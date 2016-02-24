Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 6200
TOP STORIES
Wall St falls as financials slide; oil prices recover
U.S. stock indexes are lower, dragged down by financial
stocks, as plunging oil prices, low interest rates and turbulent
global markets take a toll on banks. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 4),
updated throughout the day, 390 words)
+ See also:
- GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 7), updated throughout the day,390
words
U.S. new home sales tumbled; services sector weakened
WASHINGTON - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes tumbled
in January from a 10-month high as sales in the West region
plunged, but the overall housing market recovery remained
intact. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 680
words)
Argentina, major creditors near $5 billion debt deal -lawyer
NEW YORK - Creditors suing Argentina over defaulted bonds
have agreed to the economic terms of an agreement to end the
long-running litigation but need more time to complete the $5
billion deal, a lawyer for the investors says. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/
(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Nate Raymond, 420 words)
U.S. Labor Dept, SEC clashed over retirement advice rule
-report
Staffers at the Securities and Exchange Commission and the
Labor Department clash over a plan to curb potential conflicts
of interest among brokers who give retirement advice, Senate
Republicans say in a report. (USA-BROKERS/FIDUCIARY (UPDATE 1),
by Suzanne Barlyn and Sarah N. Lynch, 550 words)
OIL
Oil up 3 pct as U.S. gasoline demand trumps stockpile build
NEW YORK - Oil prices rise 3 percent as strong U.S. gasoline
demand offset worries over record high crude stockpiles, while
some traders bet the market will turn lower on OPEC's
stubbornness in not cutting output. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 10),
updated throughout the day, 440 words)
+ See also:
- USA-OIL/EIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)
ECONOMY
Sterling falls to 7-year low over Brexit risks
LONDON - Sterling sinks to a seven-year low as companies and
investors rush to insure themselves against the chances of a
British exit from the European Union that HSBC says could knock
a fifth off of the value of pound. (BRITAIN-STERLING/ (UPDATE
4), moved, by Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham, 580 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-EU/PHARMACEUTICALS, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 310
words
COMPANIES
Salesforce.com faces scrutiny as Wall St frets over cloud
software
SAN FRANCISCO - Salesforce.com's quarterly report will be
under the microscope after the bell on Wednesday as Wall Street
searches for new signs of trouble in spending on cloud software.
(SALESFORCE-RESULTS/PREVIEW (UPDATE 1), moved, by Noel
Randewich, 300 words)
Lowe's higher sales overshadowed by Home Depot hangover
Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc reports an increase in
quarterly comparable sales that pale in comparison with those of
rival Home Depot Inc, despite beating Wall Street expectations.
(LOWE'S-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Yashaswini Swamynathan,
400 words)
Target comp sales beat shows turnaround efforts gaining
traction
Target Corp's quarterly sales at established stores topped
analysts' estimates as its initiatives around higher-profit
items drove traffic, showing that the company's turnaround
efforts under Chief Executive Brian Cornell are gaining
traction. (TARGET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sruthi
Ramakrishnan, 400 words)
Off-price retailer TJX's sales beat on strong holiday demand
TJX Cos Inc, the owner of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls off-price
retail chains, reports higher-than-expected quarterly sales as
it attracted more bargain-hungry shoppers in the holiday season.
(TJX COMPANIES-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 270 words)
UK lawmakers dismiss Google tax deal as too small
LONDON - A panel of British lawmakers criticize a back-tax
deal between Google and UK tax authorities, calling it
"disproportionately small" and branding the company's
explanation of its tax planning as disingenuous.
(GOOGLE-BRITAIN/TAXATION (UPDATE 3), moved, by Tom Bergin, 630
words)
+ See also:
- GOOGLE-FRANCE/TAXATION, moved, 190 words
RBC profit misses market estimates; energy impact in focus
TORONTO - Royal Bank of Canada reports a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit, hurt by weakness in its insurance and capital
markets businesses, but it raises its quarterly dividend.
(RBC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by John Tilak, 410 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
UBS, others reach $100 million muni bond rigging settlements
NEW YORK - UBS AG, Natixis SA and four other banks and
brokerages agree to pay just $103 million to settle claims that
they conspired to rig prices for U.S. municipal securities.
(BANKS-BIDRIGGING/SETTLEMENTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan
Stempel, 410 words)