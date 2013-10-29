Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Cost of banking clean-up hits Deutsche and UBS anew

LONDON - The cost of cleaning up the banking industry dominates third-quarter results from Deutsche Bank and UBS, with both banks taking unexpected hits for potential legal costs that overshadowed their day-to-day performance. (EUROPE-BANKS/ (WRAPUP 2), expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Katharina Bart and Tom Atkins, 850 words)

StanChart profits dip, jobs cut as Korea, currency drag

LONDON - Asia-focused Standard Chartered says its profits fell in the latest quarter as income was hit by weakness in its troubled South Korea business, falling Asian currencies and a slowdown in investment banking. (STANCHART-EARNINGS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Lawrence White and Steve Slater, 600 words)

Share gains pause, dollar firm ahead of Fed

LONDON - A rally in world equities and gold pauses and the dollar inches up as investors await the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting widely expected to confirm it will stick with its monetary stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 600 words)

BP beats forecast, jacks up asset sales

LONDON - BP kicks off the quarterly results season for top global oil firms with some good news for the sector's beleaguered investors - a forecast beating result, a dividend hike, and a promise to sell more assets and return the proceeds to shareholders. (BP-RESULTS/ UPDATE 2, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Andrew Callus, 450 words)

ECONOMY

Spain retail rises for first time since 2010 in September

MADRID - Spanish retail sales rise for the first time since June 2010 in September, data shows, pointing to signs of life in a long depressed domestic economy as the country exits a two-year recession. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, 300 words)

India raises interest rates again, warns on inflation

MUMBAI - India's central bank raises interest rates for the second time in as many months, warning that inflation is likely to remain elevated despite sluggish growth, and rolls back an emergency measure put in place in July to support the rupee. (INDIA-ECONOMY/CBANK (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tony Munroe and Suvashree Dey Choudhury, 770 words)

BOJ policy working, still has room to boost stimulus - IMF

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan's massive stimulus is working, the International Monetary Fund's mission chief to Japan said, and there is still room to increase purchases of government bonds and exchange-traded funds if a further boost was needed. (IMF-JAPAN/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, By Leika Kihara, 590 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/JOBS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley White and Leika Kihara, 400 words

SYDNEY - Australia's top central banker says it is likely the Australian dollar would fall materially in the future given the country's declining terms of trade, a shift that would be welcomed to trade-exposed sectors of the domestic economy. (AUSTRALIA-RBA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 460 words)

COMPANIES

UK's Lloyds Bank takes $1.2 billion mis-selling hit

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group sets aside another 750 million pounds ($1.2 billion) to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, overshadowing an almost doubling of its third-quarter underlying profit (LLOYDS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 400 words)

Nokia results expected to show NSN slowdown

Nokia's quarterly results are likely to show its telecom equipment unit NSN, which will be the company's main business after the sale of its devices unit to Microsoft, expected to show a slowdown (NOKIA-RESULTS/, expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Ritsuko Ando, 500 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-TELECOMS/4G (PIX) , moved, by Paul Carsten, 700 words

Ryanair search for softer touch tests its foul-mouthed CEO

DUBLIN - Weeks after Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary vowed to revamp the coarse image of Europe's largest airline, he donned a leprechaun costume to post crude messages on Twitter. It is an inauspicious start to his mission to imbue the low-cost giant he created with a sleeker image to win over millions who refuse to fly on its no-frills services. (RYANAIR/, expect by 1500 GMT/1100 AM ET, by Conor Humphries, 800 words)

Nomura, Daiwa profits jump, but Abenomics momentum slows

TOKYO - Nomura Holdings Inc and Daiwa Securities Group Inc report jumps in quarterly profit from a year earlier, but slowing trade in Tokyo stocks has knocked some wind out of a resurgence of Japan's top two investment banks. (NOMURA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto, 570 words)

Russia's Gazprom demands Ukraine pay gas bill

MOSCOW - Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom demands Ukraine pay an overdue gas bill "urgently", saying it is extremely concerned about the debt, reviving fears of a new "gas war" between the neighbouring countries. (RUSSIA-UKRAINE/GAS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 530 words)

MAN braces for weak 2014 orders as hauliers rush to buy

BERLIN - German truck maker MAN SE is bracing for weak orders next year as haulage operators speed up vehicle purchases before new emission rules take effect in January. (MANSE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Andreas Cremer, 450 words)