TOP STORIES

Vodafone to ramp up investment as trading slumps

LONDON - Britain's Vodafone will ramp up investment in its network, spending 7 billion pounds to put it ahead of rivals and reverse a record decline in revenues dragged down by problems in Europe. (VODAFONE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kate Holton, 400 words)

EU negotiators agree 135.5 bln euro budget for 2014

BRUSSELS - European Union spending will total 135.5 billion euros ($182 billion) in 2014 under a deal reached by EU negotiators, which included extra funds to fight soaring youth unemployment in the 28-nation bloc. (EU-BUDGET/2013, moved, 340 words)

China to unveil 10-year reform plan, expectations toned down

BEIJING - China's leaders will unveil a reform agenda for the next decade, seeking to balance the need to overhaul the world's second-largest economy as it loses steam with preserving stability and to reinforce the Communist Party's power. (CHINA-REFORM/, moved, by Kevin Yao, 750 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-LIBERALISATION/SOES, moved, 450 words

Share gains flag as China plan awaited, dollar firm

LONDON - A rally in world shares pause as investors await details of a new 10-year economic plan from China, as ongoing speculation over the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook drove the dollar on towards 100 yen. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 580 words)

EXCLUSIVE

New UK financial regulators face surge in staff turnover

LONDON - Staff have been quitting Britain's financial watchdogs at nearly twice the rate since they were split into two bodies this year, data seen by Reuters shows, at a time when experts warn of a regulatory brain drain in Europe's biggest financial hub. (BRITAIN-FINANCIAL/REGULATORS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Steve Slater, 980 words)

ECONOMY

EU leaders meet on youth jobs but solutions elusive

PARIS - French President Francois Hollande hosts over 20 European leaders for a summit to tackle youth unemployment across the bloc, but quick fixes are seen eluding the Paris meet (EU-JOBS, expect at 1100, pix, tv, by Leigh Thomas, 600 words)

UK inflation falls more than expected to 13-month low

LONDON - British inflation unexpectedly drops to its lowest rate for more than a year in October, offering reassurance for the Bank of England that it has ample time to allow the economy to strengthen before it raises interest rates. (BRITAIN- INFLATION/, moved, 200 words)

Bank of France sees Q4 French growth of 0.4 pct

PARIS - France's economy is set to gain momentum towards the end of 2013 and will post growth of 0.4 percent on the quarter in the last three months of the year, the Bank of France says in a first estimate. (RANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

ECB's Nowotny fears stagnation, not inflation

VIENNA - Stalling economy is a bigger risk to the euro zone than rapidly rising prices, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny says, and adds the ECB has room to cut rates further. (ECB/NOWOTNY (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

+ See also:

- ECB-ASMUSSEN/, moved, 100 words

India inflation seen staying uncomfortably high in October

NEW DELHI - Indian inflation is forecast to rise to uncomfortable levels for policymakers in October due to stubbornly high food prices, adding to the pressure for further interest rate rises despite slowing economic growth. (INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, by Manoj Kumar, 450 words)

COMPANIES

Cyber attack "war game" to test London banks

LONDON - Thousands of staff across dozens of London's financial firms are put through a "war game" scenario to test how well they can handle a major cyber attack (BANKS-WARGAME/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 400 words)

GlaxoSmithKline heart drug misses goal in major study

LONDON - An experimental GlaxoSmithKline drug, designed to fight heart disease in a new way, fails to meet its main goal in a major late-stage clinical study, dealing a blow to one of the company's biggest new treatment hopes. (GLAXOSMITHKLINE-HEART/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words)

Shell's capital investment strategy under the spotlight

LONDON - Shell's capital investment strategy will come under the spotlight when its new boss takes over Europe's top oil firm next year, with potential to impact other companies plans (SHELL-STRATEGY, by Andrew Callus, 900 words, expect by 1400)

Carige seen tapping investors in cash call, shares fall

MILAN - Shares in Carige fall weighed down by expectations of a cash call after the troubled Italian lender posts a 1.3 billion euro loss in the third quarter due to large goodwill writedowns. (CARIGE/ UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Francesca Landini, 650 words)

Babcock defies defence cuts as profit soars

LONDON - Engineering contractor Babcock posts a 17 percent rise in profit in the first half of the year, helped by sharing cost savings on its deals to maintain navy submarines and warships at a time of defence cuts. (BABCOCK/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Christine Murray, 475 words)

Swiss Life's CEO to leave company next year

ZURICH - Swiss Life Chief Executive Officer Bruno Pfister is to step down on July 1 next year and will be replaced by current investment chief Patrick Frost, the insurer says. (SWISSLIFE/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)

Huishang in flat debut on weak demand for China bank stocks

HONG KONG - Shares in Huishang Bank Corp Ltd becomes the second China bank in just over a week to make a lacklustre Hong Kong debut, underscoring lukewarm investor appetite for the Chinese banking sector despite a likely raft of listings on their way. (HUISHANGBANK-IPO/DEBUT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto, 650 words)

Myanmar firms cautiously drawn to Singapore listings

SINGAPORE/YANGON - Singapore's nascent role as a magnet for Myanmar companies eager to grow as their country emerges from decades of isolation but frustrated by its crippled banking system and barely existing financial markets. (MYANMAR-SINGAPORE/LISTINGS, moved, by Eveline Danubrata and Jared Ferrie, 1,050 words)

Hijackings raise piracy concerns in seas around Singapore

SINGAPORE - Two tanker hijackings in about a month in the South China Sea and Malacca Strait, a route for about a quarter of sea borne oil trade, have fuelled fears piracy could be on the rise in the area, potentially driving up ship insurance premiums. (SHIPPING-SINGAPORE/PIRACY/, moved, by Keith Wallis, 650 words)