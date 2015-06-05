UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOP STORIES
Sturdy U.S. jobs report boosts chances of Fed rate hike
WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in May and wages picked up, signs of momentum in the economy that bolster prospects for an interest rate increase in September. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 780 words)
+ See also:
- CANADA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Leah Schnurr, 470 words
Big holes remain in U.S. labor market despite blowout jobs report
WASHINGTON - A surge in job creation and higher wages in May has triggered talk that the U.S. economy is finally entering a "sweet spot," but data from behind the headlines shows a troubling picture of long-term unemployed and discouraged workers who are still being left behind. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, by David Chance, By David Chance, 480 words)
Greek PM calls on lenders to withdraw 'absurd' proposal
ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras flatly rejects as "absurd" a cash-for-reforms proposal by his country's creditors, prolonging an impasse that threatens to push the country into bankruptcy and out of the euro. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 3; PIX, TV), moving, by Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris, 850 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-GERMANY/SCHAEUBLE, moved, by Erik Kirschbaum, 360 words)
- EUROZONE-GREECE/TSPIRAS (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words
OPEC agrees to keep pumping as oil glut fears persist
VIENNA - OPEC agrees to stick with its policy of unconstrained output for another six months, setting aside warnings of a second lurch lower in prices as some members such as Iran look to ramp up exports. (OPEC-MEETING/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal, 650 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 12), updated throughout the day, 400 words
MARKETS
Wall St are choppy after robust jobs data
U.S. stocks are mixed in choppy trading as a stronger-than-expected May jobs report strengthens expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as early as September. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 2), updated throughout the day, 400 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), updated throughout the day, 400 words
INSIGHT
Amazon, Google race to get your DNA into the cloud
NEW YORK - Amazon.com Inc is in a race with Google Inc to store data on human DNA, seeking bragging rights in helping scientists make new medical discoveries and market share in a business that may be worth $1 billion a year by 2018. (HEALTH-GENOMICS/CLOUD (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC, TV), moved, by Sharon Begley and Caroline Humer, 1,150 words)
COMPANIES
Waltons fend off shareholder bid to dilute control of Wal-Mart board
FAYETTEVILLE - Wal-Mart Stores Inc's founding Walton family again asserts its control over the retailer as its board names a family scion as new chairman and shareholders, led by the Waltons, defeat a bid to name an independent chair. (WAL MART STORES-SHAREHOLDERS/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), moving shortly, by Nathan Layne, 590 words)
FDA staff: Sanofi/Regeneron drug lowers LDL, is well tolerated
WASHINGTON - An experimental drug made by Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc effectively lowers bad LDL cholesterol and is generally well tolerated, according to a preliminary review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which also is considering a similar drug made by Amgen Inc. (SANOFI-REGENERON PHARMS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Toni Clarke, 590 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
U.S. auto safety agency sets reform efforts after GM recall
WASHINGTON - U.S. safety regulators unveil plans to reform auto defect investigations in the aftermath of a General Motors Co ignition switch recall that critics say came far too late to address a defect linked to at least 104 deaths. (AUTOS-GM/NHTSA (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Pope names first auditor-general in latest transparency move
VATICAN CITY - The Vatican appoints its first auditor-general in Pope Francis' latest move aimed at ensuring transparency in the scandal-plagued finances at the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church. (POPE-FINANCES/AUDITOR), moved, by Philip Pullella, 300 words)
