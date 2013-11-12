Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China vows "decisive" role for markets, results by 2020

BEIJING - China's ruling party pledges to let markets play a "decisive" role in allocating resources as it unveils a reform agenda for the next decade, looking to overhaul the world's second-largest economy to drive growth. (CHINA-REFORM/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Jason Subler and Kevin Yao, 715 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-LIBERALISATION/SOES, moved, 450 words

EU leaders tackle youth unemployment but solutions elusive

PARIS - Soaring youth unemployment will top the agenda when France hosts a European jobs summit, but leaders will eschew radical proposals to tackle a problem that risks fuelling social unrest and political extremism. (EU-JOBS/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 600 words)

+ See also:

- EU-BUDGET/2013, moved, 340 words

Shares slip, dollar firm as Fed outlook dominates

LONDON - China's plan to broaden economic reforms fails to give a lift to world shares as higher U.S. government bond yields and growing talk the Federal Reserve will soon scale back its stimulus weighs on sentiment. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 750 words)

Vodafone to ramp up investment as trading suffers

LONDON - Britain's Vodafone will spend 7 billion pounds - more than expected, earlier than expected - to increase the speed and capacity of its networks and reverse a record fall in revenues resulting from its struggling European business. (VODAFONE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 735 words)

MARKETS

Sterling set for gains vs euro as central bank paths diverge

LONDON - Sterling is poised to gain further against the euro, with the Bank of England expected to flag this week that interest rates may rise sooner than thought, just days after euro zone rates were cut. (MARKETS-STERLING/OUTLOOK, moved, by Jessica Mortimer, 750 words)

REGULATION AND INVESTMENT

New UK financial regulators face surge in staff turnover

LONDON - Staff have been quitting Britain's financial watchdogs at nearly twice the rate since they were split into two bodies this year, data seen by Reuters shows, at a time when experts warn of a regulatory brain drain in Europe's biggest financial hub. (BRITAIN-FINANCIAL/REGULATORS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Steve Slater, 980 words)

London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur fight for Islamic finance crown

DUBAI - When the British government said last month it would issue its first Islamic bond, the implications went far beyond the debt market: it was a signal that London will not back down in an escalating tussle among cities for Islamic financial business. (ISLAMIC-FINANCE/COMPETITION (PICTURE), moved, by Bernardo Vizcaino, 1,200 words)

+ see also:

- ISLAMIC-FINANCE/COMPETITION (FACTBOX), moved, 400 words

ECONOMY

UK inflation hits 13-month low, easing pressure on BoE

LONDON - British inflation unexpectedly drops to its lowest rate for more than a year in October, reassuring the Bank of England that it has ample time to allow the economy to strengthen before it raises interest rates. (BRITAIN- INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken and William Schomberg, 725 words)

Bank of France sees Q4 French growth of 0.4 pct

PARIS - France's economy is set to gain momentum towards the end of 2013 and will post growth of 0.4 percent on the quarter in the last three months of the year, the Bank of France says in a first estimate. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

German parties want referendums on major EU decisions

BERLIN - Germany should be allowed to hold referendums on major European policy decisions that involve transferring powers to Brussels or committing money at EU level, German coalition negotiators have proposed in what would be a dramatic shift in policy. (GERMANY-EUROPE/REFERENDUMS (UPDATE 2), moved, By Sabine Siebold and Noah Barkin 630 words)

ECB's Asmussen, Nowotny see room to cut rates further

BERLIN/VIENNA - The European Central Bank's interest rates have not reached rock bottom even after last week's cut, two ECB policymakers says. (ECB-ASMUSSEN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Annika Breidthardt and Georgina Prodhan, 625 words)

Italy's one-year debt costs hit euro-era low at auction

MILAN - Italy's one-year borrowing costs fell to a euro-era low at an auction as last week's surprise European Central Bank rate cut spurred demand for higher-yielding debt from the currency bloc. (ITALY-BONDS/AUCTION (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

Brazil's Rousseff won't change course despite rating threat

SAO PAULO - A sharp erosion of Brazil's finances has prompted urgent calls from the opposition and investors for President Dilma Rousseff to change course and rein in spending, but the government is turning a deaf ear ahead of an electoral year, raising the risk of a credit downgrade in 2014. (BRAZIL-ECONOMY/FISCAL), expect by 1700 GMT/Noon ET, by Alonso Soto, 900 words)

U.S. to surpass Saudi as top oil producer by 2016 - IEA

LONDON - The United States will stride past Saudi Arabia and Russia to become the world's top oil producer by 2016, the West's energy agency says, bringing Washington closer to energy self-sufficiency and reducing the need for OPEC supply. (IEA-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Alex Lawler, Ron Bousso and Peg Mackey, 640 words)

COMPANIES

Cyber attack "war game" to test London banks

LONDON - A cyber attack on financial markets will be played out in one of London's historic halls in a "war game" simulation designed to test the City's defences against online saboteurs. (BANKS-WARGAME/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 400 words)

Alitalia to seek Asian partner if Air France-KLM backs out

ROME - Italy hopes for a South-East Asian partner for carrier Alitalia should its top shareholder Air France-KLM decide not to participate in a 300 million euro capital increase, Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi says. (ALITALIA-PARTNER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alberto Sisto, 300 words)

Dish Network adds pay-TV customers, defies expectations

NEW YORK - Dish Network Corp posts quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates as it added 35,000 pay-TV subscribers, far exceeding expectations. (DISHNEWTORKS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 520 words)

Rosneft discloses new $6 bln oil supply deals with BP

MOSCOW - Russia's top crude oil producer Rosneft says its board had approved deals to sell oil product cargoes to BP worth over $6 billion, on top of a previous deal to sell oil worth $5.3 billion. (ROSNEFT-BP/OIL (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-VIETNAM/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Alexei Anishchuk and Ho Binh Minh, 600 words

GlaxoSmithKline heart drug misses goal in major study

LONDON - An experimental GlaxoSmithKline drug, designed to fight heart disease in a new way, fails to meet its main goal in a major late-stage clinical study, dealing a blow to one of the company's biggest new treatment hopes. (GLAXOSMITHKLINE-HEART/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words)

Bank Austria turns more upbeat on emerging Europe

VIENNA - Central and eastern Europe's biggest lender, Bank Austria, says business prospects are looking up in its core market, where an economic slump has weighed on demand for loans and triggered big writedowns for banks. (UNICREDIT-BANKAUSTRIA/, moved, 550 words)

+ See also:

- CARIGE/ UPDATE 1), moved, by Francesca Landini, 650 words

Shell's capital investment strategy under the spotlight

LONDON - Shell's capital investment strategy will come under the spotlight when its new boss takes over Europe's top oil firm next year, with potential to impact other companies plans (SHELL-STRATEGY/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Andrew Callus, 900 words)

Hijackings raise piracy concerns in seas around Singapore

SINGAPORE - Two tanker hijackings in about a month in the South China Sea and Malacca Strait, a route for about a quarter of sea borne oil trade, have fuelled fears piracy could be on the rise in the area, potentially driving up ship insurance premiums. (SHIPPING-SINGAPORE/PIRACY/, moved, by Keith Wallis, 650 words)