TOP STORIES

Shares, dollar claw higher ahead of U.S. jobs data

LONDON - Financial markets are in a state of suspended animation as tension mounts ahead of jobs data that could make or break the case for an imminent scaling back in U.S. stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6) expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Toni Vorobyova, 800 words)

Solid U.S. job gains expected in November, Fed seen on hold

WASHINGTON - U.S. employers likely maintained a strong pace of hiring in November, but probably not strong enough for the Federal Reserve to start reducing the amount of money it is pumping into economy. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 660 words)

Nestle to sell stake in Givaudan worth $1.27 billion

ZURICH - Nestle has launched the sale of its entire 10 percent stake in Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan, worth 1.145 billion Swiss francs ($1.27 billion). (NESTLE-GIVAUDAN/STAKE (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Caroline Copley and Blaise Robinson, 600 words)

Investors join gold rush for European infrastructure

LONDON - Power distribution systems may not sound like trophy assets, but for investors seeking higher returns in a low interest rate world, such European infrastructure is gold dust. (INFRASTRUCTURE-INVESTMENT/, moved, by Simon Jessop, 1,060 words)

INSIGHT

Fukushima water tanks: leaky and built with illegal labour

NAHA - Storage tanks at the Fukushima nuclear plant like one that spilled almost 80,000 gallons of radioactive water this year were built in part by workers illegally hired in one of the poorest corners of Japan, say labour regulators and some of those involved in the work. (JAPAN-NUCLEAR/FUKUSHIMA-LABOUR (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC)

ECONOMY

Europe struggles to agree plan to close sick banks

BRUSSELS - European ministers make a fresh attempt next week to agree a blueprint to close failing banks but progress is uncertain because the fundamental questions of who gets power to close a bank and how to pay the bill remain open. (EU-ECOFIN/BANKS (PREVIEW), moving shortly, by John O'Donnell and Jan Strupczewski, 750 words)

Bundesbank raises growth outlook for Germany

FRANKFURT - Germany's Bundesbank raises its forecast for growth of the euro zone's largest economy this year and next, highlighting the increasing divergence between the currency block's member countries. (BUNDESBANK/GROWTH, moved, 150 words)

1994-style Fed tail risks to hit junk debt the hardest

LONDON - Crowded junk corporate bonds may be most vulnerable to what could be the biggest tail risk of 2014: a Federal Reserve that is forced to play catch-up by withdrawing monetary stimulus aggressively and even raising interest rates. (INVESTMENT-JUNK/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)

Global trade deal seen "very close", India makes WTO sweat

NUSA DUA, Indonesia - Ministers from nearly 160 member countries of the World Trade Organisation enters a final day of negotiations with officials sounding optimistic over chances of salvaging a deal that would save the trade body from sliding into irrelevance. (TRADE-WTO/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, Randy Fabi, 700 words)

France struggles in EU to stem low-cost foreign workers

DUNKERQUE, France - At the northern tip of France, on the Channel coast, the country's second-biggest industrial building site buzzes with engines, cranes, and more than 1,000 workers. (FRANCE-EU/WORKERS (PICTURE), moved, by Natalie Huet, 1,200 words)

COMPANIES

Australia spurns Qantas plea for help as it cut to junk

SYDNEY - Australia's prime minister Tony Abbott spurns a plea for help from Qantas Airways, saying subsidising the embattled airline will be "a bottomless pit" as its credit rating is relegated to junk status. (AUSTRALIA-QANTAS/RATINGS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ian Chua and Jane Wardell, 755 words)

+ See also:

- AERLINGUS-PENSION/, moved, 200 words

UK banks pay out 82 mln stg on swaps mis-selling

LONDON - Britain's banks pick up the pace of compensation for small firms mis-sold risky interest rate products but have still only paid out 81 million pounds from more than 3 billion set aside, official data show. (BANKS-COMPENSATION/BRITAIN, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 400 words)

+ See also:

- LLOYDS-IRELAND/APOLLO, moved, 200 words

Strong growth, talent dearth make oil engineers hard to buy

LONDON - Strong growth projections combined with a dearth of talent in the oil and gas sector are making oil services engineering firms tricky takeover targets for bigger cash-rich rivals, investor and banking sources say. (OIL-SERVICES-ACQUISITIONS, moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 780 words)

Anglo American to flesh out plans amid high expectations

LONDON - Four months after branding the mining group's performance "unacceptable poor", Anglo American's new boss is set to detail his plans to get the group to meet targets for cash generation and radically improved shareholder returns. (ANGLOAMERICAN/, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Clara Ferreira-Marques, 500 words)

Novartis bone marrow cancer drug meets goal in study

ZURICH - An experimental drug from Novartis to treat a type of bone marrow cancer met its primary goal in a late-stage study, the Swiss drugmaker says. (NOVARTIS-DRUG/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)

+ See also:

- SHIRE-EYE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 300 words

China's Internet video websites turn policeman

BEIJING - The website of China's biggest Internet video company Youku Tudou Inc was once a haven for illicit Hollywood blockbusters and hit South Korean soap operas, until it realised piracy really doesn't pay. (CHINA-INTERNET/VIDEO (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Paul Carsten and Jane Lanhee Lee, 1,300 words)