TOP STORIES

U.S. jobs market seen taking a hit from gov't shutdown

WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth likely slowed in October as a partial shutdown of the government delayed hiring and forced some workers to stay home, undermining the economy's fourth-quarter growth prospects. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 760 words)

S&P lowers France credit rating, cites slow reform pace

PARIS - Standard & Poor's cut France's sovereign credit rating by one notch to AA from AA+, giving a thumbs-down to President Francois Hollande's efforts to put the euro zone's second largest economy back on track. (FRANCE-RATING/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Nicholas Vinocur, 460 words)

+ See also:

- FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words

China exports another sign of pick-up as leaders meet

BEIJING - A stronger-than-expected rebound in China's exports in October adds to a run of indicators suggesting the world's second-largest economy has found its footing just as Beijing prepares to lay out its reform agenda for the next decade. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Natalie Thomas, 530 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-TRADE/IRON ORE (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words

- CHINA-TRADE/SOY (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words

- CHINA-CRUDE/IMPORTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words

Dollar firms against euro after ECB cut and U.S. jobs data ahead

LONDON - The dollar is near a seven-week high as markets await their monthly serving of U.S. jobs data and reassess the euro after the European Central Bank's surprise rate cut and S&P's rating downgrade for France. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 650 words)

ECONOMY

German trade surplus hits record high in September

BERLIN - Germany's trade surplus rises to a record high in September as exports climb across the board, data shows, at a time when Europe's largest economy has come under fire for relying too heavily on foreign trade. (GERMANY-TRADE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Annika Breidthardt, 500 words)

UK trade gap widens in Sept, construction growth weaker than thought

LONDON - Britain's goods trade deficit widens more than expected in September, marking its biggest shortfall in almost a year and meaning trade will act as a drag on overall growth in the third quarter of 2013. (BRITAIN TRADE/, moved, 200 words)

India Sept factory output likely grew at best pace since March

BANGALORE - Indian factories increase production in September at the fastest pace since March in preparation for an expected surge in demand during the country's festive season, according to a Reuters poll. (INDIA-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Surprise convertible bond hits Telecom Italia shares

MILAN - Shares in Telecom Italia sink after the company outlines a plan to raise 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to fix its weak balance sheet that included a convertible bond and the sale of its Telecom Argentina unit. (TELECOMITALIA-BOND/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 350 words)

+ See also:

- TELECOMITALIA-STRATEGY/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Danilo Masoni and Leila Abboud, 820 words

Allianz says to beat own 2013 operating profit target

FRANKFURT - Allianz says it expects operating profit of slightly more than 9.7 billion euros ($13 billion) in 2013, edging over the top of its own target range and in line with analysts' expectations. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words)

Richemont rules out sale of businesses as growth picks up

ZURICH - Luxury goods group Richemont says it has decided not to sell any of its underperforming businesses, partly because it couldn't obtain a good price, but was hopeful to turn them around within two to three years. (RICHEMONT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Silke Koltrowitz, 700 words)

New Puma CEO seeks to return to group's sporting roots

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany - Germany's Puma will go back to its sporting roots in a bid to restore growth to the struggling brand, its chief executive says, after write-downs force the group to cut its 2013 profit forecast. (PUMA-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Boeing warns Seattle could lose 777X if deal rejected

Boeing says it is ready to re-examine alternative sites for its newest jet if assembly workers and local politicians do not ratify plans to build it in the Seattle area, its traditional manufacturing base. (BOEING-DEAL/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 485 words)

IAG third quarter profit soars as Iberia improves

LONDON/MADRID - Profit at International Airlines Group more than doubles in the third quarter as Spanish carrier Iberia began to recover, adding to another strong performance from British Airways and boosting its shares. (IAG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

Tussauds owner Merlin's shares valued at $5.6 bln in London debut

LONDON - Shares in Merlin Entertainments rise more than 12 percent in debut trade on the London stock market to value the Madame Tussauds and amusement parks operator at around 3.5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion). (MERLIN-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 580 words)

Echo's $1.4 bln bet in Australia gaming war sends share tumbling

SYDNEY - Echo Entertainment Group Ltd unveils plans to invest A$1.5 billion ($1.42 billion) in its Queensland casinos, sending its shares to an all-time low as investors fret it risks overspending to fend off rival Crown Resorts Ltd. (AUSTRALIA-CASINOS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Maggie Lu Yueyang and Jane Wardell, 600 words)

+ See also:

- AUSTRALIA-QANTAS/, moved, 350 words

China extends graft probe into shipping industry

SHANGHAI - China's campaign to root out deep-seated corruption has now extended into the shipping industry, after the country's largest bulk shipper, China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd, said the government was probing one of its top executives. (CHINA-CORRUPTION/COSCO, moved, 550 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-SOLAR/DIVERSIFICATION, moved, by Charlie Zhu, 750 words

South Koreans cram for dream jobs at Samsung

BUSAN, South Korea - In a cram school in the South Korean port city of Busan, 70 college students packed into a classroom, chanting "We can do it!" as they studied for an exam they hope will guarantee them a job for life with Samsung Group. (KOREA-SAMSUNG/STUDENTS (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ju-min Park, 650 words)

Pacific Radiance and affiliate seek listing in bet on offshore energy boom

SINGAPORE - Pacific Radiance Ltd, a Singapore offshore oilfield services provider, plan to float its shares and is looking to float its Indonesian affiliate in Jakarta to benefit from investor interest in vessel operators expanding in the fast-growing offshore energy sector. (PACIFICRADIANCE-IPO/, moved, by Rujun Shen, 650 words)

Coca-Cola says to invest over $4 bln in China in 2015-2017

SHANGHAI - The Coca-Cola Co say it will invest over $4 billion in China and build new plants between 2015 and 2017, to counter competition which is chipping away at its share of the country's 421 billion yuan ($69.12 billion) soft drinks market. (COCACOLA-CHINA/, moved, 400 words)

COMMODITIES

Indonesia metal ore ban to cut 10 pct of export revenue

JAKARTA - Indonesia's imminent ban on mineral ores shipments will cut export revenue, mainly of copper and gold, by no more than 10 percent next year, as Jakarta loosens the regulations to minimize the impact on Southeast Asia's largest economy, the country's investment chief told Reuters. (INDONESIA-METALS/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Randy Fabi and Jonathan Thatcher, 550 words)