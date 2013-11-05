UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOP STORIES
EU to fine six banks for suspected rigging of Euribor
BRUSSELS - EU antitrust regulators are set to impose multi-million euro fines on Royal Bank of Scotland, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase and three other banks for suspected rigging of the Euribor interest rate benchmark, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
EU Commission predicts euro will get even stronger
BRUSSELS - The euro will appreciate at a record pace this year and continue to gain in value in 2014, the European Commission predicts, a spiral that could hamper the currency bloc's export-driven recovery. (EUROZONE-FORECASTS/EURO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski and Martin Santa, 530 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE FORECASTS/, moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 400 words
UK service sector grows at fastest pace in 16 years
LONDON - Activity in Britain's services sector increases at the fastest rate since May 1997 last month, raising the prospect of a big jump in economic growth in the final three months of 2013, a closely watched survey shows. (PMI SERVICES/BRITAIN/, moved, by David Milliken, 150 words)
ECB extends first data haul deadline for banks
LONDON/VIENNA - The European Central Bank has eased the first deadline for lenders to submit data to be used in its review of eurozone banks after some banks say they do not have enough time to meet the demands. (ECB-BANKS/TESTS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Laura Noonan and Georgina Prodhan, 670 words)
MARKETS
Uncertainty over ECB caps moves in shares, euro
LONDON - European share gains halt just below five-year highs and the euro steadies near seven-week lows as uncertainty over the European Central Bank's next policy move saps investor enthusiasm. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5, GRAPHICS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 670 words)
Asia's post-September market rally runs out of gas
SINGAPORE - Investors' appetite for emerging Asia stocks, bonds and currencies is spent, and for reasons that go beyond the overriding question of when and how the U.S. Federal Reserve will reverse its loose policies. (MARKETS-ASIA/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 900 words)
ECONOMY
ECB to tolerate below-target inflation reading for now
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is likely to resist growing pressure to cut interest rates on Thursday after a shock dive in inflation, waiting to see whether price weakness persists before using more of its depleting ammunition. (ECB/RATES (PREVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Eva Taylor, 650 words)
China premier warns against loose money policies
BEIJING - China needs to sustain economic growth of 7.2 percent to ensure a stable job market, Premier Li Keqiang says as he warned the government against further expanding already loose money policies. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 660 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Natalie Thomas, 530 words
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-SERVICES (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Natalie Thomas, 600 words
Italian inflation-linked bond sale beats expectations
MILAN - A new four-year Italian government bond tied to domestic inflation looked set to match the success of previous issues after its launch, defying expectations that slowing inflation would dampen appetite for the paper. (ITALY-BONDS/BTPITALIA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Valentina Za, 530 words)
+ See also:
- ITALY-DEBT/BANKS, moved, by Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za, 1,100 words
After bailout, Ireland goes back to building houses
SWORDS, Ireland - When 20 newly built family homes went up for sale in this Dublin commuter belt town in September, queues started three hours before the viewing opened on Saturday morning. (IRELAND-BAILOUT/STRATEGY (PICTURE), moved, by Sam Cage, 850 words)
COMPANIES
European insurers braced for storm damage after RSA warning
LONDON/FRANKFURT - Britain's largest general insurer RSA warns that last week's wind storms in northern Europe would hit profits, the first major insurer to say so, sending its shares tumbling over 8 percent. (INSURANCE/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Chris Vellacott and Jonathan Gould, 535 words)
Ukraine shale deal underscores push for energy independence
KIEV - Ukraine signs $10 billion shale gas deal with U.S. energy major Chevron, underscoring its ambition to secure greater energy independence from Russia. (UKRAINE-CHEVRON/, (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Pavel Polityuk and Richard Balmforth, 550 words)
Deutsche Bank transformation suffers setback
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank's struggle to achieve a cultural transformation has suffered another serious setback with co-CEO Juergen Fitschen implicated in a criminal investigation. (DEUTSCHEBANK/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Thomas Atkins, 500 words)
BMW autos division profit falls on tech costs, Europe
BERLIN - German luxury carmaker BMW says third-quarter operating profit at its key automotive division falls more than expected due to the cost of new technology and price discounts in core European markets. (BMW-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Andreas Cremer, 500 words)
+ See also:
- RENAULTNISSAN-MITSUBISHI/COOPERATION (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words
Has Zara reached saturation? Far from it, investors bet
MADRID - The world's largest fashion retailer, Inditex, shows no sign of stalling and investors are betting that its Zara "fast fashion" model has plenty of room to expand in emerging markets by appealing to the growing ranks of brand-conscious middle classes. (INDITEX/, moved, 1,065 words)
+ See also:
- MARKS & SPENCER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 650 words
- ABFOODS/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 600 words
Telefonica sells Czech unit to turn sights on Italy, Brazil
MADRID - Telefonica has agreed to sell its Czech business for 2.47 billion euros ($3.3 billion), it says, the latest disposal for the Spanish group aimed at reducing its debt below 47 billion euros by the end of the year. (TELEFONICA-PPF/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julien Toyer, 690 words)
Vivendi to sell Maroc Tel stake to Etisalat for $5.7 bln
DUBAI - Vivendi has agrees terms to sell its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom to the UAE's Etisalat for 4.2 billion euros ($5.7 billion), the latest step in the French conglomerate's drive to become more media focused. (EMIRATES-ETISALAT/VIVENDI (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Matt Smith, 780 words)
Drug pricing challenges diabetes king Novo Nordisk
COPENHAGEN - Drug pricing is emerging as a key challenge for Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin producer, whose previously unstoppable growth has started to flag, according to the Danish company's CEO. (NOVONORDISK-CEO/ (INTERVIEW, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Ben Hirschler and Mette Fraende, 800 words)
Betting on end to glut, miners hunt for new zinc deposits
SYDNEY - A global hunt is on to find new deposits of zinc as China buys more of the metal to rust-proof new cars and coat steel used to build bridges and skyscrapers. (ZINC-MINING/ (PICTURE), moved, by James Regan, 1,000 words)
