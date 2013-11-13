Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Deflation threat in Europe may prompt investment rethink

LONDON - The threat of deflation in the euro zone could reverse a major investment trend of 2013, drawing funds out of stocks and into government bonds and cash. (INVESTMENT-DEFLATION (ANALYSIS), moved, by Natsuko Waki and Jamie McGeever, 790 words)

BoE set to stick with low-rate pledge despite outlook

LONDON - Britain's unemployment rate fell to 7.6 percent in the three months to September, its lowest level in more than three years, data shows shortly before the Bank of England is expected to acknowledge the labour market is recovering faster than it recently thought. (BRITAIN-BOE/FORECASTS, expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by David Milliken, 500 words)

Emerging markets tumble on Fed anxiety, dollar steadies

LONDON - Building anxiety about a cut in Federal Reserve stimulus continues to weigh on global markets as investors also show disappointment at China's latest reform efforts. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 850 words)

Granted "decisive" role, Chinese markets decide to slide

SHANGHAI - Unimpressed by the promotion of markets to a "decisive" role in China's reform agenda for the next decade, investors sell off Chinese shares, disappointed by a lack of details in the reform plan and apparent reluctance to overhaul the state-owned sector. (CHINA-REFORM/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Pete Sweeney, 850 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-REFORM/LABOUR, moved, by Koh Gui Qing and Wayne Arnold, 1,300 words

MARKETS

Euro's support from stock market inflows set to wane

LONDON - The euro looks vulnerable in the near term as the strong inflows from foreign portfolio investors into euro zone stocks - a key support for the currency this year - show first signs of running out of steam. (MARKETS-EURO/PORTFOLIO FLOWS, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Anirban Nag and Toni Vorobyova, 800 words)

Japan's higher share-gains tax spurs both worries and shrugs

TOKYO - A doubling of Japan's capital gains tax from Jan. 1 stirs talk of a selloff of Japanese stocks before year-end, as investors could reduce their burden by shedding shares now and buying again in the new year. (JAPAN-MARKETS/TAX, moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 750 words)

ECONOMY

German "wise men" warn against generous social measures

BERLIN - Germany's "wise men" panel of economic advisers warns measures under discussion in coalition talks such as hiking pensions threaten to undo years of gains from painful labour market reforms. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/WISEMEN (UPDATE 1), expect by 0945 GMT/4.45 AM ET, by Michelle Martin, 500 words)

Sweden's Borg worried about deflation

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's strong currency is a worry, and low inflation combined with an even stronger crown could create a risk of deflation sticking, Sweden's Finance Minister Anders Borg says. (SWEDEN-FINMIN/, moved, 100 words)

Time for Fed to accept US growth not what it used to be?

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - Year after year Federal Reserve policymakers have clung to a belief that the U.S. economy will soon regain its pre-recession stride. And year after year they have been wrong. (USA-FED/GROWTH (ANALYSIS), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir, 1,185 words)

Spanish prices fall in October for first time in 4 years

MADRID - Spanish national consumer prices fell last month for the first time since October 2009, in line with low euro zone inflation that prompted a surprise cut in interest rates by the European Central Bank. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/PRICES (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

COMPANIES

Alitalia looks to buy time as Air France hesitates

MILAN - Alitalia tries to buy time, including postponing a deadline by which shareholders will have to subscribe to a capital increase - in order to patch up differences on strategy and finances with Air France, still the Italian flag carrier's best option for a partnership. (ALITALIA/ (PICTURE, TV), expect by 1230 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Agnieszka Flak and Alberto Sisto, 600 words)

Carlsberg Q3 profit hurt as Russia, Asia revenue weaken

COPENHAGEN - Danish brewer Carlsberg reports falling operating profit in the third quarter, with eastern European sales hurt by falling consumption in Russia and much-needed Asian revenue stalled due to currency movements. (CARLSBERG-RESULT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mette Fraende, 660 words)

London Stock Exchange profit up as diversification pays off

LONDON - London Stock Exchange Group Plc reports an expected rise in profits in its fiscal first half, helped by a strong market for new listings and its efforts to diversify the business. (LSE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 375 words)

British broker ICAP reports slight fall in revenues

LONDON - British broker ICAP says its half-year revenue falls 1 percent, slightly behind analyst expectations, as lower volumes in euro markets offset increased volatility in U.S. interest rates. (ICAP/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Tommy Wilkes, 300 words)

E.ON trims profit outlook on green energy boom, weak prices

FRANKFURT - E.ON, Germany's No.1 utility, lowers the upper end of its full-year profit target range after plunging power prices and a boom in renewable energy caused nine-month profit to decline by a fifth. (EON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- GDF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words

Sainsbury profit at top end of forecasts

LONDON - British grocer J Sainsbury posts a 7 percent rise in first-half profit, at the top end of forecasts, outperforming rivals as a strategy of own brand products and fast growing online and convenience channels chimed with consumers. (SAINSBURY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Russia's Megafon lifts profit guidance as data grows

MOSCOW - Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon lifts its full-year profitability guidance as it benefits from growing mobile internet use. (RUSSIA-MEGAFON/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

+ See also:

- PORTUGALTELECOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words

Maersk raises profit outlook after strong third quarter

COPENHAGEN - Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk raises its full-year outlook as its container shipping unit managed to offset lower freight rates by cutting costs and increasing transport volumes. (MAERSK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

COMMODITIES

China targets new markets from Africa to Australia

SINGAPORE - From Africa to Australia, Chinese refiners are exploring new markets to ship surplus oil products such as jet fuel and diesel, putting them on track to compete with global trading houses and refining centres such as Singapore. (CHINA-OIL/REFINING, moved, by Jessica Jaganathan, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- WESTAFRICA-IRONORE/, moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer and Sonali Paul, 850 words