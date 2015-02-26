Editor: Steve Orlofsky +646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Tougher Internet rules hit US cable, telecom companies

WASHINGTON - U.S. regulators vote, along party lines, to impose the toughest rules yet on Internet service providers, aiming to ensure fair treatment of all web traffic through their networks. (USA-INTERNET/NEUTRALITY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alina Selyukh, 390 words)

+ See also:

- USA-INTERNET/NEUTRALITY (FACTBOX), moving shortly, 510 words

Automakers retrench as emerging markets slump

DETROIT - GM's decision to shutter a car plant in Indonesia points to a broader retooling of emerging markets strategies by global automakers, which are scaling back investments and repurposing factories to cope with slumping sales in the markets of the future. (AUTOS-EMERGINGMARKETS/ (GRAPHIC), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Bernie Woodall, 400 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOS-GM/INDONESIA (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Norihiko Shirouzo, 600 words

Lower gasoline prices dampen U.S. consumer inflation

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices fell over the past year for the first time since 2009 as gasoline prices continued to tumble, data that could allow the Federal Reserve more room to hold off on raising interest rates. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 700 words)

MARKETS

S&P 500, Dow dip with energy; Nasdaq up after deal news

NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 edge lower as energy shares ease in tandem with oil prices, while the Nasdaq advances after deal news in the technology sector.(MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 4), updated throughout the day, 400 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 7), updated throughout the day, 400 words

ECONOMY

Argentine shelves dollar-denominated bond sale -IFR sources

NEW YORK - Argentina suspends a planned sale of dollar-denominated bonds intended to raise at least $2 billion, two investors with direct knowledge of the deal say. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 3) moved, By Davide Scigliuzzo, 550 words)

COMPANIES

IBM targets $40 billion in cloud, other growth areas by 2018

International Business Machines Corp, which ruled computing in the age of the mainframe, is targeting $40 billion in annual revenue from the cloud, big data, security and other growth areas by 2018. (IBM-INVESTORS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)

Sears REIT may be a necessary, not just an option for cash

CHICAGO - Dwindling sales and cash levels at Sears Holdings Corp mean Chief Executive Eddie Lampert's plan to spin off stores into a real estate investment trust is no longer just a viable option for the struggling retailer but a critical source of cash. (SEARS-RESULTS/CASH, by Nathan Layne, expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 400 words+ See also:

- SEARS HOLDINGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words

+ See also:

- JC PENNEY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 2200/5 PM ET, 250 words

Boeing, FedEx battles U.S. airlines on Gulf competition

A push by three U.S. airlines to curb competition from Gulf state carriers has triggered a sharp response from other powerful U.S. aviation companies including Boeing Co and FedEx Corp, potentially complicating the airlines' campaign for Obama administration support. (AIRLINES-COMPETITION/, moved, by Jeffrey Dastin and Tim Hepher, 700 words)

+ See also:

- AIRPLANE-TECH/ (TV), moved, by Jane Wardell, 450 words