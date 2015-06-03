Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

U.S. trade, jobs data encourage; services sector disappoints

NEWS YORK/WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April on a drop in imports, which had surged in March following the end of a West Coast ports labor dispute, while companies picked up their hiring in May after a pullback the previous month. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET,, by Richard Leong, 600 words)

Seeking compromise deal, Greece warns it might skip IMF payment

ATHENS - Greece's international creditors signal they are ready to compromise to avert a default even as Athens warns it might skip an IMF loan repayment due this week. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Karolina Tagaris and Deepa Babington, 1,090 words)

New York regulator issues final virtual currency rules

NEW YORK - New York state issues its final rules for companies that operate in virtual currencies such as bitcoin, doing little to accommodate complaints that overly tight regulation could hamper a nascent industry. (BITCOIN-REGULATION/NEW YORK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Karen Freifeld and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, 400 words)

Banks wary of doing FIFA business in wake of bribery scandal

ST. LOUIS/WASHINGTON - The disclosure that some of the world's largest banks had been used as a conduit for bribes allegedly paid to soccer officials has prompted the banks to scrutinize their ties with FIFA, and could make it more difficult for the sport's powerful governing body to move money around the world. (SOCCER-FIFA/BANKS (INSIGHT), moved, by Brett Wolf and Douwe Miedema, 1,200 words)

+ See also:

- SOCCER-FIFA/ (WRAPUP 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mark Hosenball and Katharina Bart, 890 words

MARKETS

Wall St rises as Greece worries fade, data impresses

U.S. stocks rise on growing hopes that Greece is close to an agreement to avert default and as strong domestic data suggests the U.S. economic recovery is on track. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 4), updated throughout the day, 400 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 8), moved, by Marc Jones, 000 words

ECONOMY

ECB raises inflation forecast but sees growth momentum faltering

FRANKFURT - Europe has lost some growth momentum and bond market volatility is here to stay, the European Central Bank says, pledging to see through its money printing scheme until its job of lifting the economy is done. (ECB-POLICY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by John O'Donne and Balazs Koranyi, 710 words)

OPEC set to hold line on output, setting aside Iran dilemma

VIENNA - OPEC is set to carry on pumping oil nearly flat-out for months more, content that last year's shock market therapy has revived demand and knocked back growing competition. (OPEC-MEETING/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Reem Shamseddine and Alex Lawler, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Three Google directors survive challenge over pay

Three Google Inc compensation committee members are re-elected, despite a challenge from a high-profile proxy adviser that raised concerns over executive pay. (GOOGLE-COMPENSATION/ISS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Devika Krishna Kumar, 520 words

Jack Daniel's maker to try hand at Irish whiskey

DUBLIN - The Kentucky-based maker of Jack Daniel's is to try its hand at Irish whiskey in a bid to tap the fastest-growing spirit category in the United States, by investing $50 million in a distillery near Dublin. (BROWNFORMAN-IRELAND/ moved, 250 words)

Apple recalls some Beats Pill XL speakers

Apple Inc is recalling more than 230,000 Beats Pill XL portable wireless speakers because of a fire hazard caused by overheating batteries. (APPLEINC-RECALLS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Hedge fund boss Paulson gives Harvard record $400 mln

CAMBRIDGE - Harvard University, which has educated many of the world's wealthiest investors, is now getting its biggest single gift from one them - a $400 million donation from Wall Street hedge fund investor John Paulson. (USA-HARVARD/PAULSON (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 400 words)