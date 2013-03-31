UPDATE 3-France's Fillon under fire as party chiefs bring forward crisis meeting
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
TOP STORIES
Exxon cleans up Arkansas oil spill; Keystone plan assailed
Exxon Mobil continued the cleanup of a pipeline spill that loosed thousands of barrels of heavy Canadian crude in Arkansas as opponents of oil sands development latched on to the incident to attack plans to build the Keystone XL line. (EXXON-PIPELINE/SPILL (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)
G.I. Joe' sequel blasts past cavemen to win box office
Action movie "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" wins the weekend box office battle in the United States and Canada, fighting off competition from a cartoon cavemen, a Tyler Perry drama, and an alien-possessed heroine trying to save the human race. (BOXOFFICE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lisa Richwine and Patricia Reaney, 580 words)
WEEK AHEAD
Wall St Week Ahead: Pullback possible after S&P's milestone
NEW YORK - After flirting with an all-time high for three weeks, the S&P 500 closed at a record level, but some strategists say Thursday's record could be a sign the stock market rally is running out of steam. (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Ryan Vlastelica, 800 words)
ADVISORY: the column Bay Street Week Ahead is no longer being published
ISTANBUL/BERLIN, March 4 Turkey said on Saturday it would keep holding rallies in Germany and the Netherlands to urge Turks living there to back a vote to boost President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, despite opposition from authorities in both countries.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)