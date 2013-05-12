Editor: Maureen Bavdek + 646-223-6200

TOP STORIES

Republicans demand probe of tax scrutiny of US conservatives

WASHINGTON - Republican lawmakers call for a broad investigation of the U.S. tax agency's acknowledgement that its agents had singled out conservative political groups for more scrutiny, and demand that President Barack Obama make clear the action was unacceptable (USA-TAX/IRS), moved, by Doug Palmer, 650 words)

+ See also:

- USA-TAX/IRS-TEAPARTY (UPDATE 1), moved

- USA-TAX/TIMELINE-IRS, moving shortly

GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK-Mixed signals for the global economy

WASHINGTON - A flood of data this week will paint a mixed picture of the global economy, with belt-tightening continuing to dampen activity in the euro zone, but accommodative policies helping to stimulate growth in Japan (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 640 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

For banks in cyber heist, how to get their money back?

NEW YORK - Because the sums were large and such attacks are relatively new, the two Middle East banks hit in a $45 million ATM heist face an uncertain path in trying to recover their losses, financial, insurance and legal experts say (USA-CRIME/CYBERCRIME-LIABILITY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Joseph Ax, 1,000 words)

Fed queries Bloomberg over reporters' access to client data

Bloomberg LP customers, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury, are examining whether there could have been leaks of confidential information, even as the media company restricted its reporters' access to client data and created a position to oversee compliance in a bid to assuage privacy concerns (BLOOMBERG-DATA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Jennifer Saba, 1,020 words)

ANALYSIS

Google+ struggles to attract brands, some neglect to update

SAN FRANCISCO - To mark the Cinco de Mayo holiday this year, Domino's Pizza festooned its Facebook page with a string of posts, including an image of a Mexican-themed guacamole pizza that garnered over 2,000 "likes." But visitors to Domino's companion Google+ page on that day found less festive fare: The most recent post was from October 2012 (GOOGLE-SOCIAL/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Alexei Oreskovic, 1,150 words)

BOX OFFICE

'Iron Man' beats strong 'Gatsby' in box office showdown

Tony Stark's superpowers lifts blockbuster "Iron Man 3" back to the top of movie charts in the United States and Canada, beating out a strong debut over the weekend for lavish Jazz Age drama "The Great Gatsby" (BOXOFFICE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud, 570 words)

+ See also:

- BOXOFFICE/ (CHART), moved

FEATURE

Weak U.S. labor market awaits Class of 2013

WASHINGTON - Stacey Kalivas should be celebrating her graduation from college later this week. Instead, the 22-year-old is getting ready to move back home with broken dreams and in debt. Kalivas is a member of the class of 2013, the fifth successive wave of students to enter into a stubbornly weak U.S. labor market - marked by high unemployment, a large number of part-time workers and many who have given up the hunt for jobs (USA-ECONOMY/GRADUATES (FEATURE, GRAPHICS, PIX), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 1,300 words)

COLUMN

Wall St Week Ahead: 'Sell in May and Go Away?' Not this year

NEW YORK - With the Dow and the S&P 500 setting another string of record closing highs last week, the old Wall Street adage - "Sell in May and Go Away" - is starting to look weak (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Angela Moon, 950 words)