Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Investor caution halts share rally, dollar softens

LONDON - World shares edge back from near six year highs as investor's worry the latest rally may have been overdone. Concern over when the Federal Reserve may trim its stimulus limits the dollar's losses. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 500 words)

Credit Suisse private bank co-heads confident of growth

ZURICH - Credit Suisse plans to lean more heavily on its private banking franchise, targeting a bigger share of lucrative ultra-rich clients as tougher regulation and volatile markets dent investment banking returns. (CREDITSUISSE-PRIVATEBANK/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt, 940 words)

Chairman of UK's scandal-hit Co-operative Group to step down

LONDON - The Co-operative Group says that Len Wardle has resigned as its chairman with immediate effect, days after the bank's former chief executive was embroiled in a drugs scandal. (COOP-CHAIRMAN/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

Euro zone recovery fragile but no deflation risk - Praet

FRANKFURT - The euro zone economy is improving and there is no risk of deflation in the bloc but the recovery is fragile with low inflation and subdued credit, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet says. (ECB/PRAET (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel, 500 words)

INSIGHT

As U.S. default threatened, banks took extraordinary steps

NEW YORK - As the United States threatened to default on its debt last month, major U.S. banks set up war rooms, spent many millions of dollars on contingency planning and, in some cases, even prepared to underwrite federal government benefits. (USA-FISCAL/BANKS-WARROOMS (INSIGHT), moved, by David Henry and Lauren Tara LaCapra, 1,300 words)

Work ethic, comic hero make Koreans hot shots in car design

In today's auto industry, where famed Japanese quality and durability are increasingly a given, design is king and, among designers, South Koreans are hot property. (AUTOS-DESIGN/KOREA (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu and Hyunjoo Jin, 1,450 words)

REUTERS SUMMIT

Icahn warns stock market could face 'big drop'

Activist investor Carl Icahn says there is a chance the stock market could suffer a big decline, saying valuations are rich and earnings at many companies are fuelled more by low borrowing costs than management's efforts to boost results. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/ICAHN (REUTERS SUMMIT, UPDATE 2), moved, by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jennifer Ablan, 770 words)

ECONOMY

Fed's Dudley 'hopeful' on recovery; Plosser wants QE cap

NEW YORK - Top Federal Reserve officials from opposite sides of the policy spectrum point to improvement in the U.S. economy, adding more weight to the notion that the central bank is getting close to reducing the pace of its monthly asset purchases. (USA-FED/WRAPUP (WRAPUP), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Dan Kelley, 800 words)

Norway's economic growth beats forecasts in Q3

OSLO - Norway's economic growth rises faster than expected in the third quarter, indicating that Western Europe's best-performing economy in 2012 may be overcoming its recent rough patch and moving back on course for accelerating growth next year. (NORWAY-GDP/, moving shortly, 300 words)

Singapore GDP likely rises 5.3 pct as manufacturing picks up

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economy likely expanded more than initially expected in the third quarter as electronics manufacturing rebounded, lending weight to the view that full-year growth could exceed the government's target range of 2.5 to 3.5 percent. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/GDP (PREVIEW), moved, 300 words)

Small Zambia cash grants pay big dividends for rural poor

LUSAKA - In rural Africa, where money is scarce and subsistence farming the norm, even small injections of cash can go far and help grow a local economy in surprising ways. (AFRICA-INVESTMENT/, moved, by Ed Stoddard, 830 words)

COMPANIES

EasyJet underlines advantage over Ryanair as profit soars

LONDON - British budget airline easyJet underlines its growing advantage over struggling Irish rival Ryanair, reporting annual profit at the top end of forecasts and returning cash to shareholders. (EASYJET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 380 words)

Airbus considers A320 production increase

DUBAI - Airbus is considering an increase in production of its A320 medium-haul aircraft, taking output above 42 planes per month, sales chief John Leahy told Reuters. (AIRSHOW-DUBAI/AIRBUS-A320 (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Fragile European auto rebound rewards new models

PARIS/MILAN - European car sales rise 4.6 percent in October, according to industry data published, as a broad-based recovery took root in the region's main auto markets. (EUROPE-AUTOS/SALES (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Laurence Frost and Jennifer Clark, 720 words)

Swiss to vote on capping executive pay

ZURICH - Switzerland will vote this week on whether to limit the salaries of top executives so they don't earn more in a month than the lowest paid workers earn in a year, the latest attempt to put a brake on a growing income inequality in the country. (SWISS-VOTE/FAIRPAY (PREVIEW), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 850 words)

Nokia shareholders expected to approve Microsoft deal

HELSINKI - Nokia shareholders are due to approve the sale of its mobile phone business to Microsoft, with the deal's financial benefits likely to outweigh resistance from a minority of investors upset over the sale of a Finnish national icon. (NOKIA-MICROSOFT/, moved, by Ritsuko Ando, 550 words)

DSM to create new pharma unit with JLL in $2.6 bln deal

AMSTERDAM - Dutch food and chemicals group DSM and private equity firm JLL are setting up a new company to develop and make drugs - ranging from active ingredients to dosages - under contract for the pharmaceutical industry in a $2.6 billion deal. (DSM-JLL/PHARMA (UPDATE 2) expect by 0945 GMT/4.45 AM ET, by Sara Webb, 500 words)

Boss of Polish utility PGE resigns, shares fall sharply

WARSAW - The chief executive officer at Poland's biggest power producer PGE has resigned, pushing the company's shares down by more than 4 percent. (POLAND-PGE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Agnieszka Barteczko, 450 words)

Exxon to sell Hong Kong power operations for $3.4 bln

HONG KONG - Exxon Mobil Corp has agreed to sell its Hong Kong power business for $3.4 billion to CLP Holdings and state-owned China Southern Grid, helping the U.S. oil major to raise funds to plough back money into its core operations. (CLP-EXXON/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Denny Thomas and Charlie Zhu, 550 words)

Japan's solar dream shatters as projects fail

TOKYO - The failure of solar developers to deliver on planned projects in Japan will cost the country's utilities close to $3.5 billion annually in additional coal and gas imports to generate power. (JAPAN-SOLAR/, moved, by James Topham and Aaron Sheldrick, 850 words)