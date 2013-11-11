Editor: William Waterman +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Growth outlook lifts shares as Fed taper talk helps dollar

LONDON - Signs of a solid U.S. recovery boosts world equities although concern that this may encourage the Federal Reserve to reduce its economic stimulus put pressure on emerging markets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 800 words)

Shire to pay $4.2 bln for rare disease firm ViroPharma

LONDON - London-listed Shire is buying ViroPharma for $4.2 billion, attracted by a pipeline of potentially lucrative drugs to treat rare diseases, a growing trend as drugs companies lose revenues from patent expiries on conventional treatments. (SHIRE-VIROPHARMA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Sandle, 650 words)

China's cautious land-reform tests cast doubt on big urban vision

CHENGDU - China's top leaders are meeting in secret in Beijing to plot an economic agenda for the next decade, and will be looking at pilot schemes in Chengdu and elsewhere that are testing land and residency reform for clues on what changes to make. (CHINA-REFORM/ (PICTURE), moved, by Kevin Yao, 1,250 words)

RSA Irish investigation goes back at least two years

DUBLIN/LONDON - Britain's largest general insurer RSA is probing losses and premiums at its Irish unit stretching back at least two years after an internal audit of the business triggers the group's second profit warning in a week. (RSA-IRELAND/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sam Cage and Chris Vellacott, 790 words)

EXCLUSIVE & INSIGHT

EU to offer South Africa end to block on sugar exports

BRUSSELS - The European Union will propose lifting its block on South African sugar and allow more duty-free access for wine in return for help reinvigorating Europe's stalled trade deals with sub-Saharan Africa. (EU-SOUTHAFRICA/TRADE, (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Robin Emmott, 700 words)

African tech startups aim to power growing economies

DAKAR - When Abasiama Idaresit started a digital marketing firm in Nigeria's bustling economic capital three years ago, he quickly learned how brutal life can be in a market where tech startups are in their infancy. (AFRICA-TECH/(INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Bate Felix and Matthew Mpoke Bigg, 1,290 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. retailers tread tight path in shortened holiday race

NEW YORK - U.S. retailers have little room for error in the fast-approaching and shortened holiday shopping season, a period that typically generates 30 percent of annual sales. (USA-RETAIL/HOLIDAYS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Phil Wahba and Dhanya Skariachan, 1,040 words)

Egypt plans extra stimulus by year-end, Suez Canal project

CAIRO - The Egyptian government will launch a new economic stimulus package by the end of the year, the finance minister says, bringing forward spending plans that will help revive the economy but put even more strain on state coffers. (EGYPT-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Asma Alsharif and Yasmine Saleh, 675 words)

Italy Sept industry output edges up but Q3 falls for 10th quarter running

ROME - Italian industrial output edges up broadly as expected in September after two consecutive monthly declines but still posts a marked fall in the third quarter, national statistics institute ISTAT reports. (ITALY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT, moved, 250 words)

Benign Norwegian inflation hints at lower rate path

OSLO - Norway's inflation ticks up in October but stays well below the central bank's target, showing prices under control after a recent surge and adding to the case for the bank to hold or even cut interest rates next year. (NORWAY-CPI/, moved, 315 words)

COMPANIES

Novartis sells blood transfusion test unit to Grifols for $1.7 bln

ZURICH/MADRID - Switzerland's Novartis has agreed to sell its blood transfusion testing unit to Spain's Grifols for $1.68 billion, in an increasingly buoyant market for healthcare deals. (NOVARTIS-GRIFOLS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz and Sarah White, 840 words)

+ see also:

- GLAXOSMITHKLINE-HEART/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 700 words

Deutsche Telekom buys GTS Central Europe for 546 million euros

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom says it has bought GTS Central Europe for 546 million euros ($729 million) in a deal which hands the German telecom operator a fibre optic fixed-line and infrastructure business in Eastern Europe. (DEUTSCHETELEKOM ACQUISITION/GTS, moved, 200 words)

Miner Lonmin returns to profit amid tough wage talks

LONDON - South African platinum miner Lonmin returns to an annual profit after losses resulting from fatal strikes in 2012 and says it hopes wage talks, though "tough", will avoid disruption this year. (LONMIN-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Clara Ferreira-Marques, 675 words)

Switzerland adds ZKB to list of systemically important banks

ZURICH - The Swiss National Bank said it had added Zuercher Kantonalbank to its list of banks that come under closer supervision due to their importance to the wider financial system. (SNB-ZKB/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 800 words)

StanChart cuts target as growth slows, regulation bites

LONDON - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered scale back its income growth target for the next couple of years as slower economic growth and tougher regulations bite. (STANCHART-TARGETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

RWE to cut more jobs and costs in face of renewable boom

FRANKFURT - Germany's No. 2 utility, RWE, is expected to cut more jobs than planned, squeeze more costs and sell more assets when it reports earnings this week due to weaker prospects in electricity generation as the country shifts toward renewable energy. (GERMANY-UTILITIES/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 400 words)

Alitalia calls board meeting for Wednesday

MILAN - Italian lossmaking airline Alitalia has called a board meeting for Wednesday, a spokeswoman says. (ALITALIA-BOARD/ moved, 100 words)

Bad loans slash Abil earnings in tough S. African economy

JOHANNESBURG - African Bank Investments, South Africa's biggest provider of unsecured loans, posts an 88 percent plunge in full-year earnings as bad consumer debt mushrooms in Africa's largest economy. (AFRICANBANKINVESTMENTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, 660 words)

BSkyB pays heavy price for Champions League loss

LONDON - BSkyB sees more than 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) wiped off its stock market value after Rupert Murdoch's dominant pay-TV operator admits it has been out-muscled at its own game with the loss of Champions League soccer rights. (BT-BSKYB/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton and Keith Weir, 790 words)