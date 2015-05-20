Editor: Steve Orlofsky +646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Fed officials felt data did not support June rate hike

WASHINGTON - Many officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve's April policy meeting said it would be premature to raise interest rates in June and that a bump in inflation was being offset by a weaker labor market and softer data, according to minutes from the meeting. (USA-FED/MINUTES (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 490 words)

Major banks admit guilt in forex probe, fined $6 bln

NEW YORK/LONDON/ZURICH - Four major banks agree to plead guilty to manipulating foreign exchange rates, and they and another two were fined nearly $6 billion in a separate settlement in a global probe into the $5 trillion-a-day market. (BANKS-FOREX/SETTLEMENT (WRAPUP 6, PIX), moving shortly, By Karen Freifeld, Steve Slater and Katharina Bart, 750 words)

Europe's Altice enters U.S. cable market with $9.1 bln Suddenlink deal

PARIS/FRANKFURT - European telecoms group Altice will buy U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink Communications in a $9.1 billion deal, marking its first move to the United States, where it is also interested in buying Time Warner Cable. (SUDDENLINK-M&A/ALTICE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leila Abboud and Arno Schuetze, 760 words)

Takata airbag recall could take years, and be a boon for dealers

DETROIT - Industry officials and safety advocates say the Takata recall could take years to complete as automakers scramble to line up replacement parts, some not from Takata. Dealers are happy as a larger recall means more customers coming in for repairs or new vehicles. (AUTOS-RECALL/(UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Ben Klayman, 620 words)

MARKETS

U.S. stocks mostly flat after release of Fed minutes

U.S. stocks remain near flat as Wall Street sees little in the minutes from last month's Federal Reserve meeting to change expectations of when the central bank will raise interest rates. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 5), updated throughout the day, 400 words)

INSIGHT, ANALYSIS

Apple, Android app makers cool to Microsoft overtures

SEATTLE - Microsoft's plan to make its new version of Windows a mobile hit by letting it accept tweaked Apple and Android apps has met an obstacle: some of the software developers the company needs to woo are not interested. (MICROSOFT-DEVELOPERS/ (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved, by Bill Rigby, 1,130 words)

Techies lift aged Midtown South to NYC real estate heights

NEW YORK - The Dutch, it is said, bought Manhattan Island in 1626 from its native American inhabitants for about $24 in trade goods. Half a millennium later, that sum would not buy a square foot of office space in New York City's trendiest real estate market, the area below 34th Street known as Midtown South. (USA-PROPERTY/NEW YORK (ANALYSIS, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Herbert Lash, 780 words)

COMPANIES

Hormel Foods to USDA: Your turkey forecast is for the birds

Hormel Foods' chief executive casts doubt on federal forecasts for as much as 4 percent increase in turkey meat production, citing a devastating outbreak of avian flu that he says has "significantly challenged" its Jennie-O Turkey Store business. (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/HORMEL), moved, by P.J. Huffstutter, 400 words)

Monsanto to divest Sygenta's seed business to win OK for deal

Monsanto Co., the world's largest seed company, plans to divest all of Syngenta Ag's seeds and traits businesses as well as some overlapping chemistry assets to get regulatory approval for its takeover of its Swiss rival. (SYNGENTA AG-M&A/MONSANTO (UPDATE 3), moved, by Carey Gillam, 580 words)

Target 1st-qtr profit tops estimates on healthy sales growth

Target Corp reports a larger-than-expected increase in first-quarter profit as revenue boosted by online sales and a program to narrow its product focus. (TARGET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

U.S. SEC fines BHP Billiton $25 mln in 2008 Olympics bribery probe

BHP Billiton Plc will pay $25 million to settle charges that it violated a U.S. anti-bribery law by failing to properly monitor a program under which it paid for dozens of foreign government officials to attend the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. (SEC-BHPBILLITON/OLYMPICS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 380 words)

ConAgra pleads guilty, pays record fine tied to peanut butter recall

A unit of ConAgra Foods Inc pleads guilty to a criminal misdemeanor and will pay $11.2 million to end a federal probe into a 2007 recall of peanut butter, including the Peter Pan brand, linked to a salmonella outbreak that sickened hundreds. (CONAGRA-PLEA/PEANUTBUTTER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 370 words)

Flood of new cash sustains US oil firms; energy dealmakers gripe

HOUSTON - U.S. oil companies, still smarting from the crude price rout, are attracting a wave of new investment from unlikely sources - hedge funds and private equity firms flocking to the energy market for the first time to bet on a rebound. (USA-ENERGY/INVESTMENT, moved, by Anna Driver and Terry Wade, 755 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Firms to face stiffer fines for breaking EU's 'right to be forgotten' rules

BRUSSELS - Companies such as Google and Microsoft will face stiffer fines if they violate Europe's "right to be forgotten" online rules, according to a draft text agreed to by European Union ambassadors. (EU-DATAPROTECTION/FINES, moved, by Julia Fioretti, 360 words)