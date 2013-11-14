Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

With France stalling, euro zone recovery comes to near halt

BRUSSELS/PARIS - The euro zone economy all but stagnated in the third quarter with France's recovery fizzling out and slower expansion in Germany. (ECONOMY/EUROPE (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Leigh Thomas and Martin Santa, 900 words)

Yellen to defend Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy

WASHINGTON - Janet Yellen, President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve, will offer a stout defence of the central bank's aggressive monetary easing before a Senate panel that includes some tough Republican critics. (USA-FED/YELLEN (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Alister Bull, 680 words)

Shares rally on Yellen hopes, sagging growth hits euro

LONDON - Confirmation by incoming Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen that the U.S. central bank's loose monetary policy is here to stay lifts world stocks while weak euro zone data gives the dollar a boost. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, GRAPHICS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 765 words)

U.S. jobless claims fall, but prior week revised higher

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, but an upward revision to the prior week's figure suggested the labour market recovery remained gradual. (USA-ECONOMY/JOBS, moved, 300 words)

INSIGHT

Big profits elude companies chasing obesity business

KALUNDBORG, Denmark - As obesity rates soar worldwide, it is proving surprisingly difficult for both drugmakers and food companies to develop effective businesses that address the problem head on. (OBESITY-BUSINESS/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler and Martinne Geller, 1,400 words)

MARKETS

Euro zone revival dents appeal of dividend futures

LONDON - Investor appetite for euro zone companies as the economy shows signs of recovery has fuelled a rally in dividend futures, making a trade seen as easy money for the past two years look less secure. (MARKETS-EUROPE/DIVIDENDS, moved, by Toni Vorobyova, 700 words)

ECONOMY

Europe set to assure markets it will stand by weak banks

BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will assure markets on Friday that they will stand by their banks if health checks next year reveals they need to bolster their capital. (EU-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by John O'Donnell, 570 words)

Low rates, ample liquidity tighten doom loop - Bundesbank

FRANKFURT - The Bundesbank raises alarm about the European Central Bank's unlimited supply of liquidity and low interest rates, which in some euro zone countries has tightened the "doom loop" between banks and governments. (BUNDESBANK/FINANCIALSTABILITY (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 680 words)

Ireland opts to exit bailout without back up credit line

DUBLIN - Ireland says it will make a clean break from its EU/IMF bailout next month, forgoing a precautionary credit line that some of its European partners had wanted it to take. (EUROZONE-IRELAND/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries, 800 words)

Not so happy birthday: Abenomics ages, challenges remain

TOKYO - A year after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took financial markets by storm with promises to revive the moribund Japanese economy, data shows growth slowed sharply and that his "Abenomics" policy mix is yet to secure a durable recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 850 words)

UK retail sales show surprise fall in October

LONDON - British retail sales unexpectedly fall in October, hit in part by mild weather that causes shoppers to put off buying winter clothes, official data shows. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and Paul Sandle, 475 words)

Oil supply now comfortable but could tighten - IEA

LONDON - Oil markets look well supplied in the short term but prices could rise in the next few months due to a seasonal increase in demand and production problems in some OPEC producers, the West's energy watchdog says. (IEA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Christopher Johnson, 300 words)

COMPANIES

Wal-Mart U.S. quarterly comparable sales slip

Wal-Mart Stores Inc reports lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by an unexpected decline in U.S. comparable sales and what the company called a competitive retail environment. (WALMART-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)

Union rejection sends Boeing in search of new 777X site

SEATTLE - Boeing workers' rejection of a new labour deal has sent the U.S. planemaker in search of alternative sites to build its newest jet and could mark the beginning of the end for wide-body aircraft manufacturing in the Seattle area. (BOEING-UNION/777X, moved, by Alwyn Scott, 800 words)

Airbus raises order goal but doubts grow over A380 output

PARIS - Airbus parent EADS posts higher profits and raises its forecast for new aircraft orders and deliveries but doubts grow over production rates for its flagship A380 as recession softens demand for the world's biggest jetliner. (EADS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altemeyer, 600 words)

Air France-KLM will not subscribe to Alitalia cash call

PARIS/MILAN - Top shareholder Air France-KLM says it will not subscribe to Alitalia's 300 million euro ($402 million) capital increase after the Italian airline failed to meet strict conditions for financial restructuring. (AIRFRANCEKLM-ALITALIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)

Sony banks on PlayStation 4 to win US holiday console battle

SAN FRANCISCO - Sony Corp hopes its PlayStation 4 video game console, to be released on Friday, can win a sales battle brewing with Microsoft Corp and build a platform for recovery at the Japanese firm's loss-making consumer electronics operations. (SONY-PLAYSTATION/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Malathi Nayak, 700 words)

Mechel debt woes deepen, Russian cbank rates bonds worthless

MOSCOW - Russia's central bank has rules that nearly $2 billion in rouble bonds issued by mining group Mechel are effectively worthless, deepening the company's debt crisis a day after its shares slumped to an all-time low. (RUSSIA-MECHEL/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, By Polina Devitt and Alessandra Prentice, 730 words)

RWE slashes jobs, costs to escape industry turmoil

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF - German utility RWE says it will cut more jobs and trim capital spending as it joins peers in warning of a deep crisis in Europe's energy industry that will keep a lid on growth in the foreseeable future. (RWE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff, 560 words)

Zurich Insurance won't hit year-end General target

ZURICH - Zurich Insurance says it will miss an "ambitious" year-end target for its largest unit, General Insurance, taking some of the shine off better-than-expected net profit two weeks before its investor day. (ZURICH/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alice Baghdjian, 600 words)

Shares in scandal-hit Serco dive after profit warning

LONDON - Serco Group Plc, the embattled contractor accused of overbilling the British government, takes a raft of charges and warns of lower profits as problems in Britain, Australia and the United States begin to bite. (SERCO-PROFIT/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christine Murray, 825 lines)

Burberry streamlines management to ease Bailey workload

LONDON - British luxury brand Burberry attempts to reassure investors that chief executive designate Christopher Bailey will not be overstretched, streamlining its organisational structure, including the appointment of a chief design officer (BURBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 650 words)

