TOP STORIES
U.S. jobs data for July is strong, boosts case for rate hike
WASHINGTON - U.S. employment rose at a solid clip in July
and wages rebounded after unexpectedly stalling in the prior
month, signs of an improving economy that could open the door
wider to a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 870 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/LIFTOFF, moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Howard
Schneider, 800 words
Wall St falls as jobs data raises Sept rate hike chances
U.S. stocks trade lower, with the major indexes poised to
close in the red for the week, after solid job growth in July
points to an improving economy and opens the door wider for an
interest rate increase in September. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE
4), updated throughout the day, 400 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6) updated throughout the day, 400
words
Tesla's Musk assures skeptics on cash needed to expand
Elon Musk, chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla Motors
Inc, assures Wall Street that within nine months the company
will be filling its coffers with cash from selling battery
powered sedans and SUVs, as investors and analysts weigh the
risks that Musk's ambitious plans for expanding Tesla's auto and
energy storage businesses will require much more capital than
the company has on hand. (TESLAMOTORS-CASH/, by Paul Lienert and
Joseph White, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 600 words)
ENERGY
Oil down, heads for 6th weekly loss on gasoline glut
NEW YORK - Crude oil prices dip, plumbing multi-month lows,
pressured by tumbling gasoline prices as the approaching end of
the U.S. summer driving season suggests a growing surplus in
fuel supply. (MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 8), updated throughout the
day, 400 words)
'Frack now, pay later,' top services companies say amid oil
crash
HOUSTON - Business is so tough for oilfield giants
Schlumberger NV and Halliburton Co that they have come up with a
new sales pitch for crude producers halting work in the worst
downturn in years. It amounts to this: "frack now and pay
later." (FRACKING-HALLIBURTON/SCHLUMBERGER NV, moved, by Terry
Wade and Anna Driver, 640 words)
COMPANIES
Allianz confident of earnings goal, Pimco improvement
FRANKFURT - Europe's biggest insurer Allianz expects to
reach the top of its operating profit target range this year,
and Chief Executive Oliver Baete says asset management unit
Pimco is picking up after two years of investor defections.
(ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jonathan Gould, 397
words)
Groupon revenue misses estimates as dollar weighs on
billings
Groupon Inc, operator of daily deals website groupon.com,
reports a lower-than-expected increase in quarterly revenue and
says revenue in the current quarter will fall more than it
previously expected as a strong dollar weighs on gross billings.
(GROUPON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lehar Maan, 400 words)
Cablevision stems video subscriber losses, but at a cost
Cablevision Systems Corp's transition to a "connectivity
company" seems to be paying off as it added more Internet data
customers, but also sacrificed margins to stem the loss of cable
customers. (CABLEVISION SYST-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by
Devika Krishna Kumar and Sai Sachin R, 400 words)