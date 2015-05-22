Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

U.S. Senate aims to pass fast-track trade bill

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate is poised to approve the "fast-track" authority that President Barack Obama says he needs to complete a 12-nation Pacific Rim trade deal central, but an amendment to punish countries that manipulate their currencies could throw a wrench into the works. (USA-TRADE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, By Richard Cowan and Jason Lange, 500 words)

Firming core inflation keeps Fed on rate-increase path

WASHINGTON - Rising shelter and medical care costs boosted underlying U.S. inflation pressures in April, a welcome sign for the Federal Reserve as it contemplates raising interest rates this year. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 680 words)

+ See also:

- CANADA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Leah Schnurr, 400 words

Fed on track to hike rates as economic headwinds wane -Yellen

WASHINGTON/PROVIDENCE - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says she expected the central bank to raise interest rates this year, as the U.S. economy is on course to bounce back from a sluggish first quarter and headwinds at home and abroad waned. (USA-FED/YELLEN (UPDATE 1), moved, By Michael Flaherty and Jonathan Spicer, 450 words)

EXCLUSIVE-Altice seeks financing for Time Warner Cable bid-sources

SAN FRANCISCO/LONDON - French telecommunications group Altice SA is in talks with several banks about raising money to bid for Time Warner Cable Inc, the second-largest U.S. cable operator, sources say. (TIMEWARNERCABLE-M&A/ALTICE (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 3), expect by 1900 GMT/ 3 PM ET, by Liana B. Baker and Claire Ruckin, 500 words)

COMPANIES

Tobacco first firms cannot be made to publicly amid deceptions

WASHINGTON - A U.S. federal appeals court ruled that tobacco companies cannot be forced to announce publicly that they deliberately deceived the public over the health risks of cigarettes. (USA-COURT/TOBACCO, moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 270 words)

Hootsuite says could go public sooner after Shopify IPO success

VANCOUVER/TORONTO - The successful initial public offering of Shopify could prompt Hootsuite, another promising Canadian tech startup, to tap public markets sooner rather than later, its chief executive says. (SHOPIFY-IPO/HOOTSUITE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp, 393 words)

ECONOMY

Brazil to reveal hefty spending freeze to regain credibility

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil will unveil a $23 billion spending freeze to convince investors that President Dilma Rousseff is committed to saving the nation's investment-grade rating. (BRAZIL-ECONOMY/FISCAL (UPDATE 2), moved, By Alonso Soto, 400 words)

Germany, France usher Greece back to negotiating table

RIGA - European leaders tell Greece to return to the negotiating table for "intensive work" to wrap up a reform agreement before cash runs out, sidestepping Athens' demand for a comprehensive, long-term solution to its troubles. (EUROZONE-GREECE-TALKS (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Renee Maltezou and Alastair Macdonald, 780 words)

ENERGY

Saudi Arabia rewrites its oil game with refining might

LONDON - Saudi Arabia's rapid transition into one of the world's largest oil refiners adds an extra dimension to the oil exporter's role as the driver of OPEC policy. (SAUDI-REFINING/EVOLUTION, moved, by Libby George and Ron Bousso, 620 words)

MARKETS

Wall St mixed as CPI data sparks rate hike timing doubts

U.S. stocks are flat after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says it would be appropriate to raise interest rates this year if the economy continues on its current path, in line with broad expectations on Wall Street. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 5), updated throughout the day, 400 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 7), updated throughout the day, 400 words

INSIGHT & FUNDS

Active stock fund managers load up on ETFs, scrimp on cash

NEW YORK - If you can't beat them, buy them. That's the theory underlying a move by a growing number of mutual fund managers at companies including T. Rowe Price and Eaton Vance to slip shares of indexed exchange traded funds into their actively managed fund portfolios. (FUNDS-ETFS/CASH (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, by David Randall and Jessica Toonkel, 970 words)

FEATURE

Truckers' secret to fuel efficiency: take it easy

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois - Experienced truckers routinely drive heavy duty trucks further, using less fuel, than current standards require - a performance that uses current technology and could influence how far the U.S. government pushes heavy truck makers to boost the average fuel economy of future heavy duty trucks. (TRUCKS-FUTURE/ (FEATURE, PIX), expect on Monday at 1200 GMT/8:00 a.m. ET, by Nick Carey, 900 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Iowa bird-flu farms fall short on containment measures

IRETON, Iowa/CHICAGO - Measures to control the worst bird flu outbreak in U.S. history are not being enforced at several farms at the disease's epicenter in northwestern Iowa, potentially increasing the risk that the disease could spread further, spot checks by Reuters show. (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/USA-FARMS (PIX, GRAPHICS, UPDATE 1), moved, by Tom Polansek and P.J. Huffstutter, 1,236 words)

Wal-Mart urges meat suppliers to curb antibiotic use

CHICAGO - Wal-Mart Stores Inc has become the first large retailer to press meat, seafood, dairy and egg suppliers to reduce the use of antibiotics in farm animals they raise. (WAL MART STORES-ANTIBIOTICS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by P.J. Huffstutter and Nathan Layne, 490 words)