mutikani, 740 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (GRAPHICS, PICTURES), moved, by Wayne Cole, 620 words

Alexion Pharma to buy Synageva BioPharma for $8.4 bln

Drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc will buy Synageva BioPharma Corp for $8.4 billion, more than twice its market value, to boost its rare-drug pipeline. (SYNAGEVA-M&A/ALEXION (UPDATE 4), moved, by Vidya L Nathan, Natalie Grover and Bill Berkrot, 610 words)

Yellen cites 'potential dangers' in U.S. stock valuations

WASHINGTON, May - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen say high equity valuations could pose dangers but that risks to stability remain in check across the U.S. financial system. (USA-FED/YELLEN (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Michael Flaherty and Anna Yukhananov, 550 words)

+ See also:

- USA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 4), by Jason Lange, 400 words

Tesla to report results after the bell

Tesla is expected to report a wider quarterly loss, while investors will be watching for an update on the launch of the Model X SUV and company plans to raise more cash. (TESLA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Joe White, 200 words)

+ See also:

- TWENTY-FIRST FOX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 200 words

- WHOLEFOODS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Lisa Baertlein, 400 words

- ACTIVISION-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 200 words

MARKETS

Yellen warning, bond anxiety send Wall Street lower

U.S. stocks trade lower after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen warns of high valuations, adding to anxiety about a global bond rout and upcoming economic data. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 5), updated throughout the day, 400 words)

Global bond selloff deepens, oil hits year's high

LONDON - A worldwide sell-off of government bonds deepens, with the rise in long-term borrowing costs to their highest this year, spreading unease across all assets and putting stock markets under pressure too. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), updated throughout the day, 820 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 7), updated throughout the day, 400 words)

- ENERGY-EIA/OIL (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words

U.S. shale firms, new swing producers, may put a $70 cap on prices

U.S. shale drillers, widely seen as having taken over from OPEC as the swing suppliers to the world, quickly adjust production as prices ebb and flow, and may have just put a $70 a barrel lid on oil. (USA-OIL/SWINGERS (ANALYSIS), moved, 730 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Dow's top auditor challenged CEO on spending for years, documents show

MIDLAND, Michigan - Just before he left the company almost two years ago, the former chief auditor at Dow Chemical Co sent a two-page memo to his boss. It was labeled "DOW CONFIDENTIAL." (DOW-SPENDING/ (SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by Joshua Schneyer and Brian Grow, 3,490 words)

INSIGHT

As millennials reach parenthood, fund managers bet on 'burbs

NEW YORK - Amy Paternite, a real estate agent in Maplewood, New Jersey, is getting used to hearing from clients in their late twenties and early thirties who say they never thought they would leave New York City for the suburbs. Parenthood - or a second baby on the way - has changed their minds. (MILLENNIALS-FUNDS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by David Randall, 980 words)

COMPANIES

FAA partners with companies on beyond-line-of-sight drone tests

WASHINGTON- The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to announce new plans to partner with drone manufacturers and operators to test commercial drones that can fly beyond an operator's line of sight, a capability critical to sophisticated drone operations such as package delivery (USA-DRONES/FAA, (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Morgan, 430 words)

SpaceX puts Dragon passenger spaceship through test run

CAPE CANAVERAL - A Space Exploration Technologies' passenger spaceship makes a quick debut test flight, shooting itself off a Florida launch pad to demonstrate a key emergency escape system. (SPACE-SPACEX/TESTFLIGHT (PIX), moved, by Irene Klotz, 250 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Venezuela probes drugmakers for improper currency use

CARACAS - Venezuela's socialist government is investigating whether drug companies including Germany's Merck and Bayer KGaA have improperly profited from subsidized foreign exchange amid a growing medicines shortages, the county's health minister says. (VENEZUELA-PHARMACEUTICALS/ (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Brian Ellsworth and Corina Pons, 700 words)