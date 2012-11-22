Editor: Theodore d'Afflisio + 1 646 223 6300

TOP STORIES

EU battle lines drawn for seven-year budget fight

BRUSSELS - European Union negotiators believe they are close to securing British and German backing for a deal on nearly a trillion euros of spending over the next seven years, but concessions may be needed to secure French and Polish support. (EU-BUDGET/(UPDATE 3, TV,PIX), moving shortly, by Jan Strupczewski and Peter Griffiths, 880 words)

+ See also:

- EU-SUMMITS/TORTURE (PIX), moved, by Luke Baker, 925 words

- EU-BUDGET/WASTE, moved, by Barbara Lewis and Charlie Dunmore, 800 words

-EU-BUDGET/ (FACTBOX), moved, by Charlie Dunmore, 525 words

Euro zone in deep downturn as China, U.S tick up

LONDON - The euro zone economy is on course for its deepest downturn since early 2009, while Chinese factories returns to growth last month bringing better news for the world economy, business surveys show. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)

Spain starts 2013 funding with 3.9 bln-euro bond sale

MADRID - Spain sells nearly 4 billion euros of bonds with ease at an auction that kicks off its funding programme for a daunting 2013 when Madrid must shoulder regional debt needs and will struggle to meet deficit targets. (SPAIN-DEBT/(UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Day, 400 words)

Thanksgiving Day marked with parades, feasts in wake of Sandy

NEW YORK - Americans celebrated Thanksgiving by cheering parades and cooking sumptuous feasts, some sharing the bounty at East Coast emergency shelters to say thanks for what they still had after Superstorm Sandy caused widespread damage throughout the region. ( USA-THANKSGIVING (UPDATE 1), moved, pix, by Jonathan Allen, 490 words)

MARKETS

Shares gain as global economic outlook brightens

LONDON - World share markets extended a week-long rally as manufacturing surveys in China and the United States boosted confidence in global growth and euro zone data at least did not worsen the already weak outlook for that region.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7, GRAPHIC), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 870 words)

See also:

- MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS/CLOSE, moved, by Francesco Canepa, 660 words

- MARKETS-FOREX (UPDATE 5), moved by Philip Baillie, 670

- MARKETS OIL/ (UPDATE 7), moved, by Jessica Donati, 490 words

- MARKETS-METALS (UPDATE 6), by Harpreet Bhal and Eric Onstad, 840 words

NEW YORK - A U.S. federal judge has ordered Argentina to pay holders of defaulted bonds immediately, a stinging blow to the country's efforts to overcome a 2002 debt crisis that has raised fears of another default. (USA-BONDS/ARGENTINA (UPDATE 3), moved, by Daniel Bases, Nate Raymond and Andrew Longstreth, 930 words)

See also:

- ARGENTINA-BONDS/INVESTORS, moved, by Sujata Rao, 650 words

ECONOMY

BRUSSELS - Greece has taken all the steps necessary to secure its next tranche of aid and euro zone finance ministers should be able to sign off definitively on the assistance on Monday, the European commissioner for economic affairs says. (GREECE-REHN/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 500 words)

See also:

-EUROZONE-GREECE/GERMANY , moved, by Annika Breidthardt and Michelle Martin, 750 words

Bonus hopefuls in for shock as banks dole out more doughnuts

LONDON/HONG KONG/NEW YORK - Self-confidence and betting on long odds are part of their DNA and so, while expecting the financial industry to slash bonuses this year, many bankers think it will not happen to them. (BANK-BONUSES/, moved, graphic, by Sarah White and Lawrence White and Jed Horowitz, 1,060 words)

Canada retail sales disappoint in September

OTTAWA - Canadian retail sales edged up by 0.1 percent in September from August, Statistics Canada said on Thursday, a result which moved the Canadian dollar marginally lower as the gain was substantially weaker than the expected 0.5 percent increase. (CANADA-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Randall Palmer, 470 words

Greek economy pays high price for its high prices

ATHENS - Signs across Athens advertise property for rent or sale. One in three shops has closed. So it is one of the mysteries of Greece's economic depression that prices for some things are among the highest in Europe. (GREECE-ECONOMY/PRICES (ANALYSIS, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alan Wheatley and Karolina Tagaris, 1400 words)

+ See also:

- GREECE-ECONOMY/MILK (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Karolina Tagaris and Alan Wheatley, 885 words

COMPANIES

Santander may sell US car finance arm to raise cash

MADRID - Santander may list its U.S. car financing division to squeeze yet more cash out of overseas businesses to shore up its defences against weakness in Spain.(BANCOSANTANDER/IPO(UPDATE 2), moved, by Jesus Aguado, 650 words)

Reckitt clinches deal to buy Schiff for $1.4 billion

LONDON - Reckitt Benckiser has signed a deal to acquire U.S. group Schiff Nutrition for $1.4 billion, winning an entry into the $30 billion vitamins and nutrition supplements market after beating out Germany's Bayer. (SCHIFF-RECKITT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 540 words)

RIM shares rally as optimism about new devices grows

TORONTO - Shares of Research In Motion Ltd surge more than 15 percent in Toronto on rising optimism about its soon-to-be-launched BlackBerry 10 devices, the company's response to Apple's iPhone and to Android-based smartphones.(RIM-SHARES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Euan Rocha, 630 words)

Advisory group says raised Autonomy auditor concerns

LONDON - Shareholder group PIRC saysit had warned that auditors Deloitte did too much non-audit work for Autonomy to be sufficiently independent from the software firm that Hewlett Packard bought last year and now accuses of inflating its accounts. (HP-AUTONOMY/AUDITORS), moved, by Paul Sandle, 490 words)

Barclays quits London Metal Exchange open outcry trade

LONDON - Major commodities player Barclays quit open outcry floor trading at the London Metal Exchange (LME), downgrading its membership at the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals to cut costs. (LME-BARCLAYS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Eric Onstad and Melanie Burton, 770 words)

Irish charms keep U.S. giants sweet for now

DUBLIN - U.S. business chiefs gathered in the Irish capital on Thursday to give thanks for taxes, rain and the financial crisis -- three factors that have helped produce a bumper year in their favourite corner of Europe. (IRELAND/MULTINATIONALS, moved, by Lorraine Turner, 900 words

Brazil a wild card in Carrefour's search for cash

PARIS - A lot has changed for French retail giant Carrefour since its former boss made an ill-fated attempt to snap up Brazil's top supermarket chain last year. (CARREFOUR-BRAZIL/, moved, by Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis, 1,100 words)

SABMiller boosted by emerging markets, Foster's

LONDON - SABMiller, the world's second-biggest brewer, meets expectations with a 12 percent rise in first-half profit, and says strong growth in Africa and Latin America should continue during its second half. (SABMILLER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 340 words)

Telecom Italia at a strategy crossroads

MILAN - Telecom Italia faces key decisions in coming weeks on the future of its domestic business and its mobile business in Brazil, which could bring big changes to the debt-laden former national monopoly. (TELECOMITALIA-STRATEGY/, moved, by Danilo Masoni, 700 words)

Fiat Industrial wins over CNH board with improved bid

MILAN - Italy's Fiat Industrial has won over the board of its U.S. tractor and construction machinery unit CNH with an improved $1.5 billion bid that will create the world's third-largest capital goods group by sales. (FIAT INDUSTRIAL/(UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)