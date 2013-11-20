Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Shares, dollar sag ahead of Fed minutes

LONDON - Investors lock in some of the gains that have taken world stock markets to six-year highs as they wait to see what the mood is like at the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 820 words)

U.S. consumer inflation muted in October

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fall in October and the annual inflation rate is the lowest in four years, which should give the Federal Reserve room to maintain bond purchases for a while. (USA-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- USA-RETAIL/DISCOUNTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Lisa Baertlein and Phil Wahba, 1,200 words

ECB unlikely to buy bonds, but more cheap money to come

LONDON - The European Central Bank is unlikely to embark on its own bond buying programme but will offer banks another wave of cheap cash early next year through long-term loans, a Reuters poll of economists finds. (ECONOMY-EUROZONE/POLL, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-USA/POLL, moved, by Jason Lange, 600 words

- ECONOMY-BRITAIN/POLL, moved, by Andy Bruce, 600 words

Solid Spanish recovery will smooth budget road - minister

MADRID - Spain's economy is on a strong enough recovery path to achieve three more years of deficit reduction without further spending cuts or tax hikes, the treasury minister tells Reuters. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/MONTORO (INTERVIEW, PICTURE), moved, by Paul Day and Andrés González, 920 words)

REUTERS SUMMIT

Capex jump to help fuel stock gains in 2014

LONDON - Years of corporate under-investment in buildings, IT systems and other hard assets are set to end in 2014 as firms ramp up spend to boost future sales and push stock markets still higher. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/CAPEX (REUTERS SUMMIT, UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Simon Jessop and Alistair Smout, 845 words)

ECONOMY

Bank of England stresses no rush to raise interest rates

LONDON - Bank of England policymakers will be in no hurry to raise interest rates even as the economy gathers steam, minutes of their latest policy meeting shows. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and Christina Fincher, 520 words)

China central bank suggests faster tempo for freeing yuan

BEIJING - With a shift in tone and language, China's central bank governor has dangled the prospect of speeding up currency reform and giving markets more room to set the yuan's exchange rate as he underlines broader plans for sweeping economic change. (CHINA-REFORM/ (WRAPUP 3, PICTURE), moved, by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao, 900 words)

Japan gets fresh impetus as exports log big rise

TOKYO - A surge in car shipments spurs Japanese exports to their biggest annual increase in three years in October, suggesting a gradual pick up in global demand will help underwrite a sustainable recovery in the world's third-largest economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 750 words)

EU takes Germany to court over Deutsche Post state aid

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT - European Union state aid regulators take legal action against Germany for failing to recover last year millions of euros in state aid granted to Deutsche Post DHL. (EU-DEUTSCHEPOST/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 315 words)

Poland names bank economist as new finance minister

WARSAW - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk names a political novice as his new finance minister, an appointment designed to re-invigorate a government that many voters feel has lost its way after six years in power. (POLAND-RESHUFFLE/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Christian Lowe and Karolina Slowikowska, 630 words)

Saudi Arabia welcomes U.S. shale, sees no need to cut output

DUBAI - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia remains unconcerned by surging U.S. shale output, which threatens to eat into OPEC's market share, and sees no need to cut production to support prices, its deputy oil minister says. (SAUDI-OIL/MARKET (UPDATE 2), moved, by Daniel Fineren, 470 words)

COMPANIES

Prospect of ECB cash boost encourages bets on Italian banks

PARIS/LONDON - Investors are buying euro zone bank stocks and options in anticipation of a fresh round of long-term loans from the European Central Bank, with Italian lenders seen benefiting most from any new cash. (MARKETS-EUROPE-BANKS/, moved, by Blaise Robinson and Sudip Kar-Gupta, 700 words)

Thyssen nears U.S. steel plant sale, cartel settlement

FRANKFURT - Germany's ThyssenKrupp is nearing a long-awaited sale of its U.S. steel plant and has reached an agreement to settle a cartel lawsuit, clearing the way for it to raise much-needed capital. (THYSSENKRUPP-USSTEEL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Maria Sheahan, 600 words)

Gold mine output set to reach record, disappoint bulls

LONDON - Output from the world's gold mines is set to hit record highs this year, disappointing bulls who are impatiently waiting for production cuts following this year's 24 percent plunge in prices. (GOLD/MINE OUTPUT, moved, by Jan Harvey and Clara Ferreira-Marques, 900 words)

+ See also:

- MINING-CYBERATTACKS/, moved, by Sonali Paul, 540 words

Royal Mail could not have floated at market price - adviser

LONDON - Goldman Sachs insists the government could not have floated the Royal Mail postal service at its current share price, fending off accusations that one of Britain's biggest privatisations in years had been done on the cheap. (ROYAL MAIL-SALE/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Neil Maidment and Kylie MacLellan, 460 words)

Metro considers Cash & Carry Russia float in spring -sources

FRANKFURT/MOSCOW - Europe's fourth-biggest retailer Metro AG is considering floating a 25 percent stake in its Cash & Carry Russia unit in the European spring, three sources familiar with the deal says. (METRO-RUSSIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

Eni agrees to sell SeverEnergia stake for $2.9 bln

MILAN - Italian oil and gas group Eni has agreed to sell its stake in natural gas producer SeverEnergia to Russia's Novatek and GazpromNeft for $2.94 billion euros. (ENI-SEVERENERGIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 100 words)

Barclays weighs index sale after MSCI approach - sources

NEW YORK - Barclays Plc is exploring options for its index business after equity index provider MSCI Inc approached the British bank recently about buying the unit, according to several people familiar with the situation. (BARCLAYS-INDEXSALE/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Jessica Toonkel and Soyoung Kim, 580 words)