TOP STORIES
EU battle lines drawn for seven-year budget fight
BRUSSELS - European Union negotiators believe they are close
to securing British and German backing for a deal on nearly a
trillion euros of spending over the next seven years, but
concessions may be needed to secure French and Polish support.
(EU-BUDGET/(UPDATE 3, TV,PIX), moving shortly, by Jan
Strupczewski and Peter Griffiths, 880 words)
+ See also:
- EU-SUMMITS/TORTURE (PIX), moved, by Luke Baker, 925 words
- EU-BUDGET/WASTE, moved, by Barbara Lewis and Charlie
Dunmore, 800 words
-EU-BUDGET/ (FACTBOX), moved, by Charlie Dunmore, 525 words
Euro zone in deep downturn as China, U.S tick up
LONDON - The euro zone economy is on course for its deepest
downturn since early 2009, while Chinese factories returns to
growth last month bringing better news for the world economy,
business surveys show. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by
Andy Bruce, 600 words)
Spain starts 2013 funding with 3.9 bln-euro bond sale
MADRID - Spain sells nearly 4 billion euros of bonds with
ease at an auction that kicks off its funding programme for a
daunting 2013 when Madrid must shoulder regional debt needs and
will struggle to meet deficit targets. (SPAIN-DEBT/(UPDATE 1),
moved, by Paul Day, 400 words)
Thanksgiving Day marked with parades, feasts in wake of
Sandy
NEW YORK - Americans celebrated Thanksgiving by cheering
parades and cooking sumptuous feasts, some sharing the bounty at
East Coast emergency shelters to say thanks for what they still
had after Superstorm Sandy caused widespread damage throughout
the region. ( USA-THANKSGIVING (UPDATE 1), moved, pix, by
Jonathan Allen, 490 words)
MARKETS
Shares gain as global economic outlook brightens
LONDON - World share markets extended a week-long rally as
manufacturing surveys in China and the United States boosted
confidence in global growth and euro zone data at least did not
worsen the already weak outlook for that region.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 7, GRAPHIC), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 870 words)
See also:
- MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS/CLOSE, moved, by Francesco Canepa,
660 words
- MARKETS-FOREX (UPDATE 5), moved by Philip Baillie, 670
- MARKETS OIL/ (UPDATE 7), moved, by Jessica Donati, 490
words
- MARKETS-METALS (UPDATE 6), by Harpreet Bhal and Eric
Onstad, 840 words
NEW YORK - A U.S. federal judge has ordered Argentina to
pay holders of defaulted bonds immediately, a stinging blow to
the country's efforts to overcome a 2002 debt crisis that has
raised fears of another default. (USA-BONDS/ARGENTINA (UPDATE
3), moved, by Daniel Bases, Nate Raymond and Andrew Longstreth,
930 words)
See also:
- ARGENTINA-BONDS/INVESTORS, moved, by Sujata Rao, 650 words
ECONOMY
BRUSSELS - Greece has taken all the steps necessary to
secure its next tranche of aid and euro zone finance ministers
should be able to sign off definitively on the assistance on
Monday, the European commissioner for economic affairs says.
(GREECE-REHN/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 500 words)
See also:
-EUROZONE-GREECE/GERMANY , moved, by Annika Breidthardt and
Michelle Martin, 750 words
Bonus hopefuls in for shock as banks dole out more doughnuts
LONDON/HONG KONG/NEW YORK - Self-confidence and betting on
long odds are part of their DNA and so, while expecting the
financial industry to slash bonuses this year, many bankers
think it will not happen to them. (BANK-BONUSES/, moved,
graphic, by Sarah White and Lawrence White and Jed Horowitz,
1,060 words)
Canada retail sales disappoint in September
OTTAWA - Canadian retail sales edged up by 0.1 percent in
September from August, Statistics Canada said on Thursday, a
result which moved the Canadian dollar marginally lower as the
gain was substantially weaker than the expected 0.5 percent
increase. (CANADA-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Randall
Palmer, 470 words
Greek economy pays high price for its high prices
ATHENS - Signs across Athens advertise property for rent or
sale. One in three shops has closed. So it is one of the
mysteries of Greece's economic depression that prices for some
things are among the highest in Europe. (GREECE-ECONOMY/PRICES
(ANALYSIS, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alan Wheatley and
Karolina Tagaris, 1400 words)
+ See also:
- GREECE-ECONOMY/MILK (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Karolina
Tagaris and Alan Wheatley, 885 words
COMPANIES
Santander may sell US car finance arm to raise cash
MADRID - Santander may list its U.S. car financing division
to squeeze yet more cash out of overseas businesses to shore up
its defences against weakness in
Spain.(BANCOSANTANDER/IPO(UPDATE 2), moved, by Jesus Aguado, 650
words)
Reckitt clinches deal to buy Schiff for $1.4 billion
LONDON - Reckitt Benckiser has signed a deal to acquire
U.S. group Schiff Nutrition for $1.4 billion, winning an entry
into the $30 billion vitamins and nutrition supplements market
after beating out Germany's Bayer. (SCHIFF-RECKITT/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Ben Hirschler, 540 words)
RIM shares rally as optimism about new devices grows
TORONTO - Shares of Research In Motion Ltd surge more than
15 percent in Toronto on rising optimism about its
soon-to-be-launched BlackBerry 10 devices, the company's
response to Apple's iPhone and to Android-based
smartphones.(RIM-SHARES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Euan Rocha, 630
words)
Advisory group says raised Autonomy auditor concerns
LONDON - Shareholder group PIRC saysit had warned that
auditors Deloitte did too much non-audit work for Autonomy to be
sufficiently independent from the software firm that Hewlett
Packard bought last year and now accuses of inflating its
accounts. (HP-AUTONOMY/AUDITORS), moved, by Paul Sandle, 490
words)
Barclays quits London Metal Exchange open outcry trade
LONDON - Major commodities player Barclays quit open outcry
floor trading at the London Metal Exchange (LME), downgrading
its membership at the world's biggest marketplace for industrial
metals to cut costs. (LME-BARCLAYS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Eric
Onstad and Melanie Burton, 770 words)
Irish charms keep U.S. giants sweet for now
DUBLIN - U.S. business chiefs gathered in the Irish capital
on Thursday to give thanks for taxes, rain and the financial
crisis -- three factors that have helped produce a bumper year
in their favourite corner of Europe. (IRELAND/MULTINATIONALS,
moved, by Lorraine Turner, 900 words
Brazil a wild card in Carrefour's search for cash
PARIS - A lot has changed for French retail giant Carrefour
since its former boss made an ill-fated attempt to snap up
Brazil's top supermarket chain last year. (CARREFOUR-BRAZIL/,
moved, by Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis, 1,100 words)
SABMiller boosted by emerging markets, Foster's
LONDON - SABMiller, the world's second-biggest brewer, meets
expectations with a 12 percent rise in first-half profit, and
says strong growth in Africa and Latin America should continue
during its second half. (SABMILLER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 340
words)
Telecom Italia at a strategy crossroads
MILAN - Telecom Italia faces key decisions in coming weeks
on the future of its domestic business and its mobile business
in Brazil, which could bring big changes to the debt-laden
former national monopoly. (TELECOMITALIA-STRATEGY/, moved, by
Danilo Masoni, 700 words)
Fiat Industrial wins over CNH board with improved bid
MILAN - Italy's Fiat Industrial has won over the board of
its U.S. tractor and construction machinery unit CNH with an
improved $1.5 billion bid that will create the world's
third-largest capital goods group by sales. (FIAT
INDUSTRIAL/(UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)