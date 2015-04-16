Editor: Steve Orlofsky + 646 223 6200
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
U.S. senators agree on path to fast-track trade bill
WASHINGTON - U.S. senators say they could present a
bipartisan bill to move trade deals quickly through Congress as
soon as later in the day after reaching agreement on aid for
workers hurt by trade. (USA-TRADE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved,
by Krista Hughes, 520 words)
Obama carbon rules to cut coal-related jobs -conservative
group
WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. rules to cut carbon
emissions could close more than 90 coal plants and eliminate
jobs that support mining and power stations that the federal
government has not fully considered, a report by the
conservative American Action Forum research group says.
(USA-EPA/JOBS, moved, 350 words)
Ex Fed chair Bernanke joins hedge fund Citadel as an advisor
Ben Bernanke, a former Federal Reserve chairman and one of
the world's most closely watched economic thinkers, is joining
Citadel, one of the world's most successful hedge funds, as an
adviser. (HEDGEFUNDS-BERNANKE/, moving shortly, by Svea
Herbst-Bayliss, 400 words)
Goldman profit gets boost from increased trading
Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports its best quarterly profit in
five years, on big gains in currency and bond trading, as
markets globally fluctuated during the quarter.
(GOLDMAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Sweta Singh and Lauren
Tara LaCapra, 380 words)
+ See also:
- CITIGROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by David Henry and
Anil D'Silva, 470 words
MARKETS
Wall St little changed; 1st-quarter results mixed so far
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks are little changed as mixed
first-quarter results from companies give investors few clues on
the outlook for U.S. earnings. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 4),
updated throughout the day, 400 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), updated throughout the day,
400 words)
INSIGHT
London stakes its claim as global bitcoin hub
LONDON - London, center of the $5 trillion-a-day global
currency market, now wants to be home to a controversial upstart
- bitcoin - as British authorities have come out in support of
digital currencies in the name of promoting financial
innovation. (CURRENCY-BITCOIN/LONDON (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved,
by Jemima Kelly, 1,030 words)
The jumbo jet faces a make or break year at Boeing, Airbus
SEATTLE/PARIS - The jumbo jet, for many years the workhorse
of modern air travel, could be close to running out of runway,
as airlines move to smaller, twin-engine planes that are less
costly to fly than the four-engine behemoths. (AEROSPACE-JUMBO/
(INSIGHT, GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by Alwyn Scott and Tim
Hepher, 1,130 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. housing starts up less than expected; jobless claims
rise
WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts rose far less than expected
in March and new permits dropped the most since last May, which
could raise concerns about the economy's ability to bounce back
from a soft patch hit in the first quarter.
(USA-ECONOMY/HOUSINGSTARTS (WRAPUP 2), by Lucia Mutikani, 520
words)
COMPANIES
Bank of America settles currency rigging lawsuit
NEW YORK - Bank of America Corp becomes the third bank to
settle a U.S. antitrust lawsuit in which investors accused 12
major banks of rigging prices in the foreign exchange market.
(BANKOFAMERICA-FOREX/SETTLEMENT, moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 300
words)
Netflix original shows likely to keep winning viewers
globally -analysts
Video streaming pioneer Netflix Inc will continue to
dominate the online TV market, analysts say, as a growing number
of original shows help the company win viewers internationally
and increase its base in the United States. (NETFLIX-RESEARCH/,
moved, by Tenzin Pema and Devika Krishna Kumar, 350 words)
BlackRock fund flows jump; to beef up quantitative equity
team
BlackRock Inc says it plans to beef up its quantitative
investing team as the sector continued to outperform peers and
reports that its actively managed equity funds recorded the
first inflows since 2013. (BLACKROCK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved,
by Jessica Toonkel and Amrutha Gayathri, 510 words)
High-speed trading firm Virtu's shares jump in market debut
Shares of electronic trading company Virtu Financial Inc
rise as much as 24.6 percent in their debut in a sign that
public angst over "high-frequency" trading is waning. (VIRTU
FINCL-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 360 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
Ex-JPMorgan banker charged with taking $20 million from
clients
NEW YORK - A former investment adviser at JPMorgan Chase &
Co is arrested in New Jersey and charged with taking at least
$20 million out of client accounts and using the money to
unsuccessfully trade options and pay personal expenses.
(USA-CRIME/BANKING (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Ingram and
Suzanne Barlyn, 400 words)