TOP STORIES

HSBC says helping with forex probe as Q3 profits rise

LONDON - HSBC has become the latest major bank to confirm it is helping with a probe into possible manipulation of global currency markets, after reporting a 10 percent rise in quarterly profits, aided by lower costs. (HSBC-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Slater, 300 words)

Euro zone recovery more broad based but France struggling

LONDON - The euro zone's nascent recovery is becoming more broad-based, with robust gains seen in countries such as Spain, Italy and Ireland, but it is a different story in heavyweight France where factory activity contracted again last month. (ECONOMY-EUROZONE/PMI (UPDATE 1), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, 600 words)

+ See also:

- GERMAN/PMI, moved, 250 words

- BRITAIN/PMI, moved, 200 words

UK's Co-op to cede control of bank in 1.5 bln stg rescue

LONDON - The Co-operative Group moves to protect the ethical credentials of its banking arm after agreeing to a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) rescue that will see the lender fall under the control of investors including U.S. hedge funds. (COOP BANK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

ECB policy talk lifts shares, pressures euro

LONDON - Speculation of an early rate cut by the European Central Bank sends the euro to a six week low and boosts the region's share markets as new factory data also shows increasingly robust growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1015 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)

INVESTMENT

Property attracts investors of all stripes

LONDON - Five years after the global financial crisis exploded, in large part due to a collapse in the U.S. housing market, real estate is booming again and even considered a "safe-haven" investment. (INVESTMENT/PROPERTY, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

ECONOMY

ECB may soon join the flight of the doves

LONDON - Even as the euro zone economy shows faint signs of stirring, the European Central Bank is likely to send a dovish message this week that more monetary help will be on the way before long. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Alan Wheatley, 840 words)

ECB's Asmussen says ESM should be last call for banks

BERLIN - Europe's rescue fund should only be used in the last instance to help banks shore up their balance sheets, European Central Bank (ECB) board member Joerg Asmussen says. (ECB-BANKS/ASMUSSEN (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Fed's Fisher says US govt bears blame for slow recovery

SYDNEY - An ineffective, fractious and fiscally irresponsible government has slowed the U.S. recovery and counteracted the stimulative effects of Federal Reserve's super-accommodative monetary policy, a top Fed official says. (USA-FED/FISHER, moved, 275 words)

Britain must stay in EU but reform needed - business leaders

LONDON - Britain must remain part of the European Union, British business leaders says, but they call on Prime Minister David Cameron to oppose the "creeping extension of EU authority". (BRITAIN-EUROPE/EU, moved, by William James and Shadi Bushra, 500 words)

China reform: How to tell that this time it's for real?

TOKYO - An encouraging sign suggesting that Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and their team are keen on reforms, is their greater tolerance for slower economic growth that will result from them. (CHINA-ECONOMY/REFORMS (PICTURE), moved, by Tomasz Janowski, 1,200 words)

Won for the money: N Korea experiments with exchange rates

SEOUL - Publicly advertised prices at rates close to the market rate - around 8,000 won to the dollar versus the official rate of 96 - could signal Pyongyang is trying to marketise its centrally planned economy and allow a burgeoning "grey market" to thrive. (KOREA-NORTH/MONEY, (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC)

COMPANIES

'Swiss finish' on leverage ratio hits UBS, Credit Suisse

ZURICH - Switzerland's biggest banks could have to cut back their activity in key areas if politicians push ahead with proposals to force Swiss banks to hold more capital than their international peers, experts warns. (SWISS-BANKS/CAPITAL (UPDATE 1), expect by 1015 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Laura Noonan, Oliver Hirt and Silke Koltrowitz, 500 words)

+ See also:

- ZURICH-SUICIDE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words

GSK's Chinese execs, not company, likely to face charges

SHANGHAI - Chinese police investigating allegations of widespread corrupt practices at GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) are likely to charge some of its Chinese executives but not the British drugmaker itself, legal and industry sources say. (GSK-CHINA/, moved, by Adam Jourdan, 1,060 words)

Alcatel-Lucent launches capital increase, bond

PARIS Loss-making telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent will launch a 955 million euro ($1.29 billion) capital increase and a $750 million high-yield bond to shore up its balance sheet amidst what its chief executive calls a last-ditch effort to save the company. (ALCATELLUCENT-FUNDING/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 500 words)

Ryanair cuts profit forecast again as fares tumble

LONDON - Ryanair says annual profit will fall for the first time in five years as intense competition in Europe pushes average fares down by around 10 percent over the winter months. (RYANAIR/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Conor Humphries, 540 words)

PPF nears 2.5 bln euro deal for Telefonica's Czech unit -FT

MADRID, - Czech investment group PPF could finalise its purchase of Telefonica's Czech business for 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) on Monday, the Financial Times reports, citing two people familiar with the details. ( TELEFONICA-CZECH\ (UPDATE 1), moved, 236 words)

Banks hope futuristic flagships can tempt new customers

VELIZY, France - Installation art, interactive walls and a robot doorman; the flagship branches of the world's top banks have come a long way from the iron grilles and potted plants of old. (BANKS-FUTURE/ (PICTURE), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 900 words)

Google to spend another 450 mln euros on Finnish data centre

HAMINA, Finland - Google says it will invest another 450 million euros ($607 million) over the next few years on a data centre in southeastern Finland, a boost for a country struggling with Nokia's decline and weakness in paper and steel industries. (GOOGLE-FINLAND/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

Dubai developer DAMAC plans $500 mln London share listing

DUBAI - Dubai developer DAMAC Properties says it plans to raise around $500 million from a sale of global depositary receipts on the London Stock Exchange as it seeks to take advantage of a recovery in the emirate's property market. (EMIRATES-DAMAC/IPO (UPDATE 1), moved, 415 words)

Roche in $550 mln deal for superbug-fighting antibiotic

ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Roche will pay up to 500 million Swiss francs ($548 million) for an experimental antibiotic, marking a rare foray by a major pharmaceutical firm into the battle against so-called "superbug" infections found in hospitals. (ROCHE-POLYPHOR/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)

Implats Q1 production falls as recycling orders decline

JOHANNESBURG - Impala Platinum (Implats), the world's second-largest platinum producer, reports a 17 percent decline in its first-quarter output because a global client is no longer sending it recycled material to process. (IMPLATS/, moved, 235 words)