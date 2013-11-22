(The story EUROPE-MARKETS/HOUSEBUILDERS that featured in the 0930 GMT schedule will not now move today.)

TOP STORIES

ECB's Praet warns of deflationary pressures in euro zone

PARIS/FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank's chief economist says the euro zone faces deflationary pressures, and the bank's president stresses that interest rates must remain low "because the economy is weak". (ECB/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE), moved, by Ingrid Melander and Paul Carrel, 750 words)

German business morale surges after modest Q3 growth

BERLIN - German business morale surges to its highest level in 1-1/2 years in November, suggesting Europe's largest economy is regaining momentum after growing by a modest 0.3 percent in the third quarter. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michelle Martin, 600 words)

Italy, Spain to dominate euro zone debate on 2014 budgets

BRUSSELS - Spain and Italy's spending plans will come into sharp focus at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers after the European Commission warned last week that they may fall short in consolidating their public finances. (EUROGROUP-BUDGETS/ (PICTURE, TV), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 600 words)

Stocks firm as Fed-fired volatility cools; dollar firm

LONDON - World shares are set to end a volatile week on a positive note while the dollar hovers near a 4-month high against the yen as worry dissipates about an early tapering of the Federal Reserve's stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, GRAPHICS), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 675 words)

INVESTMENT

Next year won't be so easy after bumper 2013

LONDON - Investors are going to have to work far harder in 2014 to replicate this year's bumper gains by turning over more trades or pushing out into riskier investments. (INVESTMENT-2014/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)

Counting the cost of currency risk in emerging bond markets

LONDON - Investors scalded by emerging currency falls are scrabbling to protect their portfolios but prohibitive hedging costs and fresh exchange rate pressures are raising the risk of a renewed bond market exodus. (EMERGING-CURRENCIES/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 850 words)

Profits spike, risks multiply in Asia's derivatives return

HONG KONG - Investment banks in Asia are taking advantage of a regulatory grey area to reap big returns from rising sales of equity derivatives, increasing the systematic risks to the financial system that regulators are trying to eradicate. (ASIA-DERIVATIVES/, by Lawrence White, moved, 1,050 words)

ECONOMY

Markets finally absorb Fed's two-track message

SAN FRANCISCO - After months of misfires, the U.S. Federal Reserve's message is finally getting through to Wall Street: to taper is not to tighten. (USA-FED/MESSAGE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ann Saphir, 1,000 words)

WTO chief hopeful of global trade reform deal within days

GENEVA - The World Trade Organization may agree its first worldwide trade reform package before the end of the weekend, its director-general, Roberto Azevedo, says. (WTO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tom Miles, 300 words)

China investors face bumpy ride as reform speculation rises

SHANGHAI - Rapid swings in Chinese financial markets in response to ambitious reform plans herald a white-knuckle year for investors, as speculation on the direction and tempo of policy pours gas on an already volatile market. (CHINA-REFORM/VOLATILITY, moved, by Pete Sweeney, 1,150 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-BANKS/SHADOW, moved, by Hongmei Zhao and Gabriel Wildau, 850 words

Father of Web says China will dismantle 'great firewall'

LONDON - China's rulers will ultimately take it upon themselves to dismantle the "great firewall" that limits its people's access to the Internet because doing so will boost China's economy, the inventor of the World Wide Web says. (CHINA-INTERNET/BERNERS-LEE (INTERVIEW), moved, by Guy Faulconbridge, 650 words)

COMPANIES

VW shields product-based spending from cost cuts

LONDON - Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, will keep spending on upgrading and expanding its range of models in the years ahead, despite lowering planned investment in other areas to offset rising costs. (VW SPENDING/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Andreas Cremer, 600 words)

UK police arrest former Co-op bank chairman in drugs probe

LONDON - British police have arrested the former chairman of the Co-operative Bank as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs after a newspaper published a video apparently showing the man arranging to buy crack cocaine and crystal meth. (BRITAIN-COOP/FLOWERS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving shortly, by William James and Matt Scuffham, 700 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-COOP/ACCOUNTING (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 500 words

Novartis sweetens investors with $5 billion share buyback

ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is to buy back $5 billion of its shares, offering investors a sweetener as it holds off announcing any radical change to its structure. (NOVARTIS-INVESTORDAY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Caroline Copley, 720 words)

+ See also:

- NOVARTIS INVESTORDAY/CANCER, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 530 words

SAP debating faster move to cloud, impacting 2015 target

BARCELONA - Enterprise software group SAP says it is debating whether to accelerate moving more of its business to the cloud, a change in strategy that could have a small impact on its target of growing sales to more than 20 billion euros. (SAP-CLOUD/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Sandle, 385 words)

German union calls on EADS to clarify job cut plans

HAMBURG - Germany's IG Metall labour union calls on management at EADS to show its hand following reports that the European aerospace group is planning thousands of job cuts. (EADS-JOBS/, moved, 360 words)

Spain's car plants look beyond labour costs to prolong boom

MARTORELL, Spain - While much of the European car industry is in dire straits, Spanish assembly plants are raising production, winning new models and creating jobs despite years of recession. (SPAIN-CARS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Sonya Dowsett, 1,090 words)