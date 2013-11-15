Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Shares lead charge as Yellen backs easy Fed policy

LONDON - World shares near five year highs as investors take comfort from the prospect of extended U.S. monetary stimulus, while a falling yen has Japanese stocks gunning for their biggest weekly gain in almost four years. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5) expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

Yellen says stronger job growth a Fed imperative

WASHINGTON - Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen robustly defend the Federal Reserve's bold steps to spur economic growth, calling efforts to boost hiring an "imperative" at a hearing into her nomination to become the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank. (USA-FED/YELLEN, moved, by Alister Bull and Jonathan Spicer, 1,150 words)

Germany finds itself in small minority over banking union

BRUSSELS - Germany finds itself in a small minority in attempting to overturn a central plank of banking union, encountering heavy resistance to its bid to prevent the use of euro zone funds to help lenders exposed as weak by health checks next year. (EU-BANKS, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Michelle Martin and Martin Santa, 600 words)

European Union moves to ban South African citrus imports

BRUSSELS - The European Union is preparing a ban on South African citrus imports that could take orange juice off Europe's breakfast menus next summer and sour efforts in Brussels to broaden trade with Africa's biggest economy. (EU-SOUTHAFRICA/TRADE (EXCLUSIVE), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Robin Emmott and Charlie Dunmore, 600 words

INSIGHT

Fixing the world's metals warehousing: why so long?

London - In the mid-1990s the London Metal Exchange was embroiled in a criminal investigation after the discovery that a trader - nicknamed Mr 5 Percent for the share of the world's copper he reputedly controlled - had spent years manipulating its systems to hoard copper and boost the price. (LME/WAREHOUSING, moved, by Susan Thomas, Veronica Brown and Josephine Mason, 1,680 words)

Big Retailer is watching: stores try to match online savvy

BERLIN, Nov 15 The next time you walk into a shop, consider this: You may not be using your phone, but it is giving out a unique signal that the retailer may be monitoring. A face scanner may check your age and gender while sensors pick up your body heat to help locate popular parts of the store. (RETAIL TRACKING/, moved, by Emma Thomasson, 1,270 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

London share debuts float as market busiest since pre-crisis

LONDON - As the market for new share listings enters its final pre-Christmas push, data shows London is set for its busiest year for new stock market debuts since before the financial crisis (BRITAIN-IPO/DATA, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Kylie MacLellan, 600 words)

Global equities may lose steam towards yr end

LONDON - Global stocks may be running out of room to rally further towards the year end as institutional investors' high cash balances show their reluctance to commit themselves to equity risks. (INVESTMENT-EQUITIES, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Tweaks to South Africa's trade data raise questions

JOHANNESBURG - Surprise tweaks to the way South Africa crunches its trade and budget numbers make the future look slightly less bleak for Africa's biggest economy, but the timing of both, with ratings agencies breathing down Pretoria's neck, looks suspicious (SAFRICA-DATA/ expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Ed Cropley, 600 words)

China and India's bold monetary experiment

SINGAPORE - The bold monetary experiment that the Chinese and Indian central banks engaged in this year might one day be hailed as a success. So far, the result has been unprecedented market volatility and little else. (ASIA-ECONOMY/POLICY, moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 1,050 words)

Japan Inc cheers Abe growth plans but wary on capex, wages

TOKYO - Nearly 90 percent of Japanese firms expect consumer inflation to fall short of the central bank's 2 percent goal in the next fiscal year, a Reuters survey show, adding weight to the argument of many analysts who say the target is too ambitious. (JAPAN-SURVEY/BOJ, moved, by Leika Kihara, 450 words)

COMPANIES

Nationwide throws down gauntlet to high street banks

LONDON - The boss of Nationwide says Britain's biggest customer-owned lender is more than a match for high street banks after the group more than doubles its first-half profit and says it is picking up customers from all its major rivals. (NATIONWIDE-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Finland's Talvivaara to file for court-supervised overhaul

HELSINKI - Loss-making Finnish miner Talvivaara, battered by falling nickel prices and a slew of production problems, say it will file for a court-supervised overhaul of the group, warning it otherwise risks bankruptcy. (TALVIVAARA-DEBT/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Ritsuko Ando, 500 words)

Australia's WCB in talks with Saputo over revised bid

SYDNEY - Australian dairy company and takeover target Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd say it was in talks with Canada's Saputo Inc over a proposed revised offer and requested a trading halt for its shares. (AUSTRALIA-WCB/HALT, moved, by Lincoln Feast and Jackie Range, 350 words)

COMMODITIES

China's smog threatens health of global coal projects

SHANGHAI - A choking smog across much of northern China threatens not just the health of local residents, but also of major coal projects globally that are still on the drawing board. (CHINA-COAL/, moved, by Fayen Wong, 1,050 words)