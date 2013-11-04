Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

HSBC warns on regulatory uncertainty; Q3 profits rise

LONDON - HSBC warns of more regulatory uncertainty and potential misconduct costs after it becomes the latest bank to say it is cooperating with authorities in a probe into the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market. (HSBC-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Steve Slater, 680 words)

France drags on slow euro zone recovery

LONDON - The euro zone economic recovery that began in Germany has spread to some smaller members but shrinking French manufacturing is hampering a more robust rebound. (ECONOMY-EUROZONE/PMI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken, 385 words

Euro recovers on factory data but ECB move key

LONDON - Robust euro zone factory data lifts the single currency off a six-week low and boosts shares, but did little to shift expectations that the European Central Bank is about to signal a policy easing. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)

BlackBerry calls off sale, to replace CEO - Globe

BlackBerry Ltd is abandoning a plan to sell itself and will instead raise some $1 billion and replace its chief executive, Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper reports, citing sources. (BLACKBERRY-OFFER/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

INVESTMENT

Property attracts investors of all stripes

LONDON - Five years after the global financial crisis exploded, in large part due to a collapse in the U.S. housing market, real estate is booming again and even considered a "safe-haven" investment. (INVESTMENT/PROPERTY, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

ECONOMY

ECB's Asmussen says ESM should be last call for banks

BERLIN - Europe's rescue fund should only be used in the last instance to help banks shore up their balance sheets, European Central Bank (ECB) board member Joerg Asmussen says. (ECB-BANKS/ASMUSSEN (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

UK employers warn against EU exit, call for reforms

LONDON - Britain must remain part of the European Union and reform it from within, business leaders tell Prime Minister David Cameron, warning that a possible exit from the bloc could isolate the country's economy. (BRITAIN-EUROPE/EU (UPDATE 1), moved, by William James and Shadi Bushra, 620 words)

Fed's Fisher says US govt bears blame for slow recovery

SYDNEY - An ineffective, fractious and fiscally irresponsible government has slowed the U.S. recovery and counteracted the stimulative effects of Federal Reserve's super-accommodative monetary policy, a top Fed official says. (USA-FED/FISHER, moved, 275 words)

Polish pension transfer to go ahead - finance minister

LONDON - Poland's transfer of privately-run pensions to the state will go ahead early next year, despite a legal opinion that the move could be unconstitutional, finance minister Jacek Rostowski tells Reuters. (POLAND-ECONOMY/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 740 words)

China reform: How to tell that this time it's for real?

TOKYO - An encouraging sign suggesting that Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and their team are keen on reforms, is their greater tolerance for slower economic growth that will result from them. (CHINA-ECONOMY/REFORMS (PICTURE), moved, by Tomasz Janowski, 1,200 words)

COMPANIES

UBS, Credit Suisse hit by threat of stricter capital rules

ZURICH/LONDON - UBS and Credit Suisse will have to hold far more capital than international rivals if Swiss lawmakers push ahead with proposals to impose even tougher rules to curb borrowing on the country's banks. (SWISS-BANKS/CAPITAL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Laura Noonan, Oliver Hirt and Silke Koltrowitz, 500 words)

+ See also:

- ZURICH-SUICIDE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Alice Baghdjian and Paul Arnold, 535 words

UK's Co-operative details bank rescue plan

LONDON - Britain's Co-operative Group has detailed a rescue plan for its banking arm, under which it will hand control of the unit to investors including U.S. hedge funds as part of a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) bail-in. (COOP-BANK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 830 words)

Tri Pointe to buy Weyerhaeuser unit to access coveted land

Tri Pointe Homes Inc is buying Weyerhaeuser Co's homebuilding division in a $2.7 billion deal that will give it access to developed land in key markets such as California and Texas and make it one of the 10 largest homebuilders in the United States. (TRIPOINTE-WEYERHAEUSER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 550 words)

GSK's Chinese execs, not company, likely to face charges

SHANGHAI - Chinese police investigating allegations of widespread corrupt practices at GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) are likely to charge some of its Chinese executives but not the British drugmaker itself, legal and industry sources say. (GSK-CHINA/, moved, by Adam Jourdan, 1,060 words)

Alcatel-Lucent seeks to raise $2 bln for recovery drive

PARIS - Loss-making telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent plans to raise 955 million euros ($1.3 billion) from shareholders and $750 million from a high-yield bond to cut debt and drive what its boss has called a last-ditch effort to save the group. (ALCATELLUCENT-FUNDING/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Leila Abboud, 770 words)

+ See also:

- GOOGLE-FINLAND/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 520 words

Ryanair cuts profit forecast again as fares tumble

LONDON - Ryanair says annual profit will fall for the first time in five years as intense competition in Europe pushes average fares down by around 10 percent over the winter months. (RYANAIR/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Conor Humphries, 690 words)

European carmakers gain ground in recovering euro zone

PARIS - Car sales in France, Spain and Germany pick up in October driven by a surge in demand for compact vehicles, signalling a cautious rebound spurred by an economic recovery in the euro zone. (EUROPE-CARSALES/FRANCE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 450 words)

PPF nears 2.5 bln euro deal for Telefonica's Czech unit -FT

MADRID, - Czech investment group PPF could finalise its purchase of Telefonica's Czech business for 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) on Monday, the Financial Times reports, citing two people familiar with the details. (TELEFONICA-CZECH/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 236 words)

Boeing seen in advanced talks to make 777X near Seattle

Boeing is in advanced talks with a leading union to assemble its new 777X jet and build its wings in the Seattle area, a source familiar with the negotiations tells Reuters. (BOEING-ASSEMBLY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher, 720 words)

Roche in $550 mln deal for superbug-fighting antibiotic

ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Roche will pay up to 500 million Swiss francs ($548 million) for an experimental antibiotic, marking a rare foray by a major pharmaceutical firm into the battle against so-called "superbug" infections found in hospitals. (ROCHE-POLYPHOR/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)

Banks hope futuristic flagships can tempt new customers

VELIZY, France - Installation art, interactive walls and a robot doorman; the flagship branches of the world's top banks have come a long way from the iron grilles and potted plants of old. (BANKS-FUTURE/ (PICTURE), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 900 words)