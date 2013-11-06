Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Germany, Britain shine but Europe's recovery still fragile

LONDON - The euro zone's economic recovery lost a little momentum last month, according to surveys that shows only modest growth in German and French businesses. (ECONOMY-EUROZONE/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Andy Bruce, 700 words)

+ See also:

- PMI-FINAL/GERMANY, moved, 370 words

Euro regains footing as data tempers ECB rate cut bets

LONDON - The euro rises off a seven-week low as talk of the U.S. Federal Reserve extending the lifespan of its stimulus programme and some robust data offset expectations of more European Central Bank easing in coming months. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

German prosecutors widen inquiry into Deutsche Bank

MUNICH - German prosecutors have widen an investigation of Deutsche Bank's co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen to include the bank itself, deepening legal problems as it tries to transform its culture after the financial crisis. (DEUTSCHEBANK/, moved, by Thomas Atkins, 500 words)

+ See also:

- DEUTSCHEBANK/ (FACTBOX), moved, 400 words

Financial markets question value of ECB rate cut

LONDON - Last month's dive in euro zone inflation has put a European Central Bank rate cut back on the agenda, but with bank-to-bank lending rates already near zero, markets are struggling to see what difference it might make. (ECB/MARKETS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Marc Jones and Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 800 words)

INVESTMENT

Turkish lira, Russian rouble bonds to join Barclays Index

LONDON - Russian and Turkish local currency bonds may receive billions of dollars in capital inflows after their inclusion into a flagship global index, a vote of confidence for markets that are just recovering from a bruising summer selloff. (EMERGING-BARCLAYS/INDEX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sujata Rao, 600 words)

Cracks start to show in frontier markets

LONDON - More and more investors are boarding flights to seek out frontier market investments. But as with many small, illiquid and often opaque markets, there's a problem. The surge in interest may already be in the price. (STOCKS-FRONTIER/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 950 words)

ECONOMY

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

LONDON - Global central banks are unlikely to take steps to make their currencies more competitive against the U.S. dollar whose current weakness should prove to be temporary, a Reuters poll finds. (MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, moved, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX-YEN/POLL, moved, by Deepti Govind, 600 words

- MARKETS-FOREX-STERLING/POLL, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words

- MARKETS-FOREX-RAND/POLL, moved, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words

Spain readies reforms of distorted natural gas market

LONDON - Spain is preparing a reform of its natural gas sector to stop incipient losses borne by the state from growing into the kind of multi-billion-euro debt problem that prompted a controversial reform of the electricity industry earlier this year. (SPAIN-ENERGY/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Tracy Rucinski, 760 words)

Turkey, Iraqi Kurdistan clinch major energy pipeline deals

ANKARA - Iraqi Kurdistan has finalised a comprehensive package of deals with Turkey to build multi-billion dollar oil and gas pipelines to ship the autonomous region's rich hydrocarbon reserves to world markets, sources involved in talks says. (TURKEY-IRAQ/KURDISTAN (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun, 1,020 words)

Ethiopian economy needs revamp to avert slowdown, IMF says

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's economy has reached a crossroads and, to prevent growth rates from falling, needs to be restructured to encourage more private sector investments, the International Monetary Fund says. (ETHIOPIA-ECONOMY/IMF (UPDATE 1), moved, by Aaron Maasho, 340 words)

The uncomfortable truth in China's property market

BEIJING - In defying four years of official cooling efforts, China's soaring house prices have revealed an uncomfortable truth: government is one of the biggest obstacles to the success of taming the market. (CHINA-PROPERTY/, moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing, 1.250 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-REFORM/FTZ, moved, by Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle Chen, 900 words

COMPANIES

ING may leave state rescue two years early

AMSTERDAM - ING says it should complete its restructuring two years ahead of schedule, meaning the Dutch banking and insurance group could be one of the first euro zone casualties of the 2008 global crisis to emerge from a state rescue. (ING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Sara Webb, 800 words)

Samsung vows more aggressive investment, targets tablets

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics pledges to double its dividend yield, invest in new technology and boost marketing to topple Apple in the mobile sector as it seeks to ease investor concerns over its sagging share price. (SAMSUNG-INVESTMENT/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Miyoung Kim, 800 words)

+ See also:

- SAMSUNG-ANALYSTS/, moved, by Miyoung Kim, 650 word

Alstom to cut 1,300 jobs, sell part of transport unit

PARIS - French power and engineering firm Alstom says it will shed 1,300 jobs and sell a stake in its transport business to raise between 1 and 2 billion euros after a drop in orders hit first-half profit and cash flow. (ALSTOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Natalie Huet and Benjamin Mallet, 600 words)

Telefonica to back Telecom Italia overhaul plans

MADRID/MILAN - Spain's Telefonica is set to back steps to fix Telecom Italia finances on Thursday as it tightens its grip over the Italian group and eyes a sale of its Brazilian unit next year. (TELEFONICA-TELECOMITALIA/, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Julien Toyer and Danilo Masoni, 750 words)

Chesapeake Energy posts quarterly profit

Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second largest U.S. natural gas producer, reports a profit for the third quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier when the company wrote down the value of some of its natural gas assets. (CHESAPEAKE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 215 words)

Time Warner's Q3 profit rises on cable network strength

Time Warner Inc posts higher third-quarter profit, beating Wall Street estimates on growth in advertising and subscription fees at its cable networks. (TIMEWARNER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Liana B. Baker, 220 words)

Toyota closes on record profit as rivals face expansion pain

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp is closing in on a record profit set before the Lehman crisis after topping up its annual net profit forecast by nearly $2 billion and outperforming Japanese rivals as its expansion plans bear fruit. (TOYOTA-EARNINGS/ (WRAPUP, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 820 words)

Banker payment was "insurance policy", says F1's Ecclestone

LONDON - A multi-million dollar payment to a jailed German banker was an "insurance policy", Formula One Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone said on Wednesday, denying it was linked to the sale of a stake in the business to CVC. (BRITAIN-ECCLESTONE/TRIAL, moving shortly, by Keith Weir, 535 words)

BAE to end shipbuilding at Portsmouth, may cut 1,775 jobs

LONDON - British defence contractor BAE Systems says it will start a consultation process to lay off 1,775 ship workers across the UK and would stop all shipbuilding at Portsmouth on the south coast of England next year. (BAE-SHIPBUILDING/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, By Brenda Goh, 350 words)

+ See also:

- PIRELLI-PLAN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words

- BRITAIN-AUTOS/SALES, moved, 200 words

Britain unveils new scheme to curb drug prices

LONDON - Britain's Department of Health unveils a new five-year scheme to curb prescription drug prices and ensure the state healthcare system gets good value for money. (BRITAIN-PHARMACEUTICALS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words)

AngloGold surges back to profit as output rises

JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti, Africa's top bullion producer, surges back to profit in the third quarter due to lower costs and higher production, sending its share price soaring. (ANGLOGOLD/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ed Stoddard, 390 words)

+ See also:

- CENTAMIN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 466 words