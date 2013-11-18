Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China reform plans lift world shares to 6-year high

LONDON - World shares hit a near six-year high boosted by signs of ambitious economic reform in China and the prospect of extended stimulus in the United States. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Markets reward China's reform ambition, await follow-up

HONG KONG/BEIJING - Investors reward Beijing for its ambitious reform plan, sustaining a stocks rally led by consumer goods shares seen as direct beneficiaries of the promised easing of China's one-child policy and efforts to boost consumption. (CHINA-REFORM/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE), moved, by Clement Tan and Kevin Yao, 1,040 words)

Europe needs to purge weak banks, tackle "too big to fail"

FRANKFURT - Europe needs to call time on zombie banks and have the courage to tackle lenders viewed as "too big to fail" if it wants to repair its financial sector and restore growth in the wake of the debt crisis, leading bankers and regulators say. (EUROPE/BANKING (WRAPUP), moving shortly, by Thomas Atkins, 640 words)

Airbus and Boeing sign Gulf supplies deals

DUBAI - Airbus and Boeing sign deals to buy some $5 billion of parts and materials from Abu Dhabi, in a sign Gulf states are seeking a reciprocal boost to their economies from the huge orders they have placed with the planemakers. (AIRSHOW-DUBAI/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Rania El Gamal and Praveen Menon, 520 words)

REUTERS SUMMIT

France may be 'major pothole' - hedge fund star Hintze

LONDON - CQS founder Michael Hintze, one of Europe's most influential hedge fund managers, has warned that France's struggling economy could present a "major pothole" for investors in 2014. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/HINTZE (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Laurence Fletcher, 670 words)

Bond guru Fuss still likes stocks

A few days after the Red Sox won the baseball World Series, Loomis Sayles' Dan Fuss was in New York, and the legendary Boston-based money manager couldn't help but gloat a bit at the expense of Beantowns's arch rivals the New York Yankees. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/FUSS (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Jennifer Ablan, 760 words)

China stocks to lead emerging market rebound, HSBC says

HONG KONG - HSBC Global Asset Management expects emerging market stocks to play catch-up with those in developed economies, with China's relatively cheaper shares well positioned to lead the rebound. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/HSBC (REUTERS-SUMMIT (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Nishant Kumar, 580 words)

ECONOMY

Evaporating inflation, elusive growth

LONDON - Janet Yellen is expected to get the final political nod in the next couple of weeks to chair the U.S. Federal Reserve. So when she signalled in congressional testimony last week that the U.S. economy was still in need of easy money, it was more than a throwaway line to please vetting senators worried about their voters' lack of jobs. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Jeremy Gaunt, 750 words)

ECB has tools to ease but must take medium view - Nowotny

VIENNA/FRANKFURT - There is no need for the European Central Bank to respond with immediate policy reactions to below-target inflation, an ECB Governing Council member says, and another says the worst of the euro zone's economic woes are behind it. (EUROPE-ECB/NOWOTNY (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Michael Shields and Sakari Suoninen, 700 words)

Euro zone trade surplus grows more than expected

BRUSSELS - The euro zone's trade surplus grows more than expected in September as imports are flat and exports rise, data from the European Union statistics office Eurostat shows. (EUROZONE-TRADE/, moved, by Martin Santa, 340 words)

COMPANIES

Prokhorov buys into Uralkali as Russia tries to end row

MOSCOW - Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov agrees to buy Suleiman Kerimov's 21.75 percent stake in Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner, in a deal that seeks to calm tensions over the collapse of a sales cartel. (RUSSIA-URALKALI/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Polina Devitt, 725 words)

Aberdeen buys Lloyds' fund management business for $1.1 bln

LONDON - Aberdeen Asset Management is to buy Lloyds' fund management arm Scottish Widows for about 660 million pounds ($1.1 billion), creating Europe's No. 1 listed stand-alone fund manager. (LLOYDSBANKING/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Chris Vellacott and Matt Scuffham, 500 words)

European telecoms rally closing gap with U.S. peers

PARIS - A recent rally has lifted European telecoms stocks to their highest point in four years, nearly closing the gap with their once more richly valued U.S. peers and raising questions over whether the run has gone too far, too fast. (EUROPE-TELECOM-RALLY/ (ANALYSIS, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Leila Abboud and Harro Ten Wolde, 600 words)

VW may tighten belts after peak investment -analysts

BERLIN - Volkswagen boosted investment during the European crisis when peers Peugeot Citroen and Fiat were bleeding red ink. Now that auto markets are recovering, the German powerhouse is shifting into reverse. (VW-BUDGET/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Andreas Cremer, 740 words)

Credit Suisse private bank seeks growth amid revamp

ZURICH - Credit Suisse is looking to feed more risk to its private bank and lift its share of lucrative ultra-rich clients as it seeks growth following a wide-ranging restructuring, its unit co-heads told Reuters. (CREDITSUISSE/(INTERVIEW), PICTURE), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt, 1,000 words)

French care home operator Korian buys Medica for $1.5 bln

PARIS - French nursing home operator Korian has agreed to buy rival Medica for 1.1 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in a deal that will create Europe's largest elderly care group. (MEDICA-MERGER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 420 words)

Capita chief Pindar to step down after 26 years

LONDON - Capita Chief Executive Paul Pindar is to quit Britain's largest outsourcing company in early 2014, leaving after 26 years as the sector faces up to greater scrutiny and possibly tougher times ahead. (CAPITA/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Christine Murray, 1,060 words)

Miner upgrades may herald better earnings, but not yet

LONDON - Market expectations of mining companies' earnings are on the rise but, unlike the aftermath of previous recessions, investors may have to wait before that translates into better times for other industries in Europe. (EUROPE-EARNINGS/MINERS, moved, by Tricia Wright, 830 words)

Private equity firm Advent offers $1.58 bln cash for UNIT4

AMSTERDAM - Private equity firm Advent International has made a cash offer of 1.17 billion euros ($1.58 billion) for UNIT4 NV, the Dutch business software company says. (UNIT4-ADVENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 600 words)

No easy money in skin care for fashion brands

PARIS - Burberry is the latest luxury brand to eye the 28-billion-euro global skin care market but despite potentially rich pickings in Asia it faces an uphill struggle to win customer trust in a crowded market. (LUXURY-SKINCARE/(ANALYSIS, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Astrid Wendlandt, 1,080 words)