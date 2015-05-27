Editor: Steve Orlofsky +646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

U.S. urges EU, IMF to be flexible with Greece

LONDON - The United States urges international creditors to show more flexibility in negotiations with Greece's cash-strapped government to avert a possible Greek default and exit from the euro zone with incalculable consequences. (G7-FINANCE/JACKLEW (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by David Milliken and Jemima Kelly, 630 words)

+ See also:

- G7-SUMMIT (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moving shortly, by Paul Carrel and David Ljunggren, 700 words

- EUROZONE-GREECE/DEAL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lefteris Papadimas, 460 words

- GREECE-PHARMACEUTICALS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 430 words)

Wall St watchdog says Labor Dept. broker rule 'not the way to go'

WASHINGTON - A U.S. Labor Department plan to reduce conflicts among brokers who offer retirement account advice draws criticism from the chief of Wall Street's self-funded regulator, who says it would shift enforcement from investors to regulators."(FINRA-BROKERS/MISCONDUCT (UPDATE 2), moved, By Suzanne Barlyn, 340 words)

MARKETS

Wall St rises as Greece worries abate

U.S. stocks are on track for their strongest daily gain in two weeks, helped by growing expectations that Greece will avoid defaulting on its debt. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 6), updated throughout the day, 400 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), updated throughout the day, 400 words

- MARKETS-OIL (UPDATE 7) updated throughout the day, 400 words

Investor Bill Gross: Bet against Bunds 'well timed, not well executed'

Bill Gross, the widely followed investment manager, admits in his June Investment Outlook that his bet against the German Bund market was well timed but not profitable. (INVESTING-GROSS/OUTLOOK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jennifer Ablan, 400 words)

Global lower rate environment harmful to investors -BlackRock CEO

Lowering interest rates around the world to boost the global economy has reached a point where it is now "quite harmful" to clients, including pension funds and insurers, according to BlackRock Inc chief Laurence Fink. (BLACKROCK-CEO/COMMENTS (UPDATE 1), moved, By Ashley Lau, 270 words)

INSIGHT

Original robo-adviser Financial Engines seeks life beyond 401(k)s

NEW YORK - Long before the phrase "robo-adviser" existed, Sunnyvale, California-based Financial Engines was cornering the untapped 401(k) plan market with computer simulations to help people save for retirement. (FINANCIALENGINES-FUTURE/ (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved, By Jessica Toonkel and David Randall, 1053 words)

COMPANIES

Tiffany's sales, profit beat on higher tourist spending in Europe

Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co reports stronger-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, benefiting from higher spending by tourist in Europe and growing demand for its Tiffany T line of fashion jewelry. (TIFFANY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 390 words)

Toll Brothers profit beats estimates on lower tax provision

Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder, reports a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raises the low end of its average selling price forecast for the full year as demand strengthens. (TOLL BROTHERS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 310 words)

'Brexit' would be bad for business -Lloyd's of London CEO

LUXEMBOURG - A British referendum in favour of leaving the European Union will damage the country's business prospects, Lloyd's of London Chief Executive Inga Beale says in Luxembourg. (BRITAIN-EU/INSURANCE-LLOYD'S (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Ex-Madoff trader turned prosecution witness avoids prison time

NEW YORK - A former trader at Bernard Madoff's firm becomes the latest cooperating defendant to avoid prison for crimes related Madoff's historic multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. (USA-CRIME/MADOFF-KUGEL, moved, by Joseph Ax, 400 words)