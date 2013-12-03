Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Shares suffer U.S. stimulus jitters, yen slumps on BOJ talk

LONDON - World shares fall for a second day and gold slumps to a near five-month low, after a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data confirms the Federal Reserve's tilt towards reducing its stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1015 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

Japan preparing $53 bln economic stimulus package this week

TOKYO - Japan will craft an economic stimulus package this week worth about $53 billion to bolster the economy ahead of an increase in the national sales tax in April, people familiar with the process say. (JAPAN-ECONOMY, moved 400 words)

RBS systems crash on Cyber Monday reawakens IT concerns

LONDON - A systems crash that affected more than 1 million British and Irish customers of Royal Bank of Scotland reawakens concerns about the state-backed bank's technology platform. (RBS-TECHNOLOGY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 400 words)

Italy not reducing debt quickly enough - EU's Rehn

MILAN - Italy is not reducing its debt quickly enough and has no room for manoeuvre on structural deficit reduction, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn says in an interview published in an Italian newspaper. (ITALY-REHN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

ECONOMY

UK construction leaps in November, boosted by home-building

LONDON - Britain's construction sector unexpectedly picks up more speed in November, hitting its strongest levels of output and employment since August 2007, according to a survey of purchasing managers. (PMI CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 250 words)

China's services sector resilient in November

BEIJING - Growth in China's services sector holds near one-year highs in November, another indicator of strength as the government prepares to introduce sweeping reforms to restructure the world's second-largest economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Koh Gui Qing and Jonathan Standing, 400 words)

Spain's jobless total slips 0.05 pct to 4.8 mln

MADRID - Spain's jobless rate falls fractionally in November after rising in October, leaving 4.8 million people out of work as timid economic recovery fails to make significant in-roads into the country's most stubborn problem. (SPAIN-JOBLESS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)

IMF to postpone approval of Romania's deal review

BUCHAREST - Romania's two-year precautionary aid package led by the International Monetary Fund will likely be put on hold temporarily after President Traian Basescu refused to ratify a deal review because of a tax hike that will dent the economy. (ROMANIA-IMF/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Luiza Ilie, 400 WORDS)

Portugal swaps debt to easy bailout exit

LISBON - Portugal carries out a bond exchange in the hope of alleviating its debt redemptions next year to smooth its planned exit from a bailout. (PORTUGAL-DEBT/SWAP, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip, 500 words)

Gulf oil exporters' rivalry grows in battle for Asian buyers

SINGAPORE - Middle East oil exporters are locked in an increasingly fierce battle for the world's fastest-growing markets in Asia, as producers worldwide ship more crude east to compensate for shrinking demand from the United States and Europe. (OPEC-ASIA/BATTLE (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Florence Tan, 800 words)

COMPANIES

ThyssenKrupp raises $1.2 billion in capital increase

FRANKFURT - Germany's ThyssenKrupp raises 882.3 million euros in the sale of new shares, as it seeks to bolster a balance sheet weakened by a downturn in the global steel market and years of losses at its Americas business. (THYSSENKRUPP-CAPITAL/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Maria Sheahan and Arno Schuetze, 600 words)

Rio Tinto to halve capex by 2015 in fragile market

MELBOURNE - Rio Tinto plans to halve capital spending to $8 billion by 2015 from last year's level to cut debt, in the latest move by a major miner to slash outlays as commodities prices remain fragile. (RIOTINTO-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonali Paul, 640 words)

Copycat biotech drugs slow to take off in Europe

LONDON - Despite austerity-driven cuts across European healthcare systems, most countries have been slow to embrace a new class of medicines that could save them billions of euros - copies of biotech treatments. (BIOTECH-COPYCATS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 1,000 words)

Portugal prices shares in postal privatisation at top

LISBON - Portugal's government has set the price in the privatisation of postal service CTT at 5.52 euros a share, at the top of its previously announced range, meaning the state should raise 580 million euros ($786 million) from the stock offering. (PORTUGAL-POST/PRIVATISATION (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)

Drug companies still struggling to improve R&D returns

LONDON - The number of new drugs approved for sale by regulators may be rising but manufacturers are still struggling to get a decent bang for their research buck, according to a report. (PHARMACEUTICALS-R&D/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 445 words)

+ See also:

- SANOFI-DIABETES/, moved, 400 words

3D printer boom lures new wave of Japan entrepreneurs

TOKYO - Japanese entrepreneurs are building businesses based on 3D printing, showing the sort of pioneering spirit Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hopes can revitalise a calcified economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/3DPRINTER (FEATURE, PICTURE), moved, by Stanley White, 1000 words)

China's Tencent brand valued at $34 bln, close to Wal-Mart

BEIJING - Internet services company Tencent Holdings Ltd has grown so rapidly it's now China's most valuable listed technology brand, with a value even closing in on that of Wal-Mart Stores Inc , a report shows. (CHINA-BRANDS/, moved, by Adam Rose, 700 words)